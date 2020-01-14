Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

Tuesday 01.14 .2020

Will Smith Admits He Was Jealous Of Jada’s Relationship With Tupac

More than 23 years after the death of legendary rapper Tupac Shakur, living icon Will Smith has admitted he was jealous of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship with the late MC.

J Hus Accuses Europeans Of ‘Forcing LGBT Onto’ Africa And ‘Weaponising’ Homosexuality

The 24-year-old initially took to Twitter on Dec. 23 to write: “STOP FORCING LGBT ONTO US. Live your life I don’t care but don’t force it onto me especially when you don’t wanna recognize these Black struggle [sic].”

Prosecutors Say Video Of Epstein Cell The Night Of 1st Suicide Attempt Was Permanently Deleted

Disgraced financier Epstein was in jail facing federal sex-trafficking charges when he was found semiconscious in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, or MCC, and on July 23 in New York around 1:27 a.m. But now the video of this occurrence has disappeared because MCC officials mistakenly saved video from a different floor of the federal detention facility, according to prosecutors in a court filing.

7 Takeaways From The Mike Tyson Interview With T.I.

Mike Tyson, former heavyweight champion of the world, shared personal stories about his connection to Tupac Shakur, why he can’t live without a wife and about the time he fought while high.

Judge Orders Google To Hand Over Jussie Smollett’s Data

There’s a new twist to the Jussie Smollett case. A special prosecutor is now investigating the handling of the former “Empire” actor’s case in Chicago and has asked for a year’s worth of Smollett’s digital footprint.