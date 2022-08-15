Some Fear Democrats Will Blame Black Men If Stacey Abrams Loses Governor Race Again

Democrat politicians have been known to pay extra attention to lure in Black female voters but, second-time candidate for Georgia governor, Stacey Abrams, is going all out to attract Black male voters in her state. With Black women solidly behind her, she is lagging in support from Black men. Now some fear that if she loses again to Republican Governor Brian Kemp, the blame might be placed on Black male voters.

Georgia is 51 percent white, 33 percent Black, and 10 percent Hispanic, according to census data.

“If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said during a recent campaign event titled “Stacey and the Fellas” at Forks & Flavors, a Black-owned eatery in Cobb County.

“If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Stacey Abrams said during a recent campaign event. https://t.co/3JsT8vMMTT — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) August 10, 2022

Abrams, who is 5 points behind Kemp, has major ground to make up with Black male voters. Abrams, who has said she is for reparations for Black Americans and Native Americans, has 90 percent of the Black female vote but just 80 percent of the Black male vote, with another 10 percent, found the most recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll from late last month.

Despite her solid support among Black voters generally, Stacey Abrams’s polling lags with Black men in Georgia. https://t.co/49ZxgNWGnT — The New Republic (@newrepublic) August 9, 2022



Are you interested in getting smart on Life Insurance?

No Doctor Visit Required, Get Policy for as low as $30 per Month

Click here to take the next step

“Black women have historically gone to the polls in the highest numbers, and they bring with them their family members and their communities,” Felicia Davis, president, and CEO of the Chicago Foundation for Women, told WTTW.

Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'



So she’s saying that if she loses, black men are to blame.https://t.co/hpFpOfKu3D — ꧁༺ᗰꏂ꒒꒒꒐ꏂ༻꧂ (@001mellie) August 12, 2022

In 2018, Abrams lost to Kemp by less than 1.5 percentage points despite garnering 97 percent of the Black female vote and 88 percent of the Black male vote.

This time around, Abrams will have to contend with the trend of Black male voters leaning to the Republican party. In Los Angeles, for example, Black male voters seem to be veering away from Democratic Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in favor of billionaire and former Republican Rick Caruso.

“Hear that black men? If you don’t vote for Abrams then you ain’t black!” Political A tweeted.

Hear that black men? If you don’t vote for Abrams then you ain’t black! — Political A (@PoliticalA4) August 11, 2022

Some wondered on Twitter why Abrams should get the Black male vote.

“Stacey Abrams says, ‘If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia.’ Obviously she’s just setting up a narrative that if/when she loses black men will get the blame. Nonetheless my question for Abrams is: what TANGIBLES have you promised to black men?” asked Professor Black Truth.

Stacey Abrams says, "If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia."

Obviously she's just setting up a narrative that if/when she loses black men will get the blame.



Nonetheless my question for Abrams is: what TANGIBLES have you promised to black men?https://t.co/vjFSWbvOak — ProfessorBlackTruth (@ProfBlacktruth) August 10, 2022

This article was written to enflame gender strife: “Abrams…has significant ground to make up among Black voters, particularly Black men. Her opponent…Brian Kemp…holds a 5-point lead over her, with key metrics indicating that Abrams has…just 80% of the Black male vote”… https://t.co/YN7OupK9aL — The Negro Subversive says: #staywoke (@negrosubversive) August 11, 2022

Stacey Abrams prepping the "black men cost me the election" rhetoric early. Nasty behavior. — Zeke 🇺🇸 (@flippedhatnupe) August 11, 2022

"and if i lose, i'm blaming black men." stacey abrams. https://t.co/2CAsoukc6M — 🧶♌️BRACEFACE MACK♌️🧶| ♌️☀️|♏️⬆️|♍️🌙 (@MsMackAnomaly) August 11, 2022

I am not saying Black men should vote Republican. But why should Black men vote for a Black woman who is supported by White Liberals that encourage Black single motherhood?



White liberals funding Stacey Abrams hate Black families led by heterosexual Black men. https://t.co/o0kkfVYjvl — Jay Davis (@HouseGuards) August 10, 2022

Photo: Georgia Democratic nominee for governor Stacey Abrams unveils a teacher pay raise proposal on June 12, 2022, in Tucker, Ga. Abrams was accepting the endorsement of the Georgia Association of Educators. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)