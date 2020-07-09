Feds Say They’re So Afraid Ghislaine Maxwell Might Kill Herself In Jail, They’ve Taken Away Her Clothes. Twitter Responds

Written by Dana Sanchez

The Feds are so afraid Ghislaine Maxwell might kill herself in jail, they’ve taken away her clothes. “We all know what’s coming,” a Twitter user responded. Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announces charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, July 2, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Federal officials are so worried that Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell might commit suicide while in jail, they’ve taken away her clothes and sheets and are making her wear paper attire in custody, an official told The Associated Press.

Maxwell was arrested on July 2 for allegedly helping Epstein traffic underage girls, and she knows the names of powerful men on Wall Street, in corporate America, Washington, D.C. and elsewhere who had sex with the girls, some as young as 14.

A registered sex offender, Epstein died in August 2019 under suspicious circumstances while awaiting trial in a Manhattan jail for new charges of exploiting dozens of underage girls.

Officials ruled Epstein’s much-disputed cause of death as a suicide. Two cameras supposedly malfunctioned outside his jail cell. Guards who were supposed to monitor Epstein are facing federal charges for not properly supervising him before his death.

Famous Epstein associates include Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Bill Cosby, Prince Andrew The Duke of York, Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, New York Daily News former owner Mort Zuckerman, and actor-director Woody Allen.

The wealthy hedge fund manager gave more than $9 million to Harvard University.

Epstein blackmailed the powerful men who would visit his mansions and private island and use his girls, New York Post reported.

The Justice Department has imposed safety protocols beyond what the Bureau of Prisons is supposed to provide, the official told AP. Federal officials have been specifically tasked with ensuring there’s adequate protection for Maxwell and the prisons protocols are being followed, the official said. The protections are in case she harms herself, and in case other inmates want to harm her.

The Bureau of Prisons has been under intense scrutiny since Epstein’s death, with staff shakeups and leadership changes. Attorney General William Barr said his death was the result of the “perfect storm of screw ups.”

Barr, who has earned the nickname “The Coverup General,” said in a statement that he “was appalled to learn” about Epstein’s death in federal custody and ordered an investigation.

Some Twitter users blame Barr for allowing Epstein to die on his watch, and they want him to stay away from Maxwell. Barr has a reputation as a Trump loyalist who does his boss’s bidding.

A guy like Trump, he’s already had his people talk to Maxwell, try to ”get her mind right.” Get their stories straight, potentially threats to family. https://t.co/Fz28EKG9B0 — Jamarlin Martin (@JamarlinMartin) July 2, 2020

Maxwell is in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, across the bridge from where Epstein died. She’s being monitored, she’ll have a roommate in her cell and someone is always with her while she’s behind bars, the official said.

The former girlfriend and longtime close associate of Epstein, Maxwell was often seen at his side. Several Epstein victims said Maxwell recruited and groomed young girls for sexual abuse. Maxwell is accused of facilitating Epstein’s crimes and on some occasions joined him in sexually abusing the girls, according to the indictment against her.

On Twitter, news of Maxwell’s arrest was met with skepticism and doubt that she will have a long life. News that she is getting extra protection against harming herself was met with more of the same, including a sense among Twitter users that federal officials are just setting up what many feel is the inevitable ending.

“I’m not happy she’s supposedly suicidal. I’m happy because this is like the end of every mob movie ever” Jumpsuits For Trumpsuits tweeted

@JumptyTrumpty.

Here’s a sampling of more responses on Twitter:

“How about protecting her from people trying to kill her?” @Chauffeurde3 tweeted.

“Again: we all know what’s coming, and there’s nothing we can do to stop it” mazzaroth @mazzaroth10 tweeted.

“Isn’t this a good time to remind everyone that Epstein didn’t kill himself”, JClaud @MezanmiO tweeted.

“Death by papercut in 3, 2, 1…” Unver!fied Loser @Histhisthist tweeted.

“Death by origami …” jules @julesapril8 tweeted.

“make sure all the cameras don’t ‘malfunction’ simultaneously”, Masks Protect Everyone @Frankie_Dash tweeted.

“Epstein didnt kill himself” aProudAmerican @theGearStar tweeted.

… and these:

“No visits from Bill Barr.”

“Bar Barr”

