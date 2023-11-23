Dr. Boyce Watkins: It’s More Important For Black Children To Read PowerNomics, Than The Holy Bible

Dr. Claud Anderson, a leading thinker on Black economics and empowerment, has authored several influential books, including “Black Labor, White Wealth: A Search for Power and Economic Justice” and “PowerNomics: The National Plan.” These works serve as the foundation for Harvest Institute programs, with his latest book co-authored with his son Brant, titled “More Dirty Little Secrets about Black History.”

Dr. Boyce Watkins, a prominent author, political analyst, and social influencer, emphasizes the importance of Dr. Anderson’s Powernomics philosophy for Black children. Dr. Watkins believes that reading “Powernomics” is more important for Black children than the Holy Bible.

Every black child needs to read Powernomics. It's as important to our people as the bible.



Dr Claud Anderson's books are at https://t.co/KsgRAeta5c. It will break the chains of your thinking and help us understand how to get our #reparations. pic.twitter.com/PNT5KEYcH6 — Boyce Watkins, PhD – Wealth is Power (@drboycewatkins1) November 17, 2023

According to Watkins, PowerNomics is the “economic Bible of the Black community.” In a video posted to Twitter/X, Watkins says why Anderson’s work is important for children to study. “He’s giving you the secrets they don’t give you in public school…,” notes Watkins.

PowerNomics aims to empower Black Americans by providing a framework for economic and political competitiveness. It encourages resource pooling, strategic planning, and wealth creation within the community. By learning these principles, Black children can be better prepared to address economic disparities and advocate for their rights.

Anderson’s concept is often referred to as the “Economic Bible of the Black community.” It offers a comprehensive guide on how the Black community can empower itself economically and politically. Dr. Anderson serves as the president of PowerNomics Corporation of America, Inc. and The Harvest Institute, Inc., organizations dedicated to advancing economic and political empowerment among Black Americans.

PowerNomics, as outlined in Dr. Anderson‘s book “PowerNomics: The National Plan to Empower Black America,” is a set of principles and strategies designed to address the unique challenges faced by Black Americans. It teaches individuals and communities how to pool resources, leverage economic power, and create opportunities for wealth generation and economic competitiveness.

