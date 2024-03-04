New Lawsuit Against Diddy By Male Producer Seeks $30 Million: Black America Responds

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs finds himself embroiled in yet another legal battle as producer Lil Rod, born Rodney Jones, has stepped forward with explosive allegations of sexual assault and harassment. The 73-page complaint filed by Lil Rod accuses Diddy of engaging in a range of misconduct, including racketeering activity, groping, and coercion into sexual acts, shedding light on a darker side of the music industry.
The lawsuit, which sparked a debate in Black America, not only targets Diddy but also his 30-year-old son Justin Dior Combs, chief of staff Kristina Khorram, Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge, and former Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam, The Huffington Post reported. The lawsuit initially also named rapper Meek Mill, but his name was later retracted.
“Throughout his time with Mr. Combs, Mr. Jones witnessed, experienced, and endured many things that went far beyond his role as a Producer on the Love album,” the 73-page complaint says. “Mr. Combs required Mr. Jones to record him constantly. … As a result, Mr. Jones has secured hundreds of hours of footage and audio records of Mr. Combs, his staff, and his guests engaging in serious illegal activity.”
According to the complaint, Lil Rod endured harassment and intimidation, feeling powerless to resist Diddy’s advances due to his immense influence in the music industry. The lawsuit alleges instances of coercion into sexual acts, drugging, and manipulation, painting a harrowing picture of exploitation and abuse of power.
“Mr. Jones was terrified of Mr. Combs. He felt like he could not tell him no. Mr. Combs consistently made it clear that he has immense power in the music industry and with law enforcement,” the lawsuit said.
“I went through the lawsuit. That man has receipts how is Diddy gonna deny this?” asked Or Perhaps Beast.
“Diddy saying “Why you never partied with me” to Fabolous makes the situation even worse,” @_Xins posted along with a video of Diddy and Fabolous on Drink Champs.
welp posted, “i knew something was up when diddy was calling meek mill ‘daddy ‘ …”
Sean “Diddy” Combs (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)