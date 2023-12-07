Diddy Responds To Fourth Accuser Claiming Gang Rape: Individuals Are Looking For Quick Payday

Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is in the spotlight for facing a fresh set of rape allegations. The latest lawsuit, filed by an anonymous woman referred to as Jane Doe, claims that Combs, along with two other individuals, sexually assaulted her in a New York City music studio in 2003 when she was just 17 years old. This lawsuit marks the latest in a series of sexual assault allegations against Combs, who vehemently denies these accusations.

Now, he is speaking out.

In a statement, Combs denied the allegations saying they came from another individual “looking for a quick payday.”

“”ENOUGH IS ENOUGH, Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth,” Combs posted on X.

In the lawsuit filed under New York City’s gender-motivated violence protection law, Jane Doe alleges that she met Combs and Harve Pierre, the former president of Bad Boy Entertainment, at a lounge in Michigan. Subsequently, they convinced her to accompany them on a private jet to Combs’s recording studio in New York City. Combs, who had spoken to the teenager over the phone, expressed his desire to meet her, The Guardian reported.

The lawsuit claims that while in the studio, the defendants plied Jane Doe with drugs and alcohol before subjecting her to a horrific ordeal of sexual assault. According to the complaint, Jane Doe endured assaults from all three men, taking turns in a harrowing gang rape experience.

Discover How Affordable Peace of Mind Can Be:

Get Your Life Insurance Quote Today!

The alleged incidents also include disturbing details of Combs’s actions during the assault. After the assault, Jane Doe said she was left alone in the studio’s bathroom, where she curled up in a fetal position. She was later escorted out of the building, assisted to a car, and flown back to Michigan, with her memory of the journey home clouded by the traumatic events.

This lawsuit is part of a wave of recent sexual assault allegations against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. While the previous three suits were filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, allowing victims to sue regardless of the statute of limitations, this case is brought forth under the gender-motivated violence protection law. Jane Doe cites her knowledge of other cases against Combs and Pierre as the reason for her decision to come forward, CBS News reported.

The first was a $30 million sexual assault lawsuit by his former artist and girlfriend Cassie. They settled one day after the suit was filed.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the renowned hip-hop mogul, is once again

Sean Combs has consistently denied all allegations made against him. He issued a statement on social media, asserting that the latest accusations were part of an attempt to tarnish his character and gain a “quick payday.” Combs pledged to fight to protect his name, family, and the truth.

Sean “Diddy” Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards, May 15, 2022. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)