Remembering Black Americans We Lost In 2023

Last year was full of losses for Black America. Here are some of the notables who we lost in 2023.

André Braugher: The Emmy-winning actor renowned for his roles in NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and the ’90s police drama “Homicide: Life on the Street,” passed away at the age of 61 on Dec. 11, USA Today reported. He had succumbed to a brief illness. Born in Chicago in 1962 and educated at Stanford and Juilliard, Braugher achieved recognition with his breakthrough role in the 1989 film “Glory,” alongside Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman. However, he solidified his reputation by portraying Det. Frank Pembleton for seven seasons in “Homicide.” His most recent work included the 2022 drama “She Said” and voice acting in the 2021 animated film “Spirit Untamed.”

Jean Knight: R&B and funk singer Knight was renowned for her 1971 hit “Mr. Big Stuff.” She passed away on Nov. 22 at the age of 80. Her family, in a statement relayed through the Stax Museum of American Soul Music, announced the loss of this beloved musical figure to New Orleans and the world. Knight, born Jean Caliste, made her debut in 1965 with a rendition of Jackie Wilson’s “Stop Doggin’ Me Around.” Her career ascended in 1971 when she released “Mr. Big Stuff,” securing a record deal with Stax Records. The song became an iconic hit, selling over one million copies, and earned Knight a Grammy Award nomination in 1972 for the best female R&B vocal performance.

Richard Roundtree: The iconic actor best known for his role as Detective John Shaft in the ’70s action thriller “Shaft,” passed away on Oct. 24 at the age of 81 due to pancreatic cancer. Roundtree had been battling the illness and died at his Los Angeles home. Roundtree was also a breast cancer survivor having gone through a double mastectomy in 1993, and in later years, he became an advocate for cancer awareness. Born in New Rochelle, New York, in 1942, Roundtree made his silver-screen debut in 1971 when he starred in the Gordon Parks-directed “Shaft.” Despite its low budget of $500,000, “Shaft” became a cultural phenomenon, grossing $13 million and winning an Oscar for the best original song with Isaac Hayes’ iconic title track. Roundtree’s outstanding performance earned him a Golden Globe nomination, and he continued to portray John Shaft in subsequent films and the “Shaft” TV series. Additionally, he played a pivotal role in the 1977 blockbuster miniseries “Roots.” Throughout his career, he remained active in the industry, making guest appearances in various TV shows.

Rudolph Isley: Rudolph Isley was one of the founding members of the renowned R&B group The Isley Brothers and the songwriter behind their iconic hit “Shout.” On Oct. 11, he passed away at the age of 84. The cause of his passing was not disclosed. The Isley Brothers, consisting of Rudolph, Marvin, O’Kelly, Ronald, and Ernie Isley, along with musician Chris Jasper, originated in Cincinnati in 1954. Rudolph, O’Kelly, Ronald, and Vernon Isley initially began singing together in church. After a tragic incident in 1955 when 13-year-old Vernon was fatally struck by a car while riding his bike, the group disbanded, USA Today reported. However, in 1957, the surviving brothers relocated to New York with their parents’ support, with Ronald taking on the role of lead vocalist. They signed with RCA Records in 1959 for their debut album. Their remarkable career spanned over four decades, with the band earning multiple Grammy nominations, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992, and a Lifetime Achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2014.

Gangsta Boo: Gangsta Boo was a trailblazing Memphis rapper known for her influential contributions to Three 6 Mafia. On Jan. 1, she passed away at the age of 43. Gangsta Boo, whose real name was Lola Mitchell, earned her reputation as the “Queen of Memphis” or “Lady Boo” through her pioneering work in Memphis hip-hop. Her career took off with her contributions to Three 6 Mafia’s debut studio album, “Mystic Stylez,” in 1995. She continued to collaborate with the group and released solo albums, including “Enquiring Minds” in 1998, which featured the hit track “Where Dem Dollars At?!” Mitchell’s solo work garnered recognition on R&B charts, and she remained active in the industry for nearly three decades, releasing mixtapes and collaborating with various artists. She died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol (alcohol), according to an autopsy report seen by NBC’s Action News 5 and Fox 13.

