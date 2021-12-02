Stacey Abrams Will Run For Governor Of Georgia Again, Potential Rematch With Brian Kemp

Stacey Abrams is hoping the second time will be the charm. The prominent Democrat politician and voting rights activist announced she’s running for governor of Georgia again in 2022.

“I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power,” Abrams announced in a tweet on Wednesday, Dec. 1, along with a video that outlined her reasons for entering the gubernatorial race again.

Abrams will get a highly anticipated rematch against current Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp – who narrowly beat her by 1.4 points in 2018 – if he wins the Republican nomination. While incumbents usually win their party’s nominations, Kemp found himself at odds with former President Donald Trump last year for standing by the state’s election results. He may have a formidable challenger in former Sen. David Perdue, CNN reported.

In the video, Abrams said she knows what Georgians need because an array of job experiences have allowed her to work with and for many people.

“While my jobs have changed, what I know to be true has not. Our values are still strong. No matter where we come from in Georgia or how long we’ve been here, we believe in this place and our people,” Abrams said in the video.

“Folks who deserve to be seen and heard and have a voice because in the end, we are one Georgia. … My job has been to put my head down and keep working towards one Georgia,” Abrams added. “That’s the job of governor, to fight for one Georgia, our Georgia, and now, it is time to get the job done.”

Abrams’ voting advocacy was deemed instrumental in helping turn Georgia blue for the first time in nearly 30 years when the state coted for President Joe Biden in 2020. Having a record number of registered voters in the state also led to Georgia electing two Democrat Senators – Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, the latter being the first Black man to represent Georgia in the Senate.

Kemp responded to Abrams’ announcement with a series of tweets. He began by saying that with Abrams in control, the state “would have shut down, students would have been barred from their classrooms, and woke politics would be the law of the land and the lesson plan in our schools.

“Next November’s election for Governor is a battle for the soul of our state,” Kemp concluded his thread. “I’m in the fight against Stacey Abrams, the failed Biden agenda, and their woke allies to keep Georgia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Social media users were split on Abrams’ announcement. Some congratulated the Fair Fight founder and celebrated her run, while others said they refuse to vote for her.

“Congratulations @staceyabrams for launching you 2022 gubernatorial campaign,” Black Voters Matter founder LaTosha Brown tweeted. “We need and deserve bold courageous leadership that will represent ALL citizens of Georgia and lead our state to become equitable, inclusive, democratic and economically just. We are READY! Let’s GO!”

“Congratulations,I am so excited that you are running for Governor. I just signed off on monthly recurrence donation to your campaign and I do not live in the Georgia. So proud of you,” @POlubunmi tweeted.

“YESSSS!! I’m all in!!” @Aulexia chimed in. “I want a yard sign and I don’t even live in Georgia! I’m so happy for y’all!!” @Kayliah_P95 responded.

Others weren’t so thrilled, saying they needed Kemp to remain in office. “I’m not voting for Stacey Abrams. I need Brian Kemp to stay where he is,” @majornija tweeted.

“The state is already thriving with Kemp, why risk becoming like NYC, Chicago or Cali,” @Blackruss added.

“I’m actually gonna vote for Kemp just to stop Stacey Abrams,” @Ronmc84516182 tweeted. “All black politicians should be punished until they come up with specific policy for black people. Not democrats or republicans policy. But policy that is specific to our 402 yr trauma in this country.”