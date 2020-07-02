Ghislaine Maxwell, Longtime Friend And Confidante Of Jeffrey Epstein, Arrested After Trump Fires SDNY Attorney Berman

Written by Dana Sanchez

Ghislaine Maxwell, friend and confidante of the late hedge fund manager and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested on accusations connected to charges of sex-trafficking underage girls. Ghislane Maxwell, daughter of late British publisher Robert Maxwell, reads a statement in Spanish thanking Spanish authorities, aboard the “Lady Ghislaine” in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Nov. 7, 1991. (AP Photo/Dominique Mollard)

Ghislaine Maxwell, a friend and confidante of Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested on accusations connected to sex-trafficking charges against the wealthy hedge fund manager, who died in custody under suspicious circumstances while awaiting trial.

Maxwell was accused in a civil suit of allegedly helping Epstein traffic underage girls, sources told NBCNews4. She was arrested in New Hampshire and is expected to appear in a federal court later today, the sources said.

Maxwell’s prosecution by the Southern District of New York comes less than two weeks after the former head of the office, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, was fired by Trump, CNBC reported.

In the months before he was fired, Berman said repeatedly that his office was investigating Epstein’s co-conspirators. Berman’s former deputy, Audrey Strauss, is now the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District, CNBC reported.

Strauss signed Maxwell’s indictment after her former boss “refused to resign when AG Bill Barr pushed him out. Barr was not able to install his choice to run the office,” according to a tweet from Eamon Javers, a Washington correspondent for CNBC covering the Trump White House.

William Barr: “Put Ghislaine Maxwell in the cell w/ her, she’s only on death row w/ 8 murders on her sheet.” pic.twitter.com/jNylyWFtN6 — Jamarlin Martin (@JamarlinMartin) July 2, 2020

The daughter of media baron Robert Maxwell, Maxwell was once Epstein’s girlfriend and for decades, was seen often with him.

Epstein molested underage girls and allegedly ran a human trafficking operation for his rich and powerful friends. Famous Epstein associates include Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Bill Cosby, Prince Andrew The Duke of York, Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, New York Daily News former owner Mort Zuckerman, and actor-director Woody Allen.

“I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy,” Trump told New York Magazine in 2002. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

Maxwell has been accused of helping Epstein groom teenage girls to have sex with his rich and powerful friends and associates. One of those teens, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, testified against Maxwell in a 2015 defamation suit. Other women have also come out with similar charges, NBC reported.

Epstein was convicted in a Florida state court in 2008 of soliciting a prostitute and of procuring a 17-year-old girl for prostitution. He got off easy, serving 13 months in “custody with work release” as part of a plea deal. Federal officials had identified 36 victims. The plea deal gave Epstein immunity from all federal criminal charges.

A registered sex offender, Epstein was arrested again in 2019 on new federal charges of exploiting dozens of underage girls in New York and Florida in the early 2000s.

Epstein’s death was ruled a suicide. According to the official and much-disputed report, Epstein attempted suicide while in custody in late July, 2019. He died in early August after another disputed so-called suicide attempt. Two of the guards who were supposed to monitor Epstein are facing federal charges for not properly supervising him before his death.

Surveillance footage from outside Epstein’s cell during the first so-called suicide attempt conveniently went missing. The autopsy from his strangulation death “points to homicide,” not suicide, according to an independent forensic pathologist hired by the brother of Epstein. Authorities disputed the independent report.

Epstein had a lot of influential friends and Maxwell knows them.

Attorney General William P. Barr, who has earned the nickname “The Coverup General,” said in a statement that he “was appalled to learn” about Jeffrey Epstein’s death in federal custody. Barr ordered an investigation.

On Twitter, news of Maxwell’s arrest was met with skepticism and doubt that she will have a long life.

“Barr is orchestrating another ‘suicide’ as we speak,” Toad Heartbreak tweeted @toadheartbreak.

“Oh let’s hope she sings like a bird…before she winds up committing ‘suicide'”, Nancy Reese tweeted @NancyReese1.

“No doubt she will have knowledge of the activity of a certain orange man in a White House. If I was her, I would be very afraid.” @MarkGPMI tweeted.

“AG Bill Barr fired Geoffrey Berman to get control of #Trump’s stench incl Jeffrey Epstein. We know how #Barrbarian “took care of” him @SDNYnews

pls put Ghislaine Maxwell under protection from #TrumpCrimeFamily & Consigliere Barr silencing her” @ShazzahUSA tweeted.

Barr is orchestrating another "suicide" as we speak. — Toad Heartbreak (@toadheartbreak) July 2, 2020

Oh let's hope she sings like a bird…before she winds up committing 'suicide'. — Nancy Reese (@NancyReese1) July 2, 2020

White man can’t dance — Rich A 🇺🇸 (@s500rick) July 2, 2020

This time can we make sure the cameras are working and the guards are getting enough sleep at home? — Roger That ☕ (@RogerTh47521165) July 2, 2020

No doubt she will have knowledge of the activity of a certain orange man in a White House. If I was her, I would be very afraid. — MarkGPMI (@MarkGPMI) July 2, 2020

Interesting note: indictment of Ghislaine Maxwell by SDNY is signed by Audrey Strauss, who became acting US attorney 2 weeks ago after her boss Geoffrey Berman refused to resign when AG Bill Barr pushed him out. Barr was not able to install his choice to run the office. pic.twitter.com/bIo59ZzzrM — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) July 2, 2020

