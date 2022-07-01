The Art And Profiteering Of Death: 100 Rappers Who Were Murdered

There’s a half-joke that being a hip-hop artist is the most dangerous job in the world, based on the growing list of rappers who were murdered. Looking back over the 40-plus decades of the genre and reviewing the numerous murders of hop-hip artists – big and small – the saying seems more true than not. In some cases, after the death of an artist, his fame ironically sees a boost with some profiteering of the death and the art left behind.

Los Angeles has been named the deadliest city for hip-hop artists, according to an analysis of data compiled by the news platform L.A. Taco.

More than 90 deaths — at least three-fourths of rappers killed since 1987 — died in the cities where they grew up. And since the mid-1980s, at least eight rappers have been killed in Los Angeles, but when you include the cities of Compton and Inglewood, that total increases to at least 11.

L.A. isn’t the only place where hip-hop artists find their lives at risk. Many hip-hop artists have been murdered in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago, and New York City, among other places.

In 2021, one in three gangland murders in London was linked to drill music, and a number of them resulted in artists’ deaths.

Drill hip-hop is a style of trap music that originated in Chicago streets in the early 2010s. Drill talks about the violent side of the streets. It’s called drill because the term “drill” refers to killing. Trap originated in the South during the early 2000s. The genre’s name comes from the Atlanta slang word “trap” — a house used exclusively to sell drugs.



The Policy Exchange, a leading U.K. think tank, examined a decade of knife crime data, looking at the role of drill music, social media, revenge attacks, and a failure of police strategy in the rise of gang violence.

Of the 41 gang-related homicides in 2018, drill music played a role in at least one-third (36.5 percent). Either the victim or perpetrator was an aspiring drill rapper, The Independent reported.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OChedK-gzu8

Drill music has been blamed for playing a role in the growing number of deaths involving hip-hop artists in Toronto, Canada. Authorities there cite the influence of Chicago’s drill music scene in promoting gang beefs, The Star reported.

Here are 100 rappers who were murdered.

1. Lil Devin: Hip-hop ‘MVP’

Lil Devin Swain was known for tracks such as “MVP” and his remix to Coi Leray’s “No Parties.” Indiana-born Swain was ringing in New Year 2022 with a celebration at a relative’s house when he was attacked and killed by several men wearing back ski masks who bum-rushed the party, Complex reported. Devin, 24, suffered “injuries to his chest.” He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

2. Wavy Navy Pooh: Cut down in Miami

Miami artist Wavy Navy Pooh (born Shandler Beaubien) was killed in an ambush shooting while driving with two young children on Jan. 14, 2022. The children, ages 1 and 5, and a woman in the car were not hurt. NBC Miami reported that the 28-year-old Wavy Navy Pooh was stopped at a light when a car pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, killing him.

He is most recognized for his “Money On My Head” song with Moneybagg Yo. He was signed to Quality Control Music — home to hit-marking artists Lil Baby, Migos, and the City Girls.

3. TDott Woo: Drive-by in Brooklyn

Brooklyn drill artist TDott Woo had just signed a deal with Million Dollar Music when he was killed hours later in a shooting in a New York City neighborhood, ABC News reported. On the afternoon of Feb. 1, 2022, the 22-year-old artist, who was born Tahjay Dobson, was struck in the head and left knee in a drive-by shooting.

4. Snootie Wild: Memphis-made hip-hop

Memphis artist Snootie Wild made a splash in 2014 with the radio anthem “Yayo” and its remix featuring Fabolous, Jadakiss, French Montana, and Y.G. Signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint, Snootie went on to release other popular singles such as “Made Me” with K Camp and 2016’s “Rich or Not,” Cheat Sheet reported.

Snootie, whose legal name is LePreston Porter, was killed on Feb. 26, 2022 in a shooting in Houston, Texas. Police found Snootie in a ditch with a gunshot wound to the neck. He later died at the hospital. Snootie was 36.

5. Goonew: Funeral ‘appearance’ made headlines

Washington, D.C., artist Goonew was shot on March 18, 2022, in Prince George’s County and pronounced dead at a hospital. Family members reportedly believe that Goonew, real name Markelle Morrow, was killed in a robbery. He was 24.

In April, he was back in the news when his corpse was propped up and standing at his funeral, which was held in a nightclub. The funeral, named The Final Show, was held at Bliss Nightclub in D.C. Video footage from the event showed Goonew’s embalmed corpse overlooking the crowd, fully dressed and wearing a crown, TMZ reported.

6. Trouble: Atlanta’s own hip hop

Atlanta hip-hop artist Trouble, whose birth name is Mariel Semonte Orr, was found shot at an apartment complex in June 2022. He later died at a local hospital east of Atlanta, according to ABC News.

The 34-year-old musician was fatally shot while sleeping in the apartment of a female companion. Jamichael Jones, 33, turned for the murder. Jones is the ex-boyfriend of the woman whose house Trouble was in, and he had physically abused her previously, according to a warrant obtained by WXIA-TV.

Trouble, who launched his career in 2011, was also known as Skoob and had collaborated with artists including Drake, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz. One of his standout songs was “Ain’t My Fault.” He had also been in the public eye for his past relationship with social media star Alexis Skyy, AllHipHop reported.

7. C-Hii Wvttz: Drill driveby

Drill artist C-Hii Wvttz, 18, was killed in Brooklyn, New York, on Feb. 6, 2022, when he was gunned down while leaving an Airbnb-turned-studio at 2 a.m. Born Jayquan McKenley, C-Hii Wvttz died after assailants opened fire on his parked car, the New York Daily News reported.

A car pulled up alongside him and allegedly opened fire and killed the “Geeked” artist from the Bronx. C-Hii Wvttz’s father called the New York drill scene “devil’s music” in an interview with Fox5, HipHopDX reported. “Our hip-hop is no longer hip-hop anymore,” he said.

8. MoneyGangVontae: Robbery gone wrong

L.A. Drill artist MoneyGangVontae, 27, was shot and killed on June 9, 2022 after being followed into a New York City pharmacy in what police said was a robbery. Vontae was robbed of his chain and money after the four men entered a pharmacy in the Bronx.

In security video footage the artist, who was born Avanti Frowner, can be seen fighting with the gunman.

He was in New York for a scheduled performance, “but made the fatal mistake of posting several Instagram photos of himself wearing a valuable chain outside of a Bronx bodega. The suspects ultimately tracked him down and the fight ensued,” HipHopDX reported. Vontae was shot multiple times in the chest and the suspects fled, ABC News reported.

10. Archie Eversole: Brother arrested

Beloved Atlanta rapper Arthur Lee “Archie” Eversole, 37, died April 3, 2022, from a gunshot wound to his jaw. The injured artist was found at a Chevron gas station by DeKalb County Police on March 25, after being shot in the face at his home while he slept, Daily Mail reported. Police are unsurer how he got to the gas station. He was best known for his 2002 single, “We Ready.” His brother, Alexander Krause, was later arrested for his murder.

11. FBG Cash: Fly Boy Gang member

Tristian Hamilton, aka FBG Cash, was part of the Chicago drill group Fly Boy Gang. He was killed in a shooting that also left a woman seriously wounded on June 11, according to police.

FBG Cash, 31, and a 29-year-old woman were inside a vehicle on a Chicago street around 5 a.m. when a black four-door sedan approached them, Block Club Chicago reported.

FBG Cash sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body, while the woman was shot in her left arm and upper back.

12. Young Dolph: Hip-hop ‘King of Memphis‘

Popular hip-hop artist and entrepreneur Young Dolph of Memphis was murdered in his hometown in a drive-by shooting on Nov. 17, 2021. His birth name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr.

Known as the “King of Memphis,” the father of two was 36. The shooting occurred at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, a local business Young Dolph supported, according to reports. In January 2022, two men were indicted for his murder.

13. Drakeo the Ruler: Cult figure in L.A. hip hop

A cult figure ion the Los Angeles hip-hop music scene, Drakeo the Ruler (birth name: Darrell Wayne Caldwell) was scheduled to perform at the Once Upon a Time festival in Los Angeles. The 28-year-old was stabbed during a dispute backstage on Dec. 18, 2021. He died afterward at an area hospital.

His mother, Darrylene Corniel, blamed not only the killer but the event’s security and said she planned to sue the event organizer, Live Nation. Police arrested a man and in January 2022 investigated Drakeo’s death as being linked to the suspected gang-related murder of fellow L.A. hip-hop artist Slim 400, who was killed on Dec. 8, 2021.

