Crime Around The White House: Hunter Biden To Plead Guilty To 2 Federal Criminal Charges

The Justice Department has announced on June 20 that Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has reached an agreement with federal prosecutors to avoid a trial. As part of the agreement, Hunter will plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors. He has also resolved a felony gun charge.

Hunter is set to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges for willfully failing to pay federal taxes, stemming from missed IRS deadlines, according to recently unsealed charging documents, CNN reported.

In these types of plea agreements, it is common for the associated criminal charge to be dropped if the defendant fulfills the specified conditions of the deal within a designated timeframe, CNBC reported.

Republicans have already slammed plea deal claiming the president’s son has received favoritism from the Justice Department in the wake of the 37-count federal criminal indictment filed against former President Donald Trump for his alleged mishandling of classified documents. Trump pleaded not guilty last week.

Hunter Biden’s initial court appearance for the case has not been scheduled as of now.

Hunter had been cautioned numerous times by the agency about his tax obligations. Hunter Biden’s attorney, Christopher Clark, has stated that his client has since taken full responsibility and has “fully paid” his tax debts to the IRS.

Over the years, Hunter’s actions have been a source of difficulty for the president. Battling past struggles with alcohol and drug addiction, Hunter was also entangled in a controversial foreign business deal. The discovery of his lost laptop raised further concerns as it contained compromising photos and damning documents related to his business endeavors.



From 2013 through 2018, Hunter and his company earned about $11 million from his roles as an attorney and a board member with a Ukrainian firm accused of bribery and his work with a Chinese businessman now accused of fraud, according to NBC News.

Prosecutors had been investigating a 2018 incident in which a firearm owned by Hunter ended up tossed by his then-girlfriend into a dumpster in Wilmington. Under federal law, individuals who use or are addicted to illegal drugs are prohibited from purchasing firearms.

Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to criticize the plea deal. Trump posted, “Wow! The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere ‘traffic ticket.’ Our system is BROKEN!”

The White House released a statement saying the Bidens “love their son.”

“The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment,” said White House spokesman Ian Sams.

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass on Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)