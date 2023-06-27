No Prison For President Biden’s Son For Federal Tax Crimes: A Look at Black Men Who Were Sent to Prison Over Taxes

Some are saying that President Joe Biden’s son Hunter got a sweetheart deal in his recent plea with the Justice Department.

Unlike others who have been guilty of the same crimes as Hunter, he will receive no time in prison.

The Justice Department announced on June 20 that Hunter Biden had reached an agreement with federal prosecutors to avoid a trial. As part of the agreement, Hunter will plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors. He has also resolved a felony gun charge.

Hunter is set to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges for willfully failing to pay federal taxes, stemming from missed IRS deadlines, according to recently unsealed charging documents, CNN reported.

In these types of plea agreements, it is common for the associated criminal charge to be dropped if the defendant fulfills the specified conditions of the deal within a designated timeframe, CNBC reported.

Hunter Biden is scheduled to make his first court appearance in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, on July 26. This is when he will formally plead guilty.

Presiding U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika could reject the deal, but it is not likely.

But the plea agreement has been slammed, especially by conservative political leaders.

“It continues to show the two-tier system in America,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said of Hunter’s plea deal. He then compared the federal charges facing former President Donald Trump. “If you are the president’s leading political opponent, the DOJ tries to literally put you in jail and give you prison time. But if you are the president’s son, you get a sweetheart deal.”



Critics of the deal point out that other Americans facing similar federal gun charges are facing months behind bars.

Some are comparing the treatment hip-hop artist Kodak Black received under similar circumstances. The artist received “46 months for the exact same thing that Hunter Biden is not even pleading to,” his attorney Bradford Cohen told Fox News’s “Hannity.”

“He’s actually getting a diversion program, which you almost never see diversion programs in federal court,” Cohen said. “I mean, it is less than 1% of people that plea that actually get a diversion program.”

“If you score this out, which is how you do it in the federal system, he would score somewhere in the neighborhood of two years on this case,” said Cohen.

Black’s sentence was ultimately commuted by Trump before the former president left office in 2021.

Others have also compared Hunter’s tax crimes to the federal case against actor Wesley Snipes who served prison time for tax evasion.

On April 24, 2008, Snipes, known for such films as “Mo’ Better Blues,” “Passenger 57,” and “Blade,” was sentenced to three years in prison for willful failure to file federal income tax returns. He failed to file tax returns from 1999 to 2001 and owed $7 million in unpaid taxes.

Snipes argued the IRS was an illegitimate government agency and cited an obscure section of the tax code that establishes that foreign sources of income for U.S. citizens are taxable, USA Today reported.

“When does evading millions in federal income taxes get a slap on the wrist,” Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., said in a tweet Tuesday. “(Ask Wesley Snipes).”

“America has 2 million people incarcerated right now,” Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., previously told Fox News Digital. “We have 6,000 jails. We could have found a place for Hunter. But the truth is, nobody really cares about Hunter Biden. Hunter was a rookie influence peddler and a troubled young man selling access to his dad. He’s a part of the Biden crime family, but he’s not the Big Guy, he wasn’t the VP, and he’s not the inaugurated president.”

Wesley Snipes arrives at the Oscars on March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)/President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, June 25, 2023, in Washington. The Biden’s are returning from Camp David. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)