14. Supa Gates: Up-and-coming in Brooklyn

Drill lyricist Supa Gates, 25, born Aaron Williams, was up-and-coming in Brooklyn.

He was scheduled to go on tour and was preparing for his first live show on July 5, 2021, when his life was cut short on April 11, 2021. He was shot multiple times in the passenger seat of a Mercedes-Benz in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, and died almost two months later, the New York Daily News reported.

His single, “Yellow Bentley” was featured on Drake’s OVO Sound Radio show, and he was getting ready to sign with a major studio, Complex reported.

15. MO3: Gunned down in broad daylight

Melvin Abdul Noble Jr., better known by his stage name MO3, was gunned down in broad daylight on Nov. 11, 2020, on Interstate 35 in Dallas, according to police.

The suspect, who was later arrested, got out of a car and approached MO3 while he was sitting in a car. Mo3 got out and ran down the freeway while the suspect chased him and fired multiple rounds, according to the police.

Mo3 was hit multiple times and transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

Ultimately, two people were arrested for his murder. In 2016, Mo3 released his first album titled “Shottaz Reloaded.” He went on to release five more albums. His latest album, “Badazz MO3,” came out in 2020.

16. King Von: Beloved in Chicago

On Nov. 6, 2020, Chicago hip-hop artist King Von (born Dayvon Daquan Bennett) was one of three men shot and killed outside a downtown Atlanta nightclub after an argument between two groups of men erupted into gunfire. The police arrived and got involved.

King Von, 26, was gunned down in the parking lot of the Monaco Hookah Lounge before the police officers arrived and got involved, according to Atlanta police. Signed to fellow Chicago rapper Lil Durk’s record label Only the Family and Empire Distribution, King Von had just released a much-anticipated album, AJC reported.

18. Huey: ‘Pop, Lock & Drop It’ hip-hop artist

The hip-hop artist behind “Pop, Lock & Drop It” was killed on June 25, 2020 in Kinloch, a city in St. Louis County, Missouri.

The 32-year-old was a victim of a double shooting, according to the police report.

“Pop, Lock & Drop It” was released in 2006 when Huey, born Lawrence Franks Jr., was still a teenager. The song peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 23 weeks on the charts, NPR reported. It also inspired a popular dance.

During his career, Huey released a couple of albums and a mixtape, and later signed with Waka Flocka Flame’s Brick Squad label, but he never duplicated or surpassed the success of “Pop, Lock & Drop It.”

19. Pop Smoke: NYC’s hip-hop heir apparent

Brooklyn-born hip-hop artist Pop Smoke was on the verge of massive stardom when he was murdered in a Hollywood Hills, California, home on Feb. 19, 2020. Authorities say they have arrested those involved in the home invasion in which Pop Smoke, whose birth name was Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot twice and died.

Authorities said four hooded men entered the home at about 4:30 a.m. One wore a ski mask and carried a handgun. Two adults and two teens were charged in the murder, The Los Angeles Times reported.

An Instagram post led the killers to the home where the 20-year-old New York City artist was staying. Earlier that day, Pop Smoke, 20, posted a photo on his Instagram page that exposed the house address on a package Pop Smoke was holding. After a talent manager for the artist’s record label noticed the address was visible, the post was taken down. But the robbers-turned-killers had already taken note. Court papers revealed they used the real estate website Zillow to view photos of the inside of the house.

Most music experts say Pop Smoke was on the verge of stardom as he had already racked up a number of popular songs.

20. Mac P Dawg: Part of Shoreline Mafia

Mac P Dawg was shot and killed in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles on April 6, 2020. He and an unidentified woman were approached by an armed male suspect on foot who shot them both and fled in an unknown vehicle, according to L.A. police. Mac P Dawg was pronounced dead at the scene. The 24-year-old artist, born Joshua Andrade Galvez, was an associate of the L.A.-based hip-hop group Shoreline Mafia. Police said they still have no suspects.

21. Tre Koast: Hip hop’s next

Tre Koast (real name Luc Treadwell) was killed in a shooting while parked on his family’s street in North Phoenix, Ariz. on Jan. 17, 2020, Fox 10 reported. The up-and-coming 21-year-old hip-hop artist’s body was found inside his Dodge Charger, which was “riddled with bullets.”

An SUV was seen pursuing the artist’s car on a surveillance video prior to the shooting, the Nicki Swift website reported. According to the police, “someone (fired) between 20 and 30 rounds” inside the vehicle.

Tre Koast released three lead singles in 2019: “This Year,” “Safe Around,” and “Got It in Send It Out.”

Udith Karanath Joby was charged with first-degree murder in Tre Koast’s death, ABC 15 Arizona reported.

22. Dee Dave: Mistaken identity

Dee Dave was fatally shot outside an apartment building in Baltimore, Md. on Jan. 24, 2020, in a case of mistaken identity.

The 29-year-old’s most recent music release was “No More Humble” in December 2019.

Dee Dave, whose real name is David Leroy King Jr., was killed by mistake, police said. A second man injured at the scene was the intended target, The Baltimore Sun reported.

23. Big Booda: Had an impressive D.C. following

Big Booda was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 1, 2020, Fox 5 reported. He later died at a nearby hospital.

The artist, born Donelle Hodges, had an impressive “local following.” Big Booda’s death came shortly after his fourth mixtape, “Slide 2,” was released in late 2019.

24. FBG Duck: Gang members charged in murder

Chicago hip-hop artist FBG Duck, 26, was shot and killed in an upscale retail shopping district in broad daylight by four people who emerged from two cars and then fled.

The shooting occurred Aug. 4, 2020, in the Gold Coast area, a luxury and boutique shopping district near Chicago’s downtown, home to exclusive stores such as Prada, Christian Louboutin, and Dolce & Gabbana. FBG Duck was shopping for a birthday present for his son, according to his relatives.

Police believe the murder of FBG Duck, who was born Carlton Weekly, was in retaliation for a recent threat video called “Dead Bitches” in which he dissed dead members of the rival Black Disciples gang. FBG Duck was said to be a member of the Tookaville faction of Gangster Disciples, The Daily Mail reported. “Dead Bitches” got more than 21.1 million views on YouTube. Police believe the video may have made him a target.

The Gangster Disciples have been involved in a long-standing conflicts with the Black Disciples on the South Side, the Chicago Tribune reported.

FBG Duck rose ton prominence in 2018 with his hit single, “Slide,” after getting his start in Chicago’s drill music scene in 2013. A few years ago, FBG Duck signed with Sony Music Entertainment.

On the day he was killed, FBG Duck had been traveling through the city live streaming his whereabouts on social media.

Five members of the O-Block Gang were later charged in his murder.

25. KJ Balla: Brooklyn’s hopeful

Brooklyn, New York hip-hop artist KJ Balla was shot in the chest in the East New York neighborhood on May 22, 2020, the New York Daily News reported.

KJ Balla, 23, was best known for his songs “Switch the Game,” “Strangers,” and “Cookin’ Up.” His latest single, “Back To Back,” was released just a month before his death.

The co-founder of From Nothing Records, his real name was Kennedy Joseph Noel. He was a member of From Nothing, a local gang, according to police.

Prosecutors arrested one of KJ Balla’s friends in connection with his murder.

26. Nick Blixky: Rising hip-hop star

Nick Blixky, whose real name is Nickalus Thompson, was shot and killed outside a building near Brooklyn’s Prospect Park on May 10, 2020, the New York Police Department said.

Blixky, 21, was shot in the torso and buttocks and was found “unconscious and unresponsive” by emergency personnel, CNN reported.

The rising star had a single titled “Drive The Boat” with more than 5 million views on YouTube. Just hours before his death, Blixky announced on Instagram that his first mixtape, “Different Timin” was set to be released.

Police arrested Caliph Glean, 28, who previously served a stint in prison for attempted murder.

27. Marlo: Shootout on the highway

Atlanta artist Marlo, who was signed to Quality Control Music, was shot and killed in Atlanta on July 11, 2020. Atlanta police found Marlo dead inside a car on the I-285 highway with a gunshot wound on July 11, 2020, XXL reported. Born Rudolph Johnson, he was 30 years old.

