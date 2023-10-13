Rudolph Isley, Founding Member of Isley Brothers Passes Away at 84

Rudolph Isley, one of the founding members of the iconic R&B group the Isley Brothers, passed away on Oct. 12 at 84. The Isley Brothers confirmed the news.

The Isley Brothers confirmed the news in a statement on social media. “Heaven has gained another angel. Our hearts are heavy as we announce the passing of our beloved brother, Rudolph Isley,” the statement said, ABC News reported.

Rudolph’s brother and bandmate Ronald Isley said of the loss in a statement to ABC News, saying, “There are no words to express my feelings and the love I have for my brother. Our family will miss him. But I know he’s in a better place,” NPR reported.

O’Kelly Isley died in 1986.

Rudolph Isley, born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on April 1, 1939, began his musical career singing in church alongside his brothers Ronald and O’Kelly. Together, they emerged in the late 1950s with hits like the powerful gospel-inspired track “Shout” in 1959. “Shout” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999. Their success continued with now-classics like “Twist and Shout,” “This Old Heart of Mine (Is Weak for You),” “It’s Your Thing,” and “That Lady.”

In 1989, Isley, who was known for wearing hats and fur-attired clothing, retired from the group to become a Christian minister. In 1992, The Isley Brothers, including Rudolph, were honored with induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Earlier this year, Isley filed a lawsuit against Ronald over the trademark rights to the group’s name, claiming that despite the name being jointly owned by both of them. This happened after Ronald alone filed for a federal trademark of the name in 2021, and it was approved by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Isley sought to have a judge declare that the trademark rights to the name were equally and jointly owned by both brothers, and he wanted any revenue Ronald made from the trademark to be divided.

Rudolph Isley, Photo: LAFT, https://www.latfusa.com/article/2023/10/rudolph-isley-of-legendary-isley-brothers-dies-at-age-84