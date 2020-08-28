Political Prophet: ‘Powernomics’ Author Dr. Claud Anderson Predicted The Present Condition Of Black America In 1995

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Dr. Claud Anderson has been about the improvement of Black life and he predicted the present condition of Black America over 25 years ago. Image By Autumn Keiko

Dr. Claud Anderson has been about that life – the improvement of Black life that is. The president of PowerNomics Corporation of America and The Harvest Institute, Anderson is the author of several books and has spent his life trying to help Black people prosper. In so doing, he predicted the present condition of Black America over 25 years ago.

During an interview with Darryl Wood of the Detroit Black Journal in 1995, Anderson discussed his book “Black Labor, White Wealth: The Search for Power and Economic Justice.”

Anderson said he was inspired to write the book for several reasons including: to address Black people’s political position; to respond to “The Bell Curve” book, which claims Black people are genetically inferior to the white race; and to show Black people the steps they needed to take to avoid becoming indefinitely stuck on the bottom rungs of the social and economic ladder.

“I wanted to tell Black people that you’re not genetically inferior, that you’ve been socially engineered into your present predicament around this world,” Anderson told the Woods.

He added the “contract” Black America had with white America was nothing new and had been in place since the 1600s.

“Black folks are still fighting for self-sufficiency and competitiveness in this country and we must come together quickly or risk being a permanent underclass in this society,” Anderson continued.

Anderson explained the book’s prediction that Black people would be cemented as the permanent underclass by 2015 if they didn’t work hard to change things was based on data and research.

“What I’ve concluded from analysis is that there’s going to be a converging of social factors nationally and internationally that’s going to place Blacks in a permanent status of ‘underclass-ship,’” Anderson said, listing several reasons for the prediction.

“One: We anticipate by that point in time, based on all the research that’s coming to us, that the next generation of whites gon’ be more anti-Black than they’ve been since the civil rights movement,” Anderson said. “Two: We anticipate by the same token about 86 million Hispanics coming into the United States and about 41 million Asians …, which is going to kick Black folks out of being the majority-minority in this society down to minority-minority.”

“We’ve been number two in this society for 400 years as a group. We’re going to become number four and if we have not gotten anything after being number two for 400 years, you guess what’s gonna happen when we become number four,” he further explained.

He broke down how immigration laws based on skin color were in place well into the 1960s and after, which would give other ethnic groups a social and economic advantage over Black Americans.

“All the new groups coming into America, they’re coming in higher than we are because this country operates off of a preferential acceptance program, which means that groups are coming in based on skin color – going from the lightest down to the darkest: light yellow, brown, Black – and that’s what out immigration laws are based on,” Anderson said. “Black folks will not be able to penetrate through those groups to get to the white society when that happens because those groups owe us nothing. They don’t understand our problems and they are competitive with us. If we don’t begin to be a little more aggressive about being in a competitive posture, they’re gonna eat our lunches.”

The only solution for Black people is group economics, Anderson said, noting that since white people “as a group have never been enslaved in this nation,” their affinity for individual prosperity was understandable.

“Racism means race. It comes from the word group and Blacks are still perceived as a group in this country. We went into slavery as a group, we went into Jim Crow as a group, we can only come out as a group,” Anderson said.

Addressing an argument that is still popular today which says successful Black people like Bill Cosby, Oprah, Michael Jackson and Michael Jordan are evidence racism is not holding people down, Anderson said it’s not because of lack of racism, but rather Black people defying the odds.

Anderson is well respected among scholars and students of Black economics.

Matthew Pigatt is the Mayor of Opa-Locka, Florida. He studied African American Studies and Psychology at Morehouse and said Black people should take heed to his teachings.

“If our leaders followed Dr. Claud Anderson’s recommendations over 25 years ago, our communities would be the powerful political and economic engines of the change we desperately need today,” Pigatt said. “The solutions have been laid out by thought leaders like Dr. Claud Anderson, Dr. Amos Wilson, and many others. It is on us, our generation, to move from talk to implementation. Building local economic and political power is the key to the change we need. If we do not heed their wisdom, we will continue to be an oppressed and neglected people in America.”

Recently, hip-hop artist Kanye West encouraged both Joe Biden and Donald Trump to read Anderson’s book, “PowerNomics: The National Plan To Empower Black America.”

“Dr. Claud Anderson Powernomics … Both Biden and Trump need to meet with Dr. Anderson as soon as possible about restoring the black community,” West tweeted.

Dr. Claud Anderson Powernomics



Both Biden and Trump need to meet with Dr. Anderson as soon as possible about restoring the black community pic.twitter.com/6rtO63aQON — ye (@kanyewest) August 14, 2020

“This man has been trying to save us for decades. I ask myself why my elders were not listening to him back then. Most of us have just become the living dead.,” one YouTube user wrote about Anderson in 2019.

“We have to stop trying to convince white people of our problems. They see it and continue to rationalize. To me, that is another, less intense form of racism. We need to buy @drclaudanderson books and learn a new way of thinking. This has become obvious,” wrote Twitter user Mr. Bomaye.

We have to stop trying to convince white people of our problems. They see it and continue to rationalize. To me, that is another, less intense form of racism. We need to buy @drclaudanderson books and learn a new way of thinking. This has become obvious. — Mr. Bomaye (@DevonJ2012) August 26, 2020

QTNA – when are black people gonna say f*** this, we starting our own political party?



Dr. Claud Anderson already gave us the #blueprint .. #powernomics — Zay (@firstgenwealth) August 27, 2020