Epstein Court Documents Released: Bill Clinton, Al Gore, Alan Dershowitz, and Bill Richardson Implicated

Written by Dana Sanchez

Epstein court documents released: Former President Bill Clinton, VP Al Gore, Gov. Bill Richardson and attorney Alan Dershowitz have been implicated. Photos: Jeffrey Epstein (AP photo), Alan Dershowitz ( AP photo by Sergei Chuzavkov), Bill Clinton (photo by U.S. government), Bill Richardson (AP photo by Ed Bailey) and Al Gore (AP Photo by Mike Stewart).

Former President Bill Clinton, former Vice President Al Gore, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and criminal law expert Alan Dershowitz are among the powerful people implicated in newly unsealed court documents involving convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell has been charged with sex trafficking underage girls and pimping for Epstein. She is awaiting trial in New York, accused of conspiring with Epstein to recruit, groom and sexually abuse underage girls as young as 14 between 1994 and 1997.

Maxwell’s lawyers have fought to keep documents in the case under seal, arguing they could expose and ruin the reputations of many well-connected people, Daily Beast reported.

Epstein’s friend and confidante, Maxwell knows the names of men on Wall Street, in corporate America and Washington, D.C. who had sex with the girls, some as young as 14.

Every room, every bed, every bathroom, shower and toilet in Epstein’s homes was rigged with cameras and audio, a survivor said in the recent Netflix documentary “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich.” Epstein kept a secret room full of monitors and watched his guests in real time. He blackmailed the powerful men who would visit and use his girls, New York Post reported.

The newly unsealed documents are connected to a long-running defamation case between Maxwell and Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who publicly accused Epstein of sex trafficking. At age 17, Giuffre was photographed with Prince Andrew in an infamous photo. The court documents reveal that Giuffre gave the photo to the FBI in 2011.

The documents also reveal that Giuffre said she saw former President Bill Clinton on Epstein’s private island, known as Pedophile Island, with “two young girls” from New York, Newsweek reported.

Giuffre listed names of famous people who flew on Epstein’s private jet, including Clinton, former Vice President Al Gore, and Jacques Cousteau’s granddaughter Alexandra.

Epstein’s private Boeing 727 was nicknamed the “Lolita Express,” Newsweek reported, due to its frequent cargo of underage female passengers delivered to Little Saint James Island. “Lolita” refers to the 1955 Vladimir Nabokov novel about a 36-year-old literature professor who has sex with a 12-year-old girl.

Heidi Klum, Naomi Campbell, Al Gore, Bill Clinton and Matt Groenig all travelled on Jeffrey Epstein's plane with underage girls. pic.twitter.com/SEMZEguNwa — Chris Spargo (@chrisonchris) July 31, 2020

Previously anonymous, Giuffre was known as “Jane Doe 3” before publicly saying she saw Clinton on Epstein’s private island. The newly unsealed documents add details to that and other claims, including claims involving Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz.

“One such powerful individual that Epstein forced then-minor Jane Doe #3 to have sexual relations with was Dershowitz, a close friend of Epstein’s,” the document states. “Epstein required Jane Doe #3 to have sexual relations with Dershowitz on numerous occasions while she was a minor, not only in Florida but also on private planes, in New York, New Mexico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.”

A year ago, the New York-based court ordered almost 2,000 pages of files released related to Epstein, Maxwell and dozens of accusers, Courthouse News reported. In one deposition, Guiffre testified that Maxwell ordered her to have sex with New Mexico Gov. Richardson, financier Glenn Dubin, model scout Jean-Luc Brunel, former Sen. George Mitchell and others, Daily Beast reported.

The men denied the allegations and have never been charged.

Questioned by lawyer Jack Scarola, Guiffre was asked, “Do you have any recollection of Jeffrey Epstein’s specifically telling you that ‘Bill Clinton owes me favors?'”

“Yes, I do,” Guiffre answered. “I remember asking Jeffrey what’s Bill Clinton doing here (on Epstein’s island) kind of thing, and he laughed it off and said, ‘Well he owes me favors.'”

“He never told me what favors they were,” Guiffre continued. “I never knew. I didn’t know if he was serious. It was just a joke… He told me a long time ago that everyone owes him favors. They’re all in each other’s pockets.”

Other famous Epstein associates include Bill Cosby, New York Daily News former owner Mort Zuckerman and actor-director Woody Allen.

“I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy,” Trump told New York Magazine in 2002. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

Maxwell was arrested by the FBI on July 2 in New Hampshire. She pleaded not guilty to six counts accusing her of grooming Epstein’s victims and lying to cover it up. Her trial has been scheduled for July 2021.

Epstein died in a New York jail in August 2019 after a disputed so-called suicide attempt while awaiting trial on new federal charges of exploiting dozens of underage girls in New York and Florida in the early 2000s. Two of the guards who were supposed to monitor Epstein are facing federal charges for not properly supervising him before his death.