‘The Wire’ Actor Lance Reddick Passes Away At 60

Actor Lance Reddick was known for his commanding onscreen presence. He’s one of those actors you always remember. Reddick died unexpectedly on March 17 at the age of 60.

Famous for his work on HBO’s groundbreaking television series “The Wire” and the “John Wick” movie franchise, Reddick was discovered at his Studio City home. While his cause of death is unclear, law enforcement sources told TMZ it appears to be natural.

Lance had been doing a press tour for the fourth installment of the “John Wick” franchise. He had a guest appearance scheduled on Kelly Clarkson‘s show.

Before starring in the “Wick” movies, Lance was best known for playing fictional Baltimore Police Department officer Cedrick Daniels on the hit HBO series “The Wire.” He appeared on the series for all five seasons.

Lance also had recurring roles on other popular TV shows such as “Fringe,” “Bosch,” “Oz” and “Lost.” He began his career in the ’90s, with credits in shows like “New York Undercover” and “The West Wing.”

He has some unreleased projects in the works; he plays the Greek god Zeus in the upcoming Disney+ series, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

He was born and raised in Baltimore. Lance earned a music degree from the University of Rochester, and he got his MFA from Yale. His first love was music, however. As a teenager, he had intended to become a musician, he once told The Guardian. He fell into acting as a means of making money.

“I studied piano and majored in classical composition in college. Although, I did grow up singing in the church choir – Episcopalian, so 16th-century motets and Gregorian chant, he said in one interview.

In 2020, he released a CD collection of songs entitled “Contemplations And Remembrances.”

Lance Reddick arrives at the LA Special Screening Of “John Wick” on Oct. 22, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)