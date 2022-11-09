Black Men Not Supporting Stacey Abrams Is Myth And Spook: Black Men Showed Up Strong, Here Are The Facts

For the second time, Stacey Abrams has lost her bid to become the Governor of Georgia–and it turns out it was not due to Black men not voting for her.

Abrams and other Democrats had expressed concern before the Nov. 8 election that if Abrams lost, it would be due to the Black male vote going to her Republican opponent, incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. but now that the votes have been counted and Abrams has conceded, it seems Black men did vote for Abrams.

According to exit polls, Abrams had MORE support from Black men than Dems had nationwide. In fact, if every single Black male Kemp voter had voted for Abrams instead, she still would’ve lost



Turns out, the “Black male voter problem” was a lie



It was white voters.

It ALWAYS is pic.twitter.com/GX8FZrlyG9 — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) November 9, 2022

According to The New York Times, Abrams received 1,809,496 votes to Kemp’s 2,109,088 votes. Abrams got 40 percent of the male vote and 51 percent of women, according to NBC News exit polls. Twenty-eight percent of the white vote and 90 percent of the Black vote went to Abrams.

She also grabbed 23 percent of white men and 27 percent of white women. As far as Black men, Abrams got a whopping 84 percent of the Black male vote. She had 93 percent of the Black women voting for her.



They will tell you Stacey Abrams lost, because Black men didn’t vote for her. It’s not true. She lost, because white people didn’t vote for her. Do not fall for the narrative that blames Black people for white racism and misogynoir. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) November 9, 2022

“If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said during a campaign event titled “Stacey and the Fellas” at Forks & Flavors, a Black-owned eatery in Cobb County. The event was to help her connect with Black male voters. The inference was that if Black men did not vote for her she would lose. But they dd, in fact, cast their vote for her.

Stacey Abrams thinks BLACK MEN don't understand misinformation about her race. She feels this is why she's losing in the polls.



Stacey should blame herself for wanting to give more money to cops. Stacey should blame her wack a$$ campaign. https://t.co/cwViijq6HI — Sabby Sabs (@SabbySabs2) November 7, 2022

Her words angered many Black men, including Popular socialist podcast host Tim Black, host of Tim Black TV.

“Democrats blaming Black Men for Stacey Abram’s low polls against Brian Kemp forget one thing: We don’t owe the Democratic Party a damn thing. The Democratic Party owes us, and we don’t see a return on our previous investments,” he tweeted in September.

Stacey Abrams losing her race as Governor tonight is what happens when you put Black Men on the back burner.



They Matter. You need them. Remember that. — Charrise Lane (@CharriseJLane) November 9, 2022

With 88 percent of the vote in, CBS News projected Stacey Abrams lost her second bid against Kemp with Kimp being reelected with 53.8 percent to 45.5 percent of the votes.

In 2018, Abrams’ race against Kemp was so close that she suspected voter suppression and worked ever since to register more Black voters. She started an advocacy group called Fair Fight and registered 800,000 new voters. Her efforts helped turned the state blue and elect President Joe Biden in 2020.

Stacey Abrams didn't lose because of Black men. Stacey Abrams lost because white people (especially men) refuse to see Black female political leaders as legitimate and viable candidates for office. — dr. jenn m. Jackson (they/them) (@JennMJacksonPhD) November 9, 2022

No big surprise here. There were several missteps in the Abrams camp that began months ago. I'm just hopeful that when the autopsy for this race is complete, Black men aren't scapegoats https://t.co/ynKYexcYrl — Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) November 9, 2022

If you are wondering why Stacey Abrams lost, this video perfectly captures her Black Male Voter Outreach Strategy. Hint: Black Men care about tangibles, not seeing a man sliding between another man's legs. #Midterms2022 #ElectionDay #KHive Where yall at? Come hold this L! LOL 😉 pic.twitter.com/Ko7KCm6XUj — Nas (@nasescobar316) November 9, 2022

Black men were being bashed when it came to Stacey Abrams campaign and look at the exit polling, White women nearly 80% of them voting for Kemp, threw the 🖕🏾at abortion, if 100% of black men would voted for Stacey she still would have lost. Find a new whipping post — Mark Stevenson (@m_stevenson78) November 9, 2022

Stacey Abrams says her poll numbers are low because Black men can’t see through misinformation



I'm tired of political voices insinuating that black men are dumb. I am sick of it to be honest — Wayne DuPree (Shadow-Banned) 🇺🇸 (@WayneDupreeShow) November 7, 2022

Why did Stacey Abrams lose? The exit poll data says it all. White voters chose Brian Kemp. The end.



Only 23% of White Men chose Abrams.

Only 27% of White Women chose Abrams.



There aren't enough Black Voters in Georgia to make up those numbers. https://t.co/vhoOhyiX0A — RealTimBlack (@RealTimBlack) November 9, 2022

I don’t want to hear any criticism about what Black voters did or didn’t do when the majority of white voters chose fascism. pic.twitter.com/kMOctPs1Kb — Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis (@RevJacquiLewis) November 9, 2022

Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for Georgia governor, gives a concession speech in Atlanta on Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)