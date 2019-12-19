Surveillance Footage From Outside Jeffrey Epstein’s Cell During First Suicide Attempt Is Missing

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

The surveillance footage from outside Jeffrey Epstein’s cell when he attempted suicide has gone missing, prosecutors announced on Wednesday. FILE – This July 1, 2019 file photo shows the Manhattan Correctional Center, in New York. Financier Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide and was found in his cell at the Manhattan Correctional Center. The indictment of two jail guards responsible for monitoring Epstein the night he killed himself hasn’t squashed conspiracy theories about his death. That’s even after prosecutors took pains to point out the ample evidence backing a medical examiner’s determination that the wealthy sex offender hanged himself. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

A recent disappearing act makes it seem as if the powers that be want to bolster the conspiracy theories surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s death. The surveillance footage from outside the accused sexual predator’s cell when he attempted suicide has gone missing, reported New York Daily News.

Prosecutors in the case made the announcement that no one could find the footage Wednesday. The footage was supposed to be used to help the defense of ex-cop Nick Tartaglione, who is facing trial for murdering four people in a drug deal gone back.

Tartaglione claims to have saved Epstein’s life on July 23 when he said the wealth financier attempted to hang himself. Epstein did die two weeks later on Aug. 10 in what was ruled a suicide.

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. Attorney Bennet Moskowitz, a lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein’s estate said Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, that he is disappointed that women who say the financier sexually attacked them aren’t suspending lawsuits to join a special compensation fund, but an attorney for one woman says lawsuits are the better route, at least for now. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

Epstein was accused of multiple counts of sex-trafficking underage girls. The video surveillance’s disappearance is the latest in a series of events that have some scratching their heads and calling the details surrounding Epstein’s death suspicious.

Two prison guards were charged on Nov. 5 for falsifying records to show they checked on Epstein every 30 minutes, when they allegedly took napd and surfed the internet. Twitter said they were just scapegoats in a cover-up.

FILE – In this July 15, 2019 courtroom artist’s sketch, defendant Jeffrey Epstein, left, and his attorney Martin Weinberg listen during a bail hearing in federal court, in New York. A previously undisclosed federal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein included an examination of whether he was traveling with underage girls as recently as 2018, newly released documents show. Epstein killed himself in jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. (Elizabeth Williams via AP, File)

RELATED: Prison Guards Charged Over Jeffrey Epstein Death Are Scapegoats, Say Defense Attorneys And Twitter

The FBI is also investigating whether or not a “criminal enterprise” played a role in Epstein’s death. Skeptics say there is more than meets the eye, which is an ironic phrase considering the disappearance of the surveillance footage.

Tartaglione’s attorney, Bruce Barket, noted his concern about the footage. “It is on the surface troubling,” Barket said. “I’ll reserve judgement until I’ve found out more details.”

The security camera footage from Jeff Epstein’s cell has gone missing because of course it has.



Bill Barr probably ate the hard drives on his way out.



https://t.co/M6AkiRbpMw — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) December 19, 2019

How very strange that all the evidence keeps turning up missing or the cameras were mysteriously broken. — Premium Steve (@Premium_Steve) December 18, 2019