28. Nipsey Hussle: Community-minded hip-hop artist

Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom in Los Angeles in 1985, was shot on March 31, 2019. The incident happened outside his Marathon Clothing store at the strip mall he was redeveloping in Crenshaw, the South Los Angeles neighborhood where he grew up. He was 33.

Hussle spent part of that Sunday afternoon signing autographs, taking photos with fans and talking with friends at the strip mall, the Los Angeles Times reported. A man named Eric Holder approached the famed artist and the two shook hands. They had a four-minute conversation, and at some point, the topic turned to snitching.

The snitching conversation is when things apparently turned sour, just before Hussle was gunned down.

As a young man, Hussle was part of the gang South Side Crips. But as an adult he worked on revamping and empowering his community. Besides opening several businesses in the neighborhood, he also opened Vector90, a co-working space and STEM incubator for inner-city youth.

He pushed for art-centric beautification projects like Destination Crenshaw and he wasn’t above getting his own hands dirty as he personally helped renovate World on Wheels, the legendary roller rink on Venice Boulevard.

“He was not confused about who he was and what his mission was,” his life partner, Lauren London, told GQ. “And it was the upliftment of us, as a people.”

29. Nina Ross Da Boss: Tampa’s best-kept secret

Nina Ross Da Boss, whose real name was Jimmiel Spillman-Ingram, has been called “Tampa, Fla.’s best kept secret.” She released a number of popular mixtapes such as “The Only S**t Poppin” in 2012.

Nina was a victim in a double homicide that occurred in Tampa on Jan. 8, 2019, according to celebrity website Nicki Swift. The 31-year-old is survived by six children, who ranged in age from 2 months old to 11 years old.

Nina’s mother-in-law, Yolanda Baker, said the artist wasn’t the intended victim of the shooting, just an innocent bystander, The Philadelphia Tribune reported.

30. Willie Bo: Shot and killed by police

Fresh off a tour, Willie Bo aka Willie McCoy, had just returned to his native California when he was shot and killed by six police officers.

Police said they responded to a call on Feb. 9, 2019, regarding an “unresponsive” man in the drive-thru of a Vallejo Taco Bell. They found Bo lying in his car with a gun on his lap. When the 21-year-old became alert, the officers started to yell commands, such as “show me your hands.” Police say Bo reached for his gun, resulting in police firing their weapons at him. His family, however, claimed video footage showed he was scratching his arm and that he was asleep,d not awake, and not reaching for his gun, Essence reported.

The “Song for You” artist was hit 25 times with police bullets, including in the face and chest. He died at the scene.

31. Succeed Phlyguy: Vegas home invasion

Succeed Phlyguy, 40, was shot and killed during a home invasion on Oct. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. He was 40. Two armed men in ski masks reportedly entered the house Succeed Phlyguy (born Ronnie Cravens Jr.) shared with a roommate. The home invaders ordered Succeed and a person he was with to the ground, Nicki Swift reported.

According to the roommate’s account, when he heard what was happening from a separate room, he grabbed his gun and a shootout ensued. Succeed Phlyguy managed to escape but was shot while exiting the house. He died in his front yard.

Police made two arrests in the case.

32. Slim Tristan: Fight turned deadly

D.C. artist Tristan Vernon Sellers, who performed under the name Slim Tristan, was shot and killed during an altercation outside a Woodbridge, Va., studio on Nov. 18, 2019, DCist reported. The 32-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another local resident, Cinquan Louis Blakney, was later arrested and charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the case.

33. BankBoy Wayne: Hip hop death in Memphis

BankBoy Wayne, real name Thedric Morton, was sitting in a car in downtown Memphis on Nov. 29, 2019, when he was shot and killed, Nicki Swift reported. The 22-year-old was one of two people who were shot.

“BankBoy Wayne — that’s what I knew him by,” music producer Preston Gray said during an interview with News Channel 3 WREG Memphis. “We communicated through music. But he was always a pretty cool guy. Down to Earth.”

34. Young Greatness: ‘Moolah’ artist

Theodore Jones, aka Young Greatness, had a hit right out of the box when he launched his career with “Moolah,” a song released by Capitol Records and Atlanta’s Quality Control Music. Young Greatness went on to perform the track on “The Late Show” With Stephen Colbert and it landed him a deal with Cash Money records. The song was his first gold certification.

On Oct. 29, 2018, the Louisiana-born artist was fatally shot and killed in New Orleans at age 34. He had been sitting in his car outside a Waffle House when gunfire broke out, according to TV station WDSU. Police reportedly found Young Greatness with a single gunshot wound to the back, Nicki Swift reported.

An arrest was made in the case.

35. Jimmy Wopo: 11 Hunnit gang leader?

Jimmy Wopo, 21, and another man were found shot on June 18, 2018, in a vehicle in Pittsburgh.

Jimmy Wopo (born Travon Smart) and the other victim were transported to a local hospital where the “Booby Trap” artist later died. Police said the other victim, who was not identified in a press release, was in stable condition.

Wopo, who had survived three previous shootings, first came to fame with his 2016 song “Elm Street,” which documented his life in his neighborhood. He was considered by many to be an heir apparent to fellow Pittsburgh heavyweight hip-hop artists Wiz Khalifa and Mac Miller, CNN reported.

It was reported that Wopo lead a local gang called 11 Hunnit gang that allegedly killed at least three rival gang members and injured or shot at more than a half dozen others in a “violent criminal enterprise that police said terrorized the city for years,” Trib Live reported.

36. Louis BadAzz: Shot down in broad daylight

Louis BadAzz (real name Louis Robinson Jr.) had the hit song “Let Me Thru Dis B” in 2015. By May 2, 2018, the 29-year-old was dead. He had been shot in a broad-daylight attack in Baton Rouge, La. He made it to a nearby hospital but died about an hour later, reported ABC News affiliate WBRZ.

37. A1 Lil Tony: Hip-hop artist on the come up

A1 Lil Tony (real name Antonio Harper, Jr.) was an artist on the rise when he was killed in a shooting on May 1, 2018, while walking toward his mother’s apartment complex in Waldorf, Md. At around 10 p.m., he was approached by a gunman and shot several times, WUSA9 reported.

The 20-year-old artist died on the scene.

38. Phanelli: A hit in the Bronx

Melvin “Phanelli” Batties was shot and killed near the Bronx building he featured in his music video for the 2017 track “Half A Mil.” The 34-year-old artist died on Jan. 17, 2018, after being shot in the neck, The New York Daily News reported.

A witness told the Daily News that she heard multiple shots ring out before seeing two men run in the opposite direction of the shooting.

39. and 40. YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser: Slain by fellow artist

Florida-based hip-hop artists Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas, 19, and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams, 21, were affiliated with popular artist YNW Melly (Jamell Demons). The trio’s 2017 song “Youngins” became a regional hit, Nicki Swift reported.

The YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser were killed on Oct. 26, 2018, near Miramar, Florida, about 10 miles north of Miami. They were dropped off at Memorial Hospital Miramar riddled with bullets. Police do not know where the shooting took place, the Daily Mail reported. The two were seen in a video on social media a month earlier cavorting with a machine gun at the home of YNW Melly.

In February 2019, YNW Melly was arrested in the double homicide. He was also accused of staging the killings to appear as a random drive-by shooting, The Fader reported.

41. Marley G: Rode with Rap-A-Lot Records

Up-and-coming Louisiana rapper Marley G was signed to iconic record label Rap-A-Lot Records. Born Taji Simon, the 20-year-old had been enjoying a night out with friends at a local club on Oct. 14, 2018 when he and another man were shot and killed. A 28-year-old suspect was quickly arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, Nicki Swift reported. The suspect never explained why he shot Marley G.

Marley’s mother, Wakena Williams, would later tell KALB that her son’s chain was missing from the scene, leading some to believe the artist might have been killed in a robbery.

During his short career, Marley G racked up several regional hits including “I Got Em” and “Worried Bout It.”

42. XXXTentacion: Four men charged with rapper’s murder

The controversial hip-hop artist XXXTentacion, 20, was killed in Florida on June 18, 2018. Born Jahseh Onfroy, he died in hospital after being shot in a robbery attempt.

He was gunned down outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, where he had been approached by two masked men. The men were armed and “demanded property” from XXXTentacion, according to police.

At the time of his death, XXXTentacion was awaiting trial on charges including domestic battery, aggravated battery and false imprisonment against his pregnant girlfriend dating back to 2016. The artist pleaded not guilty but a leaked recording later released contained a confession, USA Today reported.

