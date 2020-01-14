Will Smith Admits He Was Jealous Of Jada’s Relationship With Tupac

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

47 SHARES Share Tweet Share

More than 23 years after the death of legendary rapper Tupac Shakur, living icon Will Smith has admitted he was jealous of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship with the MC. In the original Will Smith photo, he arrives to the promotional event for the movie Gemini Man in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (Tamas Kovacs/MTI via AP). Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac Image courtesy of Twitter.

More than 23 years after the death of legendary rapper Tupac Shakur, living icon Will Smith has admitted he was jealous of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship with the late MC.

Smith made the admission during an interview on “The Breakfast Club” while he and Bad Boys franchise co-star Martin Lawrence to discuss the upcoming film.

When Charlamagne Tha God asked Smith is he was ever jealous of Pac, he admitted he was and it prevented him from opening up and getting to know the gifted artist before his death.

“Were you ever jealous of the love Jada had for Tupac,” Charlamagne asked. “Oh f**k yeah! Oh my God,” Will responded.

“That was in the early days and … that was a big regret for me, too, because I could never open up to interact with Pac,” Will admitted. “We had a little bit of a thing, right, because you know they grew up together and they loved each other, but they never had a sexual relationship, but they had come into that age where now that was a possibility and then Jada was with me; so Pac had a little thing on that,” Smith admitted.

According to Page Six, Pinkett Smith told Howard Stern she and Shakur tried to be intimate once, but it was “the most disgusting kiss for us both.” Despite the platonic nature of their relationship, Will said the level of love and respect they shared for each other bothered him.

“She just loved him,” Smith said. “He was the image of perfection, but she was with ‘The Fresh Prince,’ so it was, like I never could … we were in the room together a couple times, I couldn’t speak to him. He wasn’t gon’ speak to me if I wasn’t gon’ speak to him.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 67: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to discuss the NFL’s entertainment and “social justice” deal with Jay-Z. We look back at the Barclays gentrification issue in the documentary “A Genius Leaves The Hood: The Unauthorized Story of Jay-Z.”

When Charlamagne expressed surprise at the rift and said it seemed like Will and Pac would have so much in common, Will said Jada told him they did.

“That’s what Jada would say all the time. She’d be like, ‘I’m telling you, y’all are so similar. You’ll love him. And I just never … that was a huge regret of mine. I couldn’t handle it. I was the soft rapper from Philly and he was Pac,” Will said. “I was deeply, deeply insecure and I wasn’t man enough to handle that relationship.

Will Smith admits he was jealous of Tupac’s relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith.

pic.twitter.com/fyDfFNUvzY — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) January 13, 2020

I know this scene had will smith punching the air pic.twitter.com/7U1BSA1OkN — ❌🥤 (@TrillJordz) January 13, 2020

Will a real one for telling this story and admitting his insecurities — ROB138 (@lRolbert14) January 13, 2020

PAC really did love Jada sheesh…cause he never dissed The Fresh Prince on a record. At least from what I have seen. He dissed everyone in the game at that time and not him that has to be seen as respect. — EverythingOShauN 🌊 (@EvrythingOshaun) January 13, 2020