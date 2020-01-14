J Hus Accuses Europeans Of ‘Forcing LGBT Onto’ Africa And ‘Weaponising’ Homosexuality

U.K.-based music artist J Hus accused Europeans of “forcing LGBT onto” Africa and “weaponizing” homosexuality in tweets that caused a stir online. Musician J Hus poses for photographers on arrival at the Mercury Prize 2017 awards, in London, Thursday, Sept.14, 2017. Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP

The 24-year-old initially took to Twitter on Dec. 23 to write: “STOP FORCING LGBT ONTO US. Live your life I don’t care but don’t force it onto me especially when you don’t wanna recognize these Black struggle [sic].”

In another tweet that he later deleted, he said that Ghana, his country of origin, was forced to include LGBT into its education system but refused.

“They try force Ghana to include LGBT into their education when its not their culture. You can’t tell me they don’t try force it on us,” he had written.

His Twitter rant resulted in a huge backlash, including from rapper MNEK who is a member of the LGBT community. The response on the social media platform forced J Hus to backtrack on his comments a while later.

He then explained his reasoning for the tweets, saying: “To me it looked like they was weaponising it against us. But do ur thing”. He added that he wants to learn from others.

The rapper, whose real name is Momodou Jallow, has previously referred to himself as “Juju J”, and in a string of recent posts, he appeared to reveal that he was practicing the black magic art of juju, a form of witchcraft used in West Africa.

Trust me i ain’t homophobic. The more gay men the more women for me. If you want come kill me. I know what I’m saying. — The illumi Nation (@Jhus) December 23, 2019

Yeah I see all the tweets. The culture I practise, we’re not familiar with these things that’s why I have a different view. I don’t hate anyone but I stand up for my culture. Don’t take no offence. Live your life happily. — The illumi Nation (@Jhus) December 23, 2019