Alleged Killer Of Young Dolph Gets $90,000 Bond: 3 Things To Know

Hernandez Govan, who was accused of organizing the murder of popular Memphis hip-hop artist Young Dolph has posted bond and was released from jail.

Authorities accuse the 43-year-old Govan of being the one who ordered Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith to shoot and kill Young Dolph at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies on Nov. 17, 2021.

Young Dolph, 36, was born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. in Chicago and was raised in Memphis. He was a husband and father who was well-known and loved in his community, where he was a philanthropist.

More than 90 deaths — at least three-fourths of rappers killed since 1987 — died in the cities where they grew up. And since the mid-1980s, at least eight rappers have been killed in Los Angeles, but when you include the cities of Compton and Inglewood, that total increases to at least 11.

Young Dolph was shot and killed outside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in South Memphis, a local business he supported, according to reports. The shop’s owner, Maurice Hill, said Young Dolph walked into the store to buy cookies and someone drove up, shot and killed him. Dolph’s Lamborghini could be seen parked at the scene.

Here are three things to know.

1. Young Dolph Death: The charges

Govan, who has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, received a $90,000 bond On May 11, according to court records with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

Govan was arrested on November 11, 2022, just days before the one-year anniversary of Young Dolph’s murder. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Johnson and Smith have also been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

2. Young Dolph Death: The bail

With that $90,000 bond, Govan’s bail could have been as low as $9,000, Fox 13 Memphis reported.

If the money is posted, Govan will be placed under house arrest. His next court date is set for Thursday, July 13.

3. Young Dolph Death: Why bail?

Authorities did not give a reason why Govan’s bail was low. But District Attorney Steve Mulroy told WREG Young Dolph’s family agreed to the amount.

“The family understands why we are doing what we are doing, and they approve,” Mulroy said. “We have come into some information about Mr. Govan’s role and medical conditions that makes us think this is the best resolution in order to get justice for the case.”

In December 2022, Govan’s attorney said he was experiencing blood pressure issues, chest pains, and tingling in the arm.



BOND SET FOR HERNANDEZ GOVAN $90k: Hernandez Govan charged with the first-degree murder of Young Dolph. He’s also charged with attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder of Young Dolph. pic.twitter.com/UInjWd3HOT — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) May 11, 2023

Hernandez Govan, screenshot, ABC24, https://www.localmemphis.com/article/news/crime/bond-hearing-delayed-young-dolph-murder-suspect/522-1c8a5385-6e7a-466b-a69e-f478fc348679