Four men have been charged with the murder of XXXTentacion.

His music, which explored dark themes of depression, loneliness, abandonment and suicide, attracted millions of followers including fellow artists.

43. Mr. 3-2: Friend sent to prison for murder

Houston hip-hop veteran Mr. 3-2 (born Christopher Barriere), 44, was shot and killed on Nov. 11, 2016, at a gas station in southwest Houston.

He was shot the back of the head, XXL reported.

Two years later, a friend of Mr. 3-2 was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder. The night of the murder, the two men had argued, ABC 13 reported.

Mr. 3-2, who was signed to Rap-A-Lot Records, was a member of Houston’s Screwed Up Click. He was involved with three groups: The Convicts, Southside Playaz and Blac Monks, and released one solo album. He also collaborated on tracks with Snoop Dogg, UGK, Scarface, 8 Ball & MJG, South Park Mexican & Too $hort.

44. Bankroll Fresh: Shot out of self-defense

A video shows exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the death of Atlanta hip-hop artist Bankroll Fresh, whose real name is Trentavious White.

He died after a shootout outside Street Execs Studio in northwest Atlanta on March 24, 2016. Police officially closed the case, concluding that White was shot in self-defense, Sgt. John Chafee with the Atlanta Police Department told 11Alive.

The video shows there was a fight between the shooter, rival artist No Plug, and Bankroll Fresh inside the studio.

No Plug had been reportedly invited to the Street Execs Studio to try and make peace between the two men. But Bankroll Fresh reportedly confronted No Plug and a fight broke out between them in the back room. It soon spilled outside the studio where the gunfight took place.

45: Chinx: Murdered Over a 6-Year Grudge

Queens, New York artist Chinx (born Lionel Pickens Jr.) was on his way to music superstardom, by all accounts, when he was shot and killed over a conflict that dated back nearly a decade.

Quincy Homere, 32, and Jamar Hill, 26, “hunted” and killed Chinx due to a feud that started while Chinx was incarcerated, Lt. Richard Rudolph, Commanding Officer of the Queens South Homicide Squad, told XXL. Chinx and Homere, a fellow artist who performs under the name Qwality, fought each other on Sept. 27, 2009, while both were housed in Rikers Island prison.

After stalking Chinx, Homere fired a 9 mm handgun into the rapper’s Porsche, striking and killing Chinx.

Hill and Homere were charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. A two-year investigation led to their arrest.

46. The Jacka: Hanging and rhyming with friends when killed

Dominic “The Jacka” Newton, 37, was shot dead on Feb. 2, 2015, in East Oakland while rhyming with friends in a van and enjoying the evening, a friend said at the time.

“He was just making music,” Reggie Grant, who described himself as Jacka’s “godbrother,” told NBC Bay Area, adding that from his perspective, his longtime friend could not have been the intended target.

“Everyone was enjoying the night, just enjoying life,” he said.

As Grant told it, there were about seven or eight people rapping in a van and The Jacka was outside on the sidewalk when the bullets flew. The Jacka was hit with a bullet in his head.

“Bullets don’t have no name. I don’t know who did it,” the 51-year-old said.

The Jacka’s last song release was “What Happened to the World.”

The Jacka converted to Islam as a youth and went by the name Shaheed Akbar before using The Jacka name after a one-year prison sentence for carjacking, NBC Bay Area reported.

47. Young Pappy: Target of three hits

May 29, 2015, was the date that 20-year-old artist Young Pappy (born Shaquon Thomas) was killed in Uptown Chicago. He was shot twice in the back and succumbed hours later at a nearby hospital.

This wasn’t the first attempt on his life. He was previously the target of two high-profile shootings that resulted in the death of innocent bystanders, Hot New Hip Hop reported. The first shooting was in February 2014 at a McDonald’s parking lot. The second was in July 2014.

48. Capo: Chief Keef’s crew shot and killed in Chicago

Windy City artist Capo, part of Chief Keef’s Glo Gang crew, was shot and killed on July 11, 2015.

The 22-year-old Capo was shot in the back and hip while standing on the street. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital but he died, TMZ reported.

Capo’s alleged killers are suspected of running over and killing a 13-month-old baby in a stroller as they fled in a vehicle in broad daylight.

Police described Capo as a “documented gang member,” DNA Info reported.

Two men were arrested for his murder.

49. Blood Money: Dropped posthumous record 12 hours after his death

Blood Money’s date of death is April 9, 2014. He was 30 years old. Born Mario Hess, Blood Money also went by the name Big Glo. He was shot 10 times and killed in Chicago as he and his cousin talked to a group of girls on a South Side sidewalk. He had been scheduled to be in a studio at the time of the shooting, but the session got rescheduled, Hot New Hip Hop reported.

The artist had signed a deal with Interscope just before his death. His team released a posthumous record “Believe In Da Glo” 12 hours after his death.

50. L’A Capone: Career had yet to start

L’A Capone was just 17 when he was murdered on Sept. 26, 2013. He was shot in the right thigh and lower back as he walked through an alley on the way home from a recording session.

Capone (born Leonard Anderson) was a longtime friend of Lil Durk and appeared in many of his music videos.

Capone’s only release was the posthumous “Separate Myself,” and he also had several YouTube videos with views numbering in the millions.

51. Doe: Artist on T.I.’s Grand Hustle Records

Doe B, a member of Grand Hustle’s Hustle Gang hip-hop clique, was shot and killed in his hometown of Montgomery, Ala. on Dec. 28, 2013. The up-and-coming artist was born Glenn Thomas. He and another person were fatally shot during an incident at the Centennial Bar and Grill.

In his brief career, Doe B specialized in the trap style of hip-hop and was known for his laid-back delivery and signature eye patch, which was the result of another shooting three years earlier, Billboard reported.

He was signed to Atlanta-based label Grand Hustle Records by founder T.I. and appeared on the Hustle Gang’s “G.D.O.D.” compilation, later releasing the buzz-grabbing mixtape “Baby Jesus.” Prior to his death, he released videos for tracks including “Let Me Find Out” featuring T.I. and Juicy J, “Trap Muzik” and “2 Many,” featuring Rich Homie Quan.

52. Lil Phat: Murder for hire plot with hidden GPS trackers and hired assassins

Melvin “Lil Phat” Vernell was killed in a twisted murder-for-hire plot at the hospital where his fiancé was waiting to give birth.

It happened at Northside Hospital in Sandy Springs, Georgia, on June 7, 2012. Lil Phat, 19, was shot in his car in the parking lot. He had four bullet wounds in his back.

A police search of Vernell’s home revealed it had been ransacked and the Atlanta office of the FBI uncovered a complex plot to kill the artist.

Investigators had four main suspects who were hired to do a hit on Lil Phat, whose car had a GPS tracker on it, Oxygen reported. Lil Phat made enemies by robbing a marijuana courier, according to “The Real Murders of Atlanta.”

53. Lil JoJo: Killed for taunting a rival gang member

Up-and-coming hip-hop artist Lil JoJo’s life was cut short due to gang wars. Born Joseph Coleman, the 18-year-old was killed after taunting a rival gang online. Some blame the record company for not squashing the beef. His death was due to the “heedless greed of a big-time recording company, Interscope Records,” The Daily Beast reported.

Somebody posted on the World Star Hip Hop site a four-minute and 40-second video in which a boy of about 6 years old said he was excited that “Chief Keef’s out of prison!”

Chief Keef was 16-year-old Chicago rapper Keith Cozart, whom police said was affiliated with the Black Disciples gang. Keef was signed to Interscope.

Lil JoJo reportedly started the feud with Keef by posting videos taunting him. Lil JoJo was affiliated with the rival Gangster Disciples, according to police.

JoJo and his friends can be seen in the video brandishing firearms including a Tech 9 and an AK 47, The Daily Beast reported.

“These n—as claim 300, but we BDK,” they chanted, using gang shorthand for Black Disciple killers.

On Sept. 4, 2012, JoJo posted a video of himself and his buddies driving into Keef’s territory and shouting insults at one of Keef’s best buddies, Lil Reese.

Later that day, JoJo was killed in a driveby.

In the immediate aftermath, Keef tweeted, “Its Sad Cuz Dat Nigg-a JoJo Wanted to be Jus Like Us #LMAO.”