C.J. Harris: Former “American Idol” contestant C.J. Harris, known for his appearance on Season 13 where he finished in sixth place, passed away at the age of 31 on Jan. 15. He died of a heart attack. Harris made an impression on the show in 2014 with his audition performance of the Allman Brothers’ “Soul Shine,” earning praise from judge Keith Urban. He continued to showcase his talent throughout the competition. After his “American Idol” journey, he released his debut single, “In Love,” in 2019.

David Jude Jolicoeur: He was widely recognized as Trugoy the Dove, a founding member of the influential Long Island hip-hop group De La Soul. He passed away on Feb. 12 at the age of 54. Jolicoeur had publicly acknowledged his battle with congestive heart failure and had been living with a LifeVest machine. Jolicoeur, born in Brooklyn and raised in Long Island’s Amityville area, formed De La Soul alongside Vincent Mason (Pasemaster Mase) and Kelvin Mercer (Posdnuos). Together, they created a unique and light-hearted style of hip-hop that stood in contrast to more intense rap genres. Their debut album, “3 Feet High and Rising,” released in 1989, was celebrated for its innovative sampling and positive vibes, marking the beginning of alternative hip-hop. The album was added to the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress in 2010.

Lance Reddick: Lance Riddick was celebrated for his roles in HBO’s “The Wire” and the “John Wick” film series. The renowned actor passed away on March 17 at the age of 60. The actor had been on a press tour for “John Wick: Chapter 4” in the weeks leading up to his death.

Harry Belafonte: The renowned entertainer, civil rights activist, and humanitarian known as the “King of Calypso,” passed away at the age of 96 on April 25. Throughout the 20th century, he achieved remarkable popularity as a singer, musician, and actor. However, it was his unwavering dedication to civil rights during the 1960s and his anti-apartheid activism in the 1980s that will forever be etched in history. Belafonte once reflected, “I wasn’t an artist who became an activist. I was an activist who became an artist.” Belafonte also garnered admiration for his humanitarian endeavors, which encompassed combating hunger and battling cancer. Born as Harold George Bellanfanti Jr. in Harlem in 1927 to Jamaican parents, Belafonte’s upbringing spanned both New York and Kingston, Jamaica. His iconic rendition of “Day-O” (“The Banana Boat Song”) from his 1956 album “Calypso” catapulted him to fame, with the album becoming the first to sell over a million copies. His journey, from a club singer in New York to a global superstar and civil rights icon, left a profound influence on American culture.

Vida Blue: The former MLB pitcher passed away at the age of 73 on May 6. The Oakland A’s confirmed his death, paying tribute to him as a “franchise legend and a friend.” Blue’s journey in Major League Baseball began with the Oakland A’s in 1969 when he made his debut as a teenager. However, it was in 1971 that he truly made his mark, winning both the AL Cy Young and MVP awards at the age of 21. Blue finished the season with a stellar 24-8 record on the mound, eight shutouts, and an impressive 1.82 ERA. He went on to play a pivotal role in the A’s three consecutive World Series championships in 1972, 1973, and 1974. In 1978, Blue was traded to the San Francisco Giants, earning three more All-Star selections during his four seasons with the team. He made history by becoming the first pitcher ever to start the All-Star Game for both leagues, having previously received the honor with the A’s in 1971. After a brief stint in Kansas City and a temporary absence from the sport due to legal issues, Blue returned to the majors for two final seasons with the Giants before retiring after the 1986 season. His career statistics include a record of 209-161 and a career ERA of 3.27.

Tina Turner: The legendary queen of rock ‘n’ roll passed away at the age of 83 on May 24 after a prolonged illness. Turner’s remarkable life was marked by both musical greatness and personal challenges. Born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, she began her singing career in the choir of Nutbush’s Spring Hill Baptist Church. Her professional journey was ignited after witnessing Ike Turner perform with his Kings of Rhythm band in 1957, which led to her unleashing her husky and seductive voice. As the Ike & Tina Turner Revue, they dominated the charts for 15 years with hits like “River Deep-Mountain High,” “Nutbush City Limits,” and a Grammy-winning rendition of John Fogerty’s “Proud Mary.” However, Turner’s life took a dramatic turn when she fled from an abusive relationship with Ike in 1976, with little more than a gas credit card and some change to her name. She spent the subsequent years making appearances on various shows and performing in Las Vegas cabarets until she reemerged as a superstar in her own right. In 1984 her fifth solo album “Private Dancer” made her a pop icon.

