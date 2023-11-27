ADOS Reparations Leader Yvette Carnell: The NAACP Has Lost Its Way, Here’s Why

American Descendants of Slavery co-founder Yvette Carnell, who co-hosts online ADOS radio shows, is not too happy with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Carnell took to her YouTube show in an episode entitled “The NAACP Has Lost Its Way,” posted on Nov. 15, to call out NAACP head Derrick Johnson for the organization sending out a helping hand to migrants, particularly in Chicago, rather than putting a push behind issues for Black Americans such as reparations.

But, according to Carnell, the organization’s latest stance isn’t surprising, she notes, considering its origins. She mentions that it was founded not only by Black Americans but by whites as well.

The NAACP was formed in 1909 as an interracial endeavor to advance justice for African Americans by a group of Black people and whites. Among those who helped launch the NAACP were W. E. B. Du Bois and Ida B. Wells as well as white co-founders Mary White Ovington, Henry Moskowitz, William English Walling, Oswald Garrison Villard, and Moorfield Storey, who was the NAACP’s first president.

“Your boy Derrick Johnson, so NAACP’s very best and very own, ladies and gentlemen, NAACP president Derrick Johnson, Mayor Brandon Johnson, and others briefing reporters on a meeting held today to address division created by the city’s handling of the ongoing influx of migrants,” Carnell said.

Carnell says the NAACP should be focused on gaining rights for Black Americans.

“What I mean by that is you’re saying that, ‘Hey, I am going to just pretend like I am in no man’s land and I don’t have a country because this country treats me poorly.’ No, that’s not the history of our freedom struggle in this country. You don’t want to know what the history of our freedom struggle in this country is? I’ll tell you real quick: We fight for full citizenship, that’s it in a nutshell,” she stressed.

“Boom, we fight for full citizenship. We don’t fight for to go somewhere…we are fighting for full citizenship….you are supposed to prioritize citizens.”

She went on to take note of the treatment of the migrants versus the issues Black Americans have continued to face.

“Part of the problem is people are seeing migrants came in, and we had homelessness, and then nobody wants to take care of us or do nothing for us. Well, we don’t have resources. You got to see if you can fit into the shelter, fill out the form. All of a sudden, migrants come in, we got hotels, nice hotels to put them in,” she pointed out.

She continued, “So the… I want everybody to pay attention to how this is being said, though, and what is being said. Now, this is, again, this is what Mayor Johnson says to address that our city has faced for generations while also meeting the demands of this global population shift. Wait a minute. To address the neglect that our city has faced for generations while also meeting the demands of this global population shift. I know that Chicago is capable of addressing both.”

Then, Carnell calls out the NAACP.

“Your organization is supposed to fight for you; it’s in the name…So the NAACP is not acting as it has been in the interest of the population that is supposed to be serving, that is my point,” she said.

Photo: Yvette Carnell, YouTube screenshot, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWokenKnwv0