Cocaine Found In White House: Hunter Biden Could Be Suspect Based On History 

The West Wing of the White House briefly evacuated Sunday night, July 2, after a substance reportedly determined to be cocaine was found in the White House library.

The media and general public pointed out that the first son, Hunter Biden, had been photographed at a fireworks ceremony at the White House to celebrate the Fourth of July. Hunter has a history of addiction and cocaine use. He also has a criminal record. Possession of cocaine is a crime.

Hunter has been in the news lately for cutting a sweetheart deal with federal prosecutors. The Justice Department announced on June 20 that Hunter Biden had reached an agreement with federal prosecutors to avoid a trial. As part of the agreement, Hunter will plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors. He has also resolved a felony gun charge.

On Tuesday, July 4, Hunter joined his father, President Joe Biden, and other members of the Biden family at the White House to enjoy the Fourth of July fireworks following a weekend getaway to Camp David, The New York Post reported.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were on the balcony of the South Portico with Hunter Biden, his son Beau Jr., first daughter Ashley Biden, and other members of the first family.

Hunter Biden was just at the WH, at the state dinner for Modi.



The WH doesn’t put Hunter in the visitor logs. Obama did. No traceability.



Does Hunter Biden Live at the White House? What We Knowhttps://t.co/emRyUrnLMQ



White House omits Hunter Biden from visitor logs, despite… https://t.co/ZypPdt2R5g pic.twitter.com/m7kMeqZVGe — The Moguldom Nation (@Moguldom) July 4, 2023



The president and his family were allowed to return to the White House about 36 hours after an “unknown item” found forced an evacuation of the building. A hazmat team was called to the executive mansion.

“The DC Fire Department was called to evaluate and quickly determined the item to be non-hazardous,” the Secret Service spokesperson said, adding there was “an investigation into the cause and manner” of how the substance entered the White House.

The white, powdery substance, found in a holding area accessible to both White House staffers and guests, tested positive for cocaine, The New York Post reported.

The West Wing is connected to the executive mansion where the President lives. It also houses the Oval Office, the cabinet room and press area, and offices and workspace for the president’s staff.

Hundreds of people work in or come through the West Wing regularly, Reuters reported.

Hunter Biden was not at the White House on July 2, according to reports. But Hunter’s name is often omitted from the visitors log, Fox News reported.

Hunter Biden has been frequently spotted at the White House between the months of March and June 2023, which are not yet documented in visitor logs. These sightings have sparked speculation that he may be residing there on a full-time basis, according to the New York Post.

Ironically, Biden, when he was a senator, was the once who crafted President Bill Clinton’s controversial 1994 Crime Bill. The bill created the sentencing disparity for crack and cocaine trafficking, leading to a disproportionate punishment of African Americans.

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Hunter Biden, and his son, Beau Biden, watch a fireworks show during a Fourth of July celebration at the White House in Washington, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



