After Settling Explosive Lawsuit From Cassie, Diddy, And Cîroc Owner Diageo Settle Lawsuit

Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has withdrawn his lawsuit against Diageo, marking the end of a legal battle that stirred controversy in the spirits industry. The settlement, announced through a joint statement on Jan.17, sees Diageo emerging as the sole owner of Cîroc vodka and DeLeon tequila, brands that were previously co-owned and promoted by Combs.

The legal saga began in May when Combs filed a lawsuit against Diageo, accusing the London-based spirits giant of failing to fulfill promised investments in Cîroc and DeLeon. Furthermore, Combs alleged that the brands were treated as inferior “urban” products, a claim that heightened tensions between the rapper and Diageo.

The lawsuit also took a serious turn when Combs, who is Black, accused Diageo of racism. Court filings revealed that Diageo’s leadership cited race as a factor in limiting distribution to “urban” neighborhoods. Additionally, Combs claimed that some Diageo leaders harbored resentment towards him due to his financial success, AP reported.

In response, Diageo vehemently denied these allegations, characterizing them as “false and reckless” attempts by Combs to extract additional funds from the company. The legal dispute unfolded against the backdrop of Diageo’s acquisition of competing tequila brands, Don Julio in 2014 and Casamigos in 2017.

The joint statement released said that Combs and Diageo “have now agreed to resolve all disputes between them,” bringing an end to the legal wrangling. The terms of the settlement remain undisclosed, leaving the specifics of the agreement between the parties confidential, NBC News reported.

Notably, Combs’ reputation faced additional challenges during the course of the lawsuit. In November, he was sued by R&B singer Cassie, who accused him of subjecting her to a yearslong abusive relationship involving beatings and rape. Combs swiftly settled the lawsuit with Cassie. Then several other women came forward and filed sexual assault cases against the Bad Boy Records founder.

Sean “Diddy” Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards, May 15, 2022. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)