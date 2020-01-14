Prosecutors Say Video Of Epstein Cell The Night Of 1st Suicide Attempt Was Permanently Deleted

Written by Ann Brown

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. Attorney Bennet Moskowitz, a lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein's estate said Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, that he is disappointed that women who say the financier sexually attacked them aren't suspending lawsuits to join a special compensation fund, but an attorney for one woman says lawsuits are the better route, at least for now. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

“The surveillance video taken from outside Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell on the day of his first apparent suicide attempt has been permanently deleted,” NBC News reported.

Disgraced financier Epstein was in jail facing federal sex-trafficking charges when he was found semiconscious in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, or MCC, and on July 23 in New York around 1:27 a.m. But now the video of this occurrence has disappeared because MCC officials mistakenly saved video from a different floor of the federal detention facility, according to prosecutors in a court filing.

It was the FBI who discovered this error while looking into a case involving Nicholas Tartaglione, a former police officer in Westchester County, New York, who was Epstein’s cellmate on the day of the incident. Tartaglione is awaiting trial on charges that he killed four men and buried them in his yard in 2016. Prosecutors also alleged he was involved in a cocaine distribution conspiracy. Tartaglione was cleared of any wrongdoing in the July incident involving Epstein.

The MCC “inadvertently preserved video from the wrong tier within the MCC and as a result, video from outside the defendant’s cell on July 22-23, 2019 no longer exists,” the court papers say. “After reviewing the video, it appeared to the government that the footage contained on the preserved video was for the correct date and time, but captured a different tier than the one where [the cell housing Epstein and his cellmate] was located because the preserved video did not show corrections officers responding to any of the cells seen on the video.”

Epstein, 66, died by suicide inside his cell three weeks later.

LATEST: Here's the story on what prosecutors say MCC did with the Epstein video. what they didn't know, and the steps the FBI took to try and recover the video which they say, "no longer exists":https://t.co/GOboJvh3BY — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) January 9, 2020