Meek Mill Questioned On Contradictions: Murder Rap Promoter And Profiteer Or Activist?

Hip-Hop artist Meek Mill’s public persona is complex. He has a criminal past and now works as a social justice advocate. He talks about his riches, yet also says personal wealth isn’t as important as correcting social ills. So when he announced he wants to start a podcast to focus on societal issues and solutions, some took offense.

“I want a podcast deal. I have a lot to say on many different levels!” Meek Mill put out publicly to the universe.

He tweeted, “I just wanna get in media now and rap to tell REFORM’s stories about the system, let others share their stories, and address all propaganda, uplift the Black culture, stop beefs publicly. It’s gonna be called ‘Culture Currency.’”

He added the podcast that would have two episodes a month would “teach the level of business knowledge I know from the streets to being around extreme wealth” and would “uplift the culture back where we thrive. I know how to thrive through good and bad, but I think it’s time we used our voices instead of playing circus!”

And, as he promotes a new venture into podcasting with the aim of uplifting Black culture, questions arise regarding the intersection of his past and present endeavors. Meek Mill’s recent proposal to launch a podcast titled “Culture Currency” reflects his desire to amplify marginalized voices and address systemic issues within society, Revolt reported. Through a blend of personal narratives, guest interviews, and discussions on topics ranging from prison reform to Black entrepreneurship, he aims to foster meaningful dialogue and inspire positive change.

The Philadelphia-born rapper, known for his gritty lyricism and unapologetic demeanor, has never shied away from speaking his truth. His journey from the streets to stardom has been punctuated by legal troubles, including multiple encounters with the criminal justice system, Rolling Stone reported.

Today, he is co-chair of REFORM Alliance, an organization whose work focuses on transforming probation and parole legislation.

Central to the pushback to his podcast is the question of whether Meek Mill’s actions align with his aspirations as an activist.

Podcaster and livestreamer DJ Akademiks tweeted, “You don’t reside in Philadelphia anymore.. you live in a high rise condo in Manhattan.. u drove to Philly at 2 AM to act like you were ‘spinning’ or ‘looking for opps’. ran into nobody..ran 3 red lights getting outta there and drove back home. lol.. brother.. why did you do that?”

Meek Mill replied that he’s been working to better things for the Black community. He wrote, “Not like a finance podcast deal thing lol I hang around all billionaires and I’m caked up … you streaming for your chair getting drunk … I’m changing laws and stopping major hood beefs and trying to uplift the culture!”

In a separate tweet, DJ Akademiks wrote, “Wait.. you’re stopping hood beefs … LMAOOO.. nigga your freestyle 2 days ago u rapped ‘You niggas start spinning we spraying your car.. Turks and Caicos.. I got back and bought 3 new dracos’ .. Nigga you’re the biggest promoter of the shit you claim you want to stop.”

Meek Mill still get flack from the time in 2021 he and Jay Z helped surprise billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with a Bentley for his 80th birthday, along with a group of friends. Meek documented the surprise online his Instagram account, writing n the caption, “Drop top bent for Kraft, awwwwww lol hbd Robert,” accentuated by diamond and trophy emojis.

DJ Akademiks went on to question Meek Mill’s motives. He also tweeted, “You Don’t think tweeting that you got a million put to to the side to wipe a street nigga family off the map is inciting street beef?? U dont think acting like ur driving around philly at 2 am w/ ur check engine light on ready to spin is inciting street beefs? You Don’t think you being a millionaire but taunting ppl who have no choice to be in the hood is fueling street beefs? U dont think blocking opportunities from upcoming rappers who have no outlet but drugs and violence is inciting street beefs? You dont think tweeting you’re down to ‘DIE’ over a situation you reacted to poorly is inciting street beefs? You Don’t think saying You’ll pull up to niggas houses, piss on their steps and shoot music videos infront of their houses is inciting beefs? You can’t keep talking out both sides of your face. Activist or Killer. We’ve been wanting to know.”

He continued, “Oh and I got screenshots incase you thought your post and delete was forgotten. Btw since you told the Governor on me.. don’t you think he should know while u stand next to him talking prison reform.. you keep rapping about Killing people and tweeting that you got a million dollar hits on ppl?”

And again, Meek Mill replied. He wrote, “Teach the level of business knowledge I know from the streets to being around extreme wealth! Like how you had the show on Spotify but fueling street beefs I want that type of opportunity!”