54. Magnolia Shorty: Queen of Bounce

New Orleans artist Magnolia Shorty was one of the first female hip-hop artists signed to Cash Money Records. Her debut album, “Monkey on the Dick,” released in 1997, is considered a bounce classic.

She was discovered by hip-hop legend Birdman and got her nickname from another veteran, Soulja Slim, because both had grown up in the infamous New Orleans Magnolia Projects. Magnolia Shorty also got the nickname “Queen of Bounce.”

On Dec. 20, 2010, Magnolia was going back to her apartment to pick up something before traveling to Miami to perform at a music festival. Two cars blocked hers and two men started shooting through her windows. She was hit with 26 bullets. Jerome Hampton, who was also in her car, was also killed.

Lil Wayne, B.G., Juvenile, Mack Maine, and Birdman were among the more than 100 mourners at her funeral.

In 2014, a 22-year-old admitted gang member, heroin dealer, and murderer confessed to the killing, Nola.com reported.

55. Dolla: Hip-hop artist on the verge

Up-and-coming Atlanta rapper Dolla was shot and killed in an altercation outside a shopping mall in Los Angeles on May 18, 2009. He was 21. Dolla was shot while he waited at the Beverly Center’s mall valet with rappers DJ Shabbazz and Scrapp DeLeon, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Dolla (born Roderick Anthony Burton II ) was in Los Angeles to continue work on his debut album, “A Dolla & A Dream.” At one point in his new career, he was recruited by Diddy to be a model for his Sean John fashion line. Dolla also hooked up with hip-hop star Akon, who signed Dolla to his Konvict Music Records in 2007, Rolling Stone reported.

Dolla went on to record the hit single “Who the Fuck Is That?” with T-Pain. His next single, “Feelin’ Myself,” was featured on the “Step Up” soundtrack.

56. R.I.P. to VL Mike

New Orleans artist VL Mike, born Michael Allen, was exiting his car on April 20, 2008, when a gunman approached and began firing bullets. The 32-year-old emcee was taken to University Hospital, but was soon pronounced dead, according to the New Orleans Times Picayune,

Before his death, VL was on his way to big things. Having broken onto the hip-hop scene in the early 2000s, he gained exposure with B.G.-backed clique Chopper City Boyz. He split from the group after having disagreements with his label boss, also B.G., in 2007.

His murder remains unsolved.

57. Big Hawk: Shot to death

Big Hawk (born John Edward Hawkins) was a member of the late DJ Screw’s rap collective the Screwed Up Click.

His self-titled 2001 album reached No. 45 on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart. He scored a regional hit in 2002 with “You Already Know.”

On May 1, 2006, the artist was to meet up with a friend at a house in Houston but arrived early. When he walked to the side of the house, he was shot several times and died on the scene, Billboard reported. He died eight years after his younger brother, Fat Pat, was murdered.

Hawk was 36. No arrest was ever made.

58. Proof: Close friend of Eminem and D12 member

Proof, a longtime friend of hip-hop veteran Eminem, was shot and killed on April 11, 2006, at the Detroit club 3C, located on the city’s famed Eight Mile, Rolling Stone reported. Proof was shot three times by Mario Etheridge, once in the head and twice in the chest, after a fight broke out during a game of billiards.

Born Deshaun Holton, the 32-year-old Proof was part of the D12 hip-hop clique, which he co-founded in 1995 with his friends Eminem, Bizarre, and Mr. Porter. Proof often performed as Eminem’s hype man at concerts.

In 2001, D12’s debut album, “Devil’s Night,” was released on Eminem’s Shady Records and Interscope Records. Proof also released a six-song EP called “Electric CoolAid: Acid Testing,” followed by a solo album.

59. Blade Icewood: Detroit underground legend

Blade Icewood was just 28 when he died but he was considered one of the most influential hip-hop artist in the Detroit underground rap genre

Born Darnell Quincy Lindsay, he died on April 19, 2005. He was shot while at a car wash on the west side of Detroit. A gunman, who was later caught, pulled up alongside Icewood’s Range Rover and fired 17 rounds into the passenger’s side, Celebrity Deaths reported.

Ironically, just a year before his death, Icewood hosted a nonviolence rally about a mile away from where he was killed.

His family founded Icewood Entertainment after his death.

60. Mac Dre: Murder mystery

Mac Dre was one of the biggest artists in San Francisco Bay area’s underground scene. But police said he was also a member of a gang of robbers. He was killed in Kansas City, Mo., on November 1, 2004, when a gunman shot into a van in which he was riding.

Born Andre Hicks, Mac Dre was in a car when another vehicle pulled up beside the driver’s side of the van he was in and began shooting, Billboard reported.

Hicks, 34, has been in town to perform in a show.

There is some belief by police the shooting occurred from road rage. There is also a rumor that fellow artist Anthony “Fat Tone” Watkins was alleged to have been responsible for the murder, but no evidence ever surfaced, Time reported.

Mac Dre was a prolific artist and founder of the independent record label Thizz Entertainment; he released more than a dozen albums since 1989. He was an instrumental figure in the exposure of hyphy, a cultural movement in the Bay Area hip-hop scene for in the early 2000s.

In the early 1990s, Mac Dre and several associates thought to be members of the Vallejo, Calif.’s Romper Room Gang were investigated by police. The gang was suspected in a string of bank and business robberies.

Mac Dre was actually arrested while preparing to rob a bank and he was charged in federal court with conspiracy to commit bank robbery.

Mac Dre called out the police involved in his arrest in his songs, often naming specific officers.

61. Fat Tone: Stuck down in revenge killing

Fat Tone, whose government name is Anthony Watkins, was murdered at the age of 24 on May 24, 2005. He repped Kansas City, Mo., releasing his one and only album in 2022. “Only in Killa City.”

Fat Tone was killed in Las Vegas for revenge for the November 2004 drive-by slaying in Kansas City of Bay Area MC Mac Dre. Tone, however, allegedly had an alibi for the night of Mac Dre’s murder, XXL reported.Andre “Mac Minister” Dow, 37, was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder of Fat Tone.

62. Soulja Slim: Murdered in front of mother’s home

James Tapp, who performed under the name Soulja Slim, was shot and killed on November 26, 2003, on the front lawn of the two-story duplex he’d bought for his mother in New Orleans’ Gentilly neighborhood.

The No Limit Records artist was shot at least three times in the face and once in the chest, Billboard reported.

No Limit founder, Master P, appeared on several tracks on Soulja Slim’s first album, “Give It 2 ‘Em Raw.”

After 2002, Slim released songs through his own Cut Throat Committy label. Twenty-two-year-old Gerelle Smith was arrested on New Year’s Eve 2003 for the shooting but was released after no witnesses would come forward, even though the murder weapon was found in Smith’s possession, The Source reported.

63. Half-A-Mil: Assailant unknown

Brooklyn-based artist Half-A-Mil (given name: Jasun Wardlaw) was found shot to death in his apartment by police on October 24, 2003. Half-A-Mil, 30, dropped two albums, his debut, “Million,” and the follow up, “Da Hustle Don’t Stop,” which were released on Warlock Records. His killer remains unknown.

64. Camoflauge: On the verge of greater fame

Camoflauge (real name: Jason Johnson) was putting Savannah, Ga., on the hip-hop map. Just as he was on the verge of greater fame, the 21-year-old artist was fatally shot while walking with his toddler son outside Pure Pain recording studio. The died on May 19, 2003, at a local hospital.

His son was not hurt.

Camoflauge’s songs included “Cut Friends” and “Laying My Stunt Down.” He released his third album, “Keeping It Real,” in August 2002 on independent label Pure Pain. It debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard’s Top Independent Albums chart.

Camoflauge’s life was also tainted with criminal activity. He had a record of arrests on drug possession charges, and suffered minor injuries in a shooting in 2002. And in 2000, he spent three months in jail charged with murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Kenneth Capers. A grand jury failed to indict him, Billboard reported.

65. Jam Master Jay: Part of pioneering group Run-DMC

On Oct. 30, 2002, Jason Mizell, 37, (aka Jam Master Jay) was shot in the head in his New York City record studio.

He was co-founder of the platinum-selling group Run-DMC, along with his childhood friends Run (Joseph Simmons) and D.M.C. (Darryl McDaniels). He acted as the group’s DJ–man behind the turntables.

Run DMC, is considered one of the most influential performers in hip-hop history. In 1985, their album “King of Rock” was hip-hop’s first platinum album, and the group’s 1986 cover of rock group Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way” reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

For nearly two decades, the case remained unsolved, but in August 2020, federal prosecutors charged Karl Jordan and Ronald Washington with the killing, Billboard reported.

Police claim the killing had been payback after a failed cocaine deal.

Prosecutors say Washington and Jordan broke into Jay’s studio and Washington allegedly initially pointed a gun at another individual in the studio; as he did Jordan allegedly fired two shots, one of which struck Jay in the head at close range.

According to prosecutors, Jay had arranged to purchase 10 kilograms of cocaine, which would be distributed in Maryland by Washington, Jordan and others. Jay backed out of the deal and prosecutors allege the two decided to kill him.

A trial is set for February 2023.

66. Bulletproof: Early Cash Money Records artist

Bulletproof, who also went by Lil Derrick, repped New Orleans and was affiliated with Lil Wayne, Birdman, and the Hot Boys. Born Derrick Williams, he was an early Cash Money Records artist. After he was murdered on Oct. 31, 2002, his mixtape, “Undisputed” with Kayotic, was released in 2003, XXL reported.

67: Q-Don: Was a bystander

Raeneal Quann, 22, rhymed under he moniker Q-Don out of Philadelphia. In his short career he dropped two mixtapes, “NAAM Brigade The Mixtape Vol. 1 and 2.”

On May 2, 2000, the Elektra Records artist was gunned down outside of a Philadelphia nightclub. Q-Don was a bystander during an attempted robbery in the parking lot of The Evolution nightclub. He was shot in the head. Three men were arrested leaving the scene, XXL reported.

Q-Don was the grandson of famed soul singer Solomon Burke.

68. Mausberg: Killed in Compton

Jonny Burns,, who rhymed under the name Mausberg, had a bright future. He was being mentored by the famed DJ Quik.

But on July 4, 2000, the 21 year old was gunned down. Mausberg, a known affiliate of the Campanella Park Bloods gang, and a friend drove to another friend’s house. Mausberg decided to stay outside and while sitting in the car, another vehicle pulled up with two unidentified individuals who robbed, shot and killed Mauberg as he sat in the car. The young rapper’s murder remains unsolved and there are no suspects, XXL reported.

He was best known mostly for his appearance on the single “Down, Down, Down” off Quik’s 1998 “Rhythm-Al-Ism” album and his work on the 1999 West Coast compilation album “The Konnectid Project. Signed to Sheppard Lane Records, Mausberg had also collaborated on records with R. Kelly, Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Nate Dogg and Suga Free amongst others. His solo debut album, “Non Fiction,” dropped a year after his murder.

69. Bugz: D12 member killed trying to break up fight

Detroit hip-hop artist and D12 member Karnail “Bugz” Pitts was shot and killed at a local picnic on May 21, 1999.

Bugz had been slated to perform that evening on Eminem’s tour in Grand Rapids, Mich.

According to reports, he was involved in a heated dispute after his friend’s cousin was sprayed with a high-powered water gun. Bugz was said to have intervened during the exchange and it led to him being fatally shot three times by a friend of the man who used the water gun, XXL reported. Police arrested the shooter, Andre Hamilton, and he was later convicted of first-degree murder in 2001. He is serving a life sentence for the killing.

70. Freaky Tah: Lost Boyz member shot over feud

Freaky Tah died due to a feud between two groups. He was part of the Lost Boyz group and the three people charged in the March 28, 1999, murder of Freaky Tah were affiliated with a hip-hop group called the Hellraisers.

In all, three people were killed in the feud.

It all started months earlier, when a member of the Lost Boyz was robbed. The Hellraisers were blamed.

After the robbery, someone associated but not with in the Lost Boyz camp attempted to retaliate by shooting a man named Michael Saunders, who was a member of the Hellraisers camp, a source told MTV.

Problem was Saunders was not involvement in the robbery, according to police. Saunders was the half-brother of Kelvin Jones, who is accused of being the gunman in the Freaky Tah murder.

When Jones heard the Lost Boyz would be attending a party March 27 at a Sheraton Hotel in Queens, New York City, he recruited two others head to the location for retaliation of Sauders’ death.

The party ended, Jones, wearing a ski mask, walked into a crowd outside the hotel and sought out Freaky Tah because he mistakenly believed the artist was a cousin of the man who shot Saunders, MTV reported.

Freaky Tah (born Raymond Rogers) was 27 when he died.

Three days after Freaky Tah’s death, a man named Roger Paggent, who also was affiliated with the Hellraisers, was shot dead in Ozone Park, Queens.

The Lost Boyz was a successful group. In 1995, the group released their debut single “Lifestyles of the Rich & Shameless,” charting on the Billboard Hot 100. On June 4, 1996, the group dropped their debut album, “Legal Drug Money.” It featured five Hot 100 hits, including their past singles “Lifestyles of the Rich & Shameless,” “Renee,” “Music Makes Me High,” “Jeeps, Lex Coups, Bimaz & Benz,” and “Get Up.”The album was certified Gold.

Their second album, “Love, Peace & Nappiness,” was released on June 17, 1997 through Uptown/Universal Records. It featured another Hot 100 single, “Me & My Crazy World.” One of the most famous songs on the album was “Beasts from the East,” featuring other NYC-based artists A+, Redman, and Canibus. The album also reached Gold status.

71. Big L: Killed by childhood friend

NYC felt a major loss when Harlem-based hip-hop artist Bil L was shot and killed on Feb. 15, 1999.

Big L, whose birth name was Lamont Coleman, was killed by a childhood friend named Gerard Woodley.

The two had a falling out and Woodley exacted revenge by shooting Big L nine times in the face and chest on West 139th Street, near Lenox, reports said at the time.

According to investigators, Big L was part of a crew that robbed drug dealers. They claimed that he would double-cross people he knew by letting the robbery crew know the location of cash-carrying drug dealers, DNA Info reported.

This didn’t sit well with Woodley, investigators said, who was involved in the drug game at the time.

After Big L’s murder, police arrested Woodley but the case was later dropped because there wasn’t enough evidence against him.

But in 2016, Woodley, who was in out of the prison and even charged with two murders at one pint, was fatally shot.

Big L gained respect of underground hip-hop scene for his rhyme skills and his freestyling ability. Many thought he was about to become a big name nationwide.Big L’s 1995 debut album was “Lifestylez Ov Da Poor & Dangerous“– and Woodley appeared on the back cover photo. The album debuted at number 22 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. In 1997, he started working on his second studio album, “The Big Picture.” It was released after his death.

72. Big Steve: Varying accounts of murder

Hip-hop artist Big Steve, who was also know as Granpappy Mafioso, was just 24 when he was killed in Houston on Jan. 11, 1999.

Born Steven Aniekan Eduok, Big Steve was part of the Screwed Up Click and was in the group Woss Ness. The group released the album “Da Game Done Changed” in 1977.

While there are varying accounts, some report that Big Steve and fellow artist Big Rue were both in a parking lot outside of a club in Houston after a studio session when they were both gunned down, XXL reported.

Steve was reportedly shot 27 times with an AK-47.

Other accounts place the two in an apartment. But in the end, Big Steve’s life was cut short.

73. Fat Pat: Regional Houston success

On February 3, 1998, Houston artist Fat Pat, was tragically shot and killed. He was an original member of DJ Screw’s Screwed Up Click, and brother of fellow artist Big Hawk, XXL reported.

Fat Pat, having released a number of singles, was a regional hit.

Fat Pat was fatally shot by an unknown gunman after going to a promoter’s apartment to collect an appearance fee. The promoter was not home, and Fat Pat was shot in the corridor outside the apartment. No one was ever arrested.

Eight years later Big Hawk was also shot to death by an unknown gunman.

Born Patrick Lamark Hawkins, Fat Pat was 27 at the time of his death.

74. The Notorious B.I.G.: Victim of East Coast-West Coast media-hyped beef?

One of hip-hop’s biggest losses was the murder of NYC legend The Notorious B.I.G., also known as Biggie Smalls.

Christopher Wallace was shot from another car while sitting at a red light in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997. He was in L.A. to shoot the video for its lead single, “Hypnotize” in February 1997. He unexpectedly extended his trip to attend the Soul Train Music Awards. And while in L.A., some insiders say he was even househunting for a possible move to the West Coast.

