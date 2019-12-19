Surveillance Footage From Outside Jeffrey Epstein’s Cell During First Suicide Attempt Is Missing
A recent disappearing act makes it seem as if the powers that be want to bolster the conspiracy theories surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s death. The surveillance footage from outside the accused sexual predator’s cell when he attempted suicide has gone missing, reported New York Daily News.
Prosecutors in the case made the announcement that no one could find the footage Wednesday. The footage was supposed to be used to help the defense of ex-cop Nick Tartaglione, who is facing trial for murdering four people in a drug deal gone back.
Tartaglione claims to have saved Epstein’s life on July 23 when he said the wealth financier attempted to hang himself. Epstein did die two weeks later on Aug. 10 in what was ruled a suicide.
Epstein was accused of multiple counts of sex-trafficking underage girls. The video surveillance’s disappearance is the latest in a series of events that have some scratching their heads and calling the details surrounding Epstein’s death suspicious.
Two prison guards were charged on Nov. 5 for falsifying records to show they checked on Epstein every 30 minutes, when they allegedly took napd and surfed the internet. Twitter said they were just scapegoats in a cover-up.
The FBI is also investigating whether or not a “criminal enterprise” played a role in Epstein’s death. Skeptics say there is more than meets the eye, which is an ironic phrase considering the disappearance of the surveillance footage.
Tartaglione’s attorney, Bruce Barket, noted his concern about the footage. “It is on the surface troubling,” Barket said. “I’ll reserve judgement until I’ve found out more details.”