Kanye West Tells Biden And Trump To Read Dr. Claud Anderson's 'Powernomics' To Restore Black Community

Written by Ann Brown

On Twitter, Kanye West tells Biden and Trump to read Dr. Claud Anderson’s book “Powernomics” to restore the Black community. Photo: Kayne West talks on his smartphone as he arrives to attend Dries van Noten’s Fall Winter 2015 /2016 Ready to wear fashion collection as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 4, 2015. (AP Photo/Binta)/Photo: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)/Photo: President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Sept. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Dr. Claud Anderson is considered a great thinker on Black economics and how the Black community can empower itself economically.

He is the president of PowerNomics Corporation of America, Inc. and The Harvest Institute, Inc.

Anderson has written books on the Black community and Black economics, but the book touted as his most significant on Black economic empowerment is “PowerNomics: The National Plan to Empower Black America,” published 20 years ago in 2000.

Presidential contender and hip-hop mogul Kayne West wants both political presidential candidates to read the book. West recently tweeted, “Dr. Claud Anderson Powernomics Both Biden and Trump need to meet with Dr. Anderson as soon as possible about restoring the Black community.”

PowerNomics explores the economic principles and strategies Anderson says will help Black America to become a more economically and politically competitive group in America.

Anderson feels Black Americans need to harness their buying power to better improve their community. “They should require that any business, political party or political candidate who seeks or benefits from Black support, always identify Blacks by name, commit and in reciprocity, deliver tangible, measurable benefits to Black Americans,” Anderson wrote.

The PowerNomics concept teaches Black people how to pool resources and aspects of power so that they can produce, distribute, and consume in a way that creates goods and wealth, according to the PowerNomics website.

West earned praise from other Black economists for his suggestion. Political analyst, social commentator and economist Dr. Boyce Watkins tweeted, “You can take a look at Dr Anderson’s books at http://Powernomics.com. Here’s the last interview he and I did this week.”

In a second tweet, Watkins added, “Thanks for this tweet brother. You have my respect. Dr Anderson is one of the greatest minds in the history of this country and his principles should be taught to every child in our community”.

Other Twitter users wanted to hear more from West.

PRod Speaks tweeted, “You need to let your fans know that you’re colluding with Trump to siphon votes from Biden.”

To which Watkins, who founded the economic empowerment program The Black Business School, replied, “F**k Biden’s campaign. If they were to treat black people right, they wouldn’t have this problem”

Joey @silkrock pointed out Dr. Anderson is involved in a lawsuit over a loan and a business project gone bad. He tweeted, “Dr. Claude Anderson unfortunately is being sued by Harbor bank. The powernomics just didn’t work”.

TheStoryPrincess @paynecth doesn’t think the 20-year-old “PowerNomics” concept will work today. “No Mr West. Powernomics are not going to work in 2020. Go to http://ados101.com. Read From Here to Equality by Dr Sandy Darity and Kirsten Millens. This where you will find the current plans roadmap for #reparations”

Meanwhile, @Norma98653616 reminded West that he benefited from the covid-19 PPP business stimulus money. “This is why Kayne [is] running! Who got the last round of PPP loans, funded by American taxpayers: 400 country clubs and golf resorts — Private jet companies — The exclusive membership club Soho House — Kanye West — Jared Kushner’s friends Who didn’t: — 90% of small businesses”.

