ADOS Reparations Leader Yvette Carnell: Diddy Has Always Been A Monster, Time To Re-Evaluate Our Values

Yvette Carnell, co-founder of the ADOS (American Descendants of Slavery) reparations movement, has spoken out against the actions of Sean “Diddy” Combs amid the hip-hop mogul’s latest controversy. On X, Carnell shared her perspective on Combs’ history of alleged violence and abuse, calling for a reevaluation of cultural values that celebrate such figures.

This comes in the wake of a bombshell video footage of Combs attacking then-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie Ventura in 2016 in a hotel. Combs later issued a video admission of his abuse of Ventura, who filed a $30 million lawsuit against Combs last year. Combs, however, has previously denied abuse against Ventura. Combs settled the suit in one day, but a slew of other lawsuits by other people–women and men–accusing Combs of abuse, Bloomberg reported.

Carnell’s tweet highlights a growing sentiment within the music industry and among the public about Combs and his seeming pattern of abuse. Many are re-examining the legacy of the man known by various monikers including Puff Daddy, Puffy, and Love. “Everyone in the music industry knows about Diddy’s insidious past,” one source told Page Six.

Following the settlement, the hashtag #SurvivingDiddy trended on social media. Former associates, like singer Aubrey O’Day of Danity Kane, have hinted at the dark side of Combs’ persona, claiming they’ve tried to expose his behavior for years.

Carnell’s condemnation of Combs is a broader call to re-evaluate how success and influence are defined and rewarded in the entertainment industry and beyond.

Her tweet read, “The man has always been a monster. And too many #ADOS want to be celebrities so they can be monsters too. Somewhere along the way, people started mistaking being a Boss with being a terror. No space for community in that. It’s time to re-evaluate our values.”

Yvette Carnell, photo via Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/ycarnell/?hl=en/Sean “Diddy” Combs (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)