In the 1980s, Turner credited Buddhism, especially chanting, for positively impacting her life. Beyond music, she starred alongside Mel Gibson in “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome” in 1985. Her bestselling memoir, “I, Tina,” was published in 1986 and later adapted into the 1993 film “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” featuring Angela Bassett as Turner. In 1995, she sang the theme for the James Bond film “GoldenEye.” Turner retired in 2000 after her last solo album, “Twenty Four Seven,” but made a comeback in 2008, performing with Beyoncé at the Grammy Awards and embarking on a final tour to commemorate her 50-year career.

Magoo: Born Melvin Barcliff, the rapper passed away on Aug. 13 at the age of 50, leading to an outpouring of celebrity tributes. Timbaland expressed his grief on Instagram, writing, “This one hits different… Long live Melvin aka Magoo!! Tim and Magoo forever… rest easy my king.” Ginuwine also offered his condolences and reflected on the pain of losing loved ones. The cause of Magoo’s death remains undetermined.

Big Pokey: He was a member of the Screwed Up Click, passed away June 18, and an autopsy report conducted in July has revealed that the cause of his death was a severe heart attack. Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III confirmed that the final autopsy report cited hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease as the cause of death, Vibe reported.

YNG Cheese: A 25-year-old Philadelphia rapper and the son of rapper/podcaster Gillie Da Kid, tragically lost his life in a triple-shooting on July 20. In his first public statement since the incident, Gillie expressed his grief and thanked the community for their support. He wrote, “I Miss u like $hit Dev My heart will forever have a Black hole in it, but u know ur father gotta be strong to hold the family up. Thanks 4 all the support from family, friends , and all of my followers y’all really helping me get thru these ruff times Me and my family appreciate and love y’all.”

C-Knight: A rapper known for his affiliation with The Dove Shack and hailing from Long Beach, passed away at the age of 52 Nov. 7. His hospitalization the previous month was attributed to complications arising from diabetes, which led to dangerously elevated blood sugar levels, culminating in a stroke. Despite efforts to revive him after experiencing cardiac arrest, he remained unresponsive, ultimately prompting the decision to remove life support, Vibe reported.

Young Capone: In the summer of 2023, the Hip-Hop community mourned the loss of Young Capone, a talented artist who had risen to prominence within Atlanta’s underground Hip-Hop scene during the mid-2000s. Publicist Aleesha Carter confirmed his untimely death in August, following his disappearance in Chicago in July. Young Capone had brief affiliations with T.I.’s Grand Hustle Music Group and made appearances on the collective’s “We Want Smoke” album in 2017, leaving a lasting impact on the Atlanta Hip-Hop scene.

Young Lo: In a tragic incident at South Beach nightclub Gala on May 7, Young Lo was one of three individuals shot, later succumbing to his injuries at the hospital.

Bandhunta Jugg: The Baltimore rapper was shot near a shopping center in Woodlawn on Dec. 23. Bandhunta Jugg and his brother Bandhunta Izzy gained fame after releasing “Banhuntas” in 2016.

Maurice Hines: The renowned Broadway actor and dancer known for his dynamic performances, passed away at the age of 80 on Dec. 19. Hines began his Broadway career in 1954 and gained fame for his role in “The Cotton Club” alongside his brother Gregory. He embarked on national tours with his family, later pursuing a solo career, earning a Tony nomination for “Uptown…It’s Hot!” His legacy includes TV appearances and mentoring talents like John Manzari in the 2010 musical “Sophisticated Ladies.” Born in Harlem in 1943, Hines passed away from natural causes in Englewood, NJ, Balvity reported.

(Left to Right) Gangsta Boo on Jan. 21, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)/Rudolph Isley, Photo: LAFT/Richard Roundtree from his iconic film “Shaft”(NBC News screenshot)/Harry Belafonte in Park City, Utah on Jan. 21, 2011. (AP Photo/Victoria Will, file)/Tina Turner in London on March 3, 2009. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)/Lance Reddick on Oct. 22, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)/David Jude Jolicoeur “Dave” of De La Soul on Sept. 13, 2015 in Chicago. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)



