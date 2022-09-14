Tim Black On Blaming Black Men For Low Stacey Abrams Polling: ‘We Don’t Owe Democrats A Damn Thing’

According to most reports, Stacey Abrams is struggling in her second bid for the governor’s seat in Georgia. While it seems she has the Black female vote wrapped up, Abrams herself has said she needs Black men to vote her in.

Some have taken this as Abrams blaming Black men for her low polling. Abrams has been trailing her Republican rival, Gov. Brian Kemp, by five points consistently.

Popular socialist podcast host Tim Black, host of Tim Black TV, tweeted that Abrams should expect Black men to rally behind her.

“Democrats blaming Black Men for Stacey Abram’s low polls against Brian Kemp forget one thing: We don’t owe the Democratic Party a damn thing. The Democratic Party owes us, and we don’t see a return on our previous investments,” he tweeted.

Democrats blaming Black Men for Stacey Abram's low polls against Brian Kemp forget one thing: We don't owe the Democratic Party a damn thing. The Democratic Party owes us and we don't see a return on our previous investments. — RealTimBlack (@RealTimBlack) September 9, 2022

In a separate video said, Democrats don’t like to give Black men “any props, any power and say you know what if it wasn’t for these…Black men we would lose. But they love giving it to Black women and pitting Black men and Black women against each other…That’s what they like to do and that’s what I have a problem with. This is bigger than Stacey Abrams…Stacey Abrams is very talented, very intelligent.”



Are you interested in getting smart on Life Insurance?

No Doctor Visit Required, Get Policy for as low as $30 per Month

Click here to take the next step

The curious case of Stacey Abrams relationship with the Black Male vote. @RealTimBlack pic.twitter.com/SGuIPwdh1g — Najee 🇺🇸 (@New_Jersey78) September 12, 2022

She has lost some ground with Black men, who provided crucial backing in her narrow loss to Kemp in 2018, The New York Times reported. She knows she must get Black men on her side and out to the polls on her behalf.

“If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said during a campaign event titled “Stacey and the Fellas” at Forks & Flavors, a Black-owned eatery in Cobb County. The event was to help her connect with Black male voters.

Abrams has 90 percent of the Black female vote but just 80 percent of the Black male vote, with another 10 percent, found the most recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll from late last month.

She had trouble attracted the Black male vote in her first run as well. In 2018, Abrams lost to Kemp by less than 1.5 percentage points despite garnering 97 percent of the Black female vote and 88 percent of the Black male vote.

.@staceyabrams tells press she won't change messaging from 2018 to target Black men. Plans to emphasize how her stances on issues like healthcare & housing impact them.



"This is a vital part of our electorate. I'm not going to leave any community untouched & unconnected with." pic.twitter.com/1xukM2lShL — Anjali Huynh (@anjalihuynh) September 10, 2022

The NYT is tacitly blaming Black men for Abrams plight. That’s going to be the rallying cry for Democrats after the midterms if they don’t do well. Get ready for a lot of hit pieces against Black men during the Holidays. — L3 (@LesHolmes) September 8, 2022

Abrams is most well known for turning the solidly red state of Georgia blue during the 2020 presidential elections. She worked to register and turn out Democratic voters, and helped fuel President Joe Biden’s victory in 2020. The Nov. 8 election day will see if Abrams can pull out her Dem magic again.

Happening soon: @staceyabrams will appear on a panel at the HBUC in Atlanta alongside @cthagod @21savage @francysjohnson, in a conversation focusing on Black men in Georgia. Staffers say 700+ people have RSVP'd. pic.twitter.com/wu68j6dMyE — Anjali Huynh (@anjalihuynh) September 9, 2022

Stacy Abrams should be the last candidate that “appeals” to White Americans at the expense of Black American politics. May she lose and never be heard from again. — Andy (@Andy68580664) September 9, 2022

.@staceyabrams responds addresses not having a specific agenda for Black men:



"It just so happens that I know that the agenda for Black men that works, it works for everyone."



Says she'll make areas like educational investments & business contracts more equitable. pic.twitter.com/WhOP6ayoWn — Anjali Huynh (@anjalihuynh) September 10, 2022

Stacey Abrams speaks at the Mesa Arts Center in Mesa, Arizona, Oct. 12, 2021. Photo by Gage Skidmore, https://www.flickr.com/photos/gageskidmore/ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/Tim Black, Twitter @RealTimBlack