Just six months earlier, Tupac Shakur was killed when he was shot while in his car in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. While in L.A., during interviews Biggie reflected on his relationship with Tupac and the sadness over his death.

Biggie’s death came only weeks before his new and much-anticipated album, “Life After Death,” was scheduled to be released.

Biggie was considered one of the most prominent East Coast hip-hop artists. His 1994 record “Ready to Die” sold millions. Also in 1994, Shakur, a former friend of Biggie’s, was shot several times in a robbery at a recording studio in New York whee Biggie was recording. Shakur claimed that Wallace was partially responsible. After this, the feud was played out through their music.

The murder of Wallace has never been solved, though it has been suggested that either Marion “Suge” Knight, the former head of Death Row Records, Shakur’s label, or the Crips gang may be be responsible, History.com reported.

And, according to reports from The Daily Mail and New York Post in 2021, retired FBI agent Phil Carson said Biggie was killed by a hitman hired by Knight. Carson claimed that in 1997 Knight paid a hitman to reportedly kill Sean “P. Diddy” Combs allegedly in revenge for the killing of Tupac. But 24-year-old Biggie, who was signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy Records, was killed instead.

Former Los Angeles Police Department detective Greg Kading also believed Knight was involved. Kading, who led a major Federal task force probe into Biggie’s murder, told The Sun that Suge’s ex–codenamed “Theresa Swann” –informed on how Suge’s paid enforcer Darnell “Poochie” Fouse to shoot Biggie.

Swann revealed how Knight ordered Compton gangster Poochie to murder Biggie.Another LAPD detective Russell Poole deeply investigated Biggie’s murder. He claimed that his revelation that law enforcement was also involved, forced him to resign and retire early. Poole accused LAPD Officer David Mack, along with Mack’s friend, Amir Muhammad, of being complicit in the murder, The Los Angeles Times reported. Poole said he had evidence to prove that Mack had ties to Knight.

75. Kilo G: Cash Money’s first-ever artist

Born Robert L. Johnson, Jr., Kilo G was just 20 years old when he was shot and killed in his home in New Orleans’ 7th Ward on January 15, 1997, leaving behind a son, XXL reported.

Kilo G was Cash Money Records’ first-ever artist. At the age of 15, he released his debut album “The Sleepwalker” in 1992 selling the LP out of the trunk of Cash Money Records CEO Birdman’s car. His next album was in 1995, “The Bloody City.”

76: Yella Boi: Drug deal gone wrong?

Born Albert Thomas, New Orleas artist Yella Boi was in the group UNLV, with Tec-9 and Lil Ya. They were signed to Cash Money Records and released the albums “6th And Baronne” (1993), “Straight Out Tha Gutta” (1994), “Mac Melph Calio” (1995), and “Uptown 4 Life” (1996).

While the regional hip-hop group enjoyed success they did have high-profile beefs with another local artist, Mystikal, as well as with Big Boy Records. And on April 5, 1997, just months after UNLV had been dropped from Cash Money over a contract dispute, Yella was gunned down in New Orleans in what appeared to be a drug deal gone bad, XXL reported. The 22-year-old had been in a parked car when he was shot in the head and killed.

77. Yaki Kadafi: Mentored by Tupac

Yafeu “Yaki Kadafi” Fula out of New Jersey was killed on Nov. 10, 1996. He launched his career just two years earlier in 1994 as an original member of Tupac Shakur’s Outlawz crew, which Pac and he formed in 1995 while Pac was in prison.

Yaki made his first appearance on 2Pac’s “Me Against The World” album that same year. Kadafi also appears on Pac’s double album 1996 “All Eyez on Me” on the song “All About U.”But Kadafi career was cut short when he was found dead in the third floor hallway of an apartment building where his girlfriend lived around 3:45 a.m in Orange, New Jersey. He had been shot once in the head. Kadafi’s murder has yet to be solved, XXL reported.

78. 2Pac: Legacy continues to grow

On the faithful night of September 7, 1996, Tupac Shakur (who performed as a hip-hop artist as 2Pac) had just watched a Mike Tyson boxing match in Las Vegas. Afterwards he was involved in a violent dispute with a member of the South Side Crips gang in the lobby of the venue. Before the night was out, he was shot four times in a drive-by shooting. He died six days later on September 13, 1996.

His life and recording career came to an end at the age of 25.

There was a failed attempt on his life two years earlier. On November 30, 1994, Tupac was shot and seriously wounded during a robbery committed by two armed men in the lobby of a midtown Manhattan office building that housed a recording studio where he’d been working on his third album, “Me Against the World” (1995). Also in the studio that night was The Notorious B.I.G. Tupac blamed Biggie and after Tupac signed with L.A.-based record label Death Row Records the rival grew, History.com reported. The media started calling it the “East Coast vs. West Coast” beef, which added fuel to the fire.

Fast forward to that night in 1996, Tupac was riding as a passenger in a car driven by Death Row Records head Marian “Suge” Knight when a white Cadillac pulled up alongside them at a stoplight and opened fire. At least 12 shots were fired, four of which hit Tupac and one grazed the head of Knight.

Emergency surgery at University Medical Center saved Shakur’s life that night, and Tupac ultimately succumbed to his wounds.

Rumors swirled that Knight was behind the hit on Tupac. Apparently, Tupac was considering leaving Death Row to concentrate his film career. Speculators said Tupac would be worth more to Kinght dead than alive.

Six months later, Shakur’s rap rival, Christopher Wallace, was murdered in similar circumstances in Los Angeles. No arrest has been made to date in connection with either murder.

According to The New Yorker friends of Tupac told the publication that “the real Tupac was trying to leave Death Row when he was killed.”

Tupac’s lawyer Charles Ogletree told the New Yorker that Tupac was strategically plotting his exit from Death Row. “He had Euphanasia, he had the Outlawz, he had his movie deals—he was building something that was all to be part of one entity. . . . He had a strategy—the idea was to maintain a friendly relationship with Suge but to separate his business,” Ogletree said.

The night of the murder, Tupac wanted to drive himself, but according to The New Yorker, Knight insisted upon Tupac riding with him. And the normal security procedure was not followed. A former Death Row bodyguard told The New Yorker that “ordinarily, an armed bodyguard would have been riding with them, and additional armed bodyguards would follow in the car behind.” But that night Knight and Tupac rode alone without security.

Tupac, who was often outspoken on societal issues, had a total of 21 hits on the Hot 100, with nine of them reaching the top 40, Billboard reported. Two-thirds of his chart hits came after his death.

Southside Compton Crips member Orlando Anderson was the suspected shooter but he was murdered before being charged. Duane “Keefe D” Davis, also a Crip, confessed to being an accomplice in 2Pac’s murder.

Knight openly claimed his allegiance to the rival Leudis Park Compton Piru Bloods.

79. Stretch: High-speed chase and driveby

Randy “Stretch” Walker was actually from the East Coast, but he was alliated with Tupac Shukur. Stretch was a member of New York City-bred Hollis, Queens hip-hop and production act Live Squad. On November 30, 1995, he was killed in a fatal high-speed car chase in Queens.

Earlier that night, he was driving through Queens Village when two to three men drove down on him and fired at least four shots. Two bullets struck Walker in the back, XXL reported. He died of his wounds.

Before his death, Stretch had been at Quad Studios where Tupac was shot and injured in 1994. It was that shooting that spaked Tupac’s feud with Biggie.

Since Stretch was killed exctaly on year to the day of the Quad shooting, conspiracy theories sprung up around Stretch’s death.

He and and Tupac fell out after the Quad robbery and shooting. There ere also rumors that his death was a hit ordered by drug dealers who he allegedly robbed. No arrests were made.

Among Stretch’s musical contributions where tracks with Nas and 2Pac.

80. Seagram: Cut down in a flurry of bullets

Oakland rapper Seagram Miller was shot and killed in a flurry of gunfore on July 31, 1996. Three years earlier he escaped am assignation attempt.

Seagram and a friend (who was injured) had just gotten out of a van when they were fired upson. They were in in East Oakland, which police said was known for violence and drug trafficking.

Twenty-six-year-old Seagram suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Highland Hospital, where he died, The San Francisco Gate reported.

A song Seagram recorded in 1993 angered an Oakland drug kingpin, which led to the first attempt on Miller’s life.

Miller released two albums, and they are quite opposite of each other. “The Dark Roads” has been described as hard-edged and violent. Meanwhile, “Reality Check” has a laid-back West Coast vibe.

His first posthumous album titled, “Souls on Ice,” was released in 1997.

81. Mr. Cee: Member of RBL Posse

Mr. Cee (born Kyle Church III) was part of the RBL Posse, whose two albums, “Lesson to Be Learned” in 1992 and “Ruthless by Law” in 1994, landed the San Francsco group a deal with major label deal with Atlantic Records subsidiary Big Beat in 1995.

But just a few months later on Jan. 1, 1996, Mr. Cee was shot nine times less than a mile from his family home. Witnesses say Cee was hanging out New Year’s morning with friends when a gunman armed with a black 9mm semi-automatic came and shot at the crowd. The shooting reportedly stemmed from a beef the gunman had with one of the people in Cee’s crew, XXL reported. Cee was 22.

82. Pimp Daddy: Did love triangle cause his death?

Edgar Givens was better known in the hip-hop world as Pimp Daddy. He was part of the Cash Money Record cew and was considered a pioneer in bringing New Orleans bounce music to the masses, XXL reported. With memorable singles like “Got 2 Be Real,” Pimp was very much a regional star.

He released his debut album, “Still Pimpin’,” in 1994, but was killed soon after on April 18, 1994. He was just 18 years old.

Many believe that it was due to love triangle. Pimp was said to be dating Ms. Tee, another Cash Money bounce artist. But another female artist Cheeky Blakk, claimed Pimp was the father of her child. The rumor is that Pimp was in an argument with Ms. Tee’s brother when he was shot at point blank range, XXL reported.

83. Charizma: Killed in a mugging

Charles Edward Hicks Jr. performed under the name Charizma and was an MC from Milpitas, California. Best known for his work with Peanut Butter Wolf in 1990s. On December 16, 1993, Charizma was murdered.

Charizma was just 13 when he started rhyming at high school talent shows. At age 16 in 1990 he met and started collagrating and performing live witth 19-year-old Chris Manak, also known as Peanut Butter Wolf. The two were offered deals from some major record labels, including Columbia Records, they signed with the Disney-owned record label Hollywood Basic, now Hollywood Records, Stones Throw reported.

While the two recorded several tracks Hollywood Basic did not release an album due to creative differences between the artists and the label.

Regardless of this the duo had a loyal fanbase. They even opened for Nas and The Pharcyde.

Charizma was shot dead in a mugging outside a church in East Palo Alto. He was on his way to pick up his mothe and was sitting in his car at a stoplight in front of a church when a man approached his car and shot him once in the chest, killing him, Stones Throw reported. The suspect was arrested that day.

84. Danny D-Boy: The death of a Christian hip-hop artist

On October 6th, 1990, a gunshot and the subsequent car crash caused the death of Christian hip-hop artist Danny D-Boy Rodriguez in Dallas.

That night, Danny set out to drop some kids off that were hanging at his apartment. He also needed to return a movie to Blockbuster movie rentals but forgot his wallet. As he was about to turn his car around he was approached by a white male who shot him, Rapzilla reported.

Rodriguez tried to drive himself to the hospital but his car hit a curb and became airborne and struck a streetlight, Cross Rhythms reported in 1990.

He released two album, and a third posthumously.

85. B-Doggs: Wreckx-n-Effect killed just as fame came

Harlem-based B-Doggs (born Brandon Mitchell) was part of Wreckx-n-Effect, a New York new jack swing group founded in 1987. Signed to Motown, Wreckx-n-Effect released their self-titled debut album in 1989 and it landed went as high as No. 16 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart. It produced the hit singles “New Jack Swing” and “Juicy.”

But not long after the release of the album, B-Doggs, 20, was shot and killed during an alleged argument over a woman on Aug. 8, 1990, XXL reported.

86. Paul C: Pioneering producer

Paul C. McKasty was better known in the hip-hop world as Paul C. Considered on of the pioneers of East Coast hip hop, he was a producer, engineer, and mixer in the 1980s.

He worked with such as Organized Konfusion, Kwamé, Queen Latifah, Biz Markie, Ultramagnetic MCs, and Eric B & Rakim.

On Monday, July 17, 1989, Paul C was shot to death in Rosedale, Queens, at the age of 24, UPI reported.

His murder was featured on “America’s Most Wanted,” leading to the arrest of Derrick “Little Shine” Blair in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The police were unable to determine a motive for McKasty’s murder.

87. DJ Scott La Rock: Tried to broker peace

Scott Sterling, aka DJ Scott La Rock, of Boogie Down Productions was just on the verge when he was shot and killed in the South Bronx, New York City.

His shooting death was the first of its kind in hip hop and it was a shock to the industry, The Source reported.

The incident happened as the release of their classic debut album, “Criminal Minded” was making a name for the new crew.

Following his partner’s death, KRS started the Stop The Violence Movement. He promoted the movement on his “By All Means Necessary” album, and its star-studded “Self Destruction” single.

Prior to launching his professional music career La Rock was a social worker and it was during this thime that he met KRS-One in 1986 at Franklin Men’s Shelter where KRS, who was homeless, resided. The two formed Boogie Down Productions (BDP) with DJ Derrick “D-Nice” Jones, whose cousin worked at the shelter.

A fight D-Nice was involved eventually led to La Rock’s death. According to reports, D-Nice had gotten caught with someone’s girl and had a gun pulled on him. He was also beat up. He wanted La ock to broker the peace, but before La Rock could do so things spiraled out of control.

La Rock ran into the crew of the men who had given D-Nice a beat down, and while trying to break up a fight between his people and them La Rock was shot.

Two men were arrested and charged with La Rock’s murder, but they were acquitted at the tria, XXL reported.

88. Bad News Brown: Haitian-Canadian rhyme artist

Bad News Brown was out of Montreal, Canada. Bad News Brown (real name Paul Frappier) was found dead on a street corner on February 11, 2011. He was 33.

Born in Haiti, he moved to Montreal at a young age, where he lived with his adoptive family, CTV reported.

As a teen Bad News Brown’s reparution as a skilled MC and harmonica player grew fast, and he went on to share the stage with such hip-hop heavyweights as Ice-T, Cypress Hill, and De La Soul.

89. Adán Zapata: Assassinated in Mexico

Adán Zapata Morales was a popular Mexican hip-hop artist. From 2006 until his death, he was part of the group called Mente En Blanco (MEB) as lead vocalist. He and friends co-founded the gorup when he was just 12.

On June 1, 2012, at the age of 21, he was assassinated. Authoirites said besides hip hop, he was also involved in organized crime. On that fateful day, he was in a van with 3 other members of his group when it was shot up.The day before his death, his baby was born, Prezi blog reported.

90: MC Daleste: Brazilian artist shot on stage

Daniel “MC Daleste” Pellegrine was a 20-year-old Brazillian hip-hop artist who was shot on stage in front of 4,000 fans at a free concert in Campinas, São Paulo, on July 7, 2013.

There were thoughts he may have been the victim of a vigilante death squad with links to the police and this vigilante death squad could also be responsible for the murders of six other MCs since 2010.

MC Daleste was shot in the stomach and Video footage of the incident posted on the Internet shows the rapper slumping to the ground mid-way through a rant about the police, The Daily Mail reported.

Many of his songs contain anti-police lyrics. Before his death was raking in more than $60,000 a month as an artist, The Daily Mail reported.

“They are a group of assassins that are made up of ex-policemen and serving officers,” Marcelo Rezende, an investigative journalist and presenter of Record TV’s prime-time crime show, told The Daily Mail.

Rezende added, “They are mainly military police officers who have either been expelled from the force or have left to go into crime because it offers a more lucrative return than their salaries.”

91. Killah P: Political Greek artist killed by neo-fascist

Greek hip-hop artist Killah P (Pavlos Fyssas) was noted for his anti-fascist activism. He was murdered on September 18, 2013, in Keratsini, Greece, by a member of the neo-fascist group Golden Dawn. He was stabbed to death. Killah P, along with his father, a member of the highly political labor union Syndicate of Metalworkers of Piraeus (SMP), Al Jazeera reported.

Killah P had been a staple on the Greek hip-hop scene since 1997, starting his music career in the Low Bap movement.

Low bap is a subgenre of the Greek hip hop music scene that emerged in the mid-1990s and is characterized by slower tempo and rhyming than usual. The lyrics tend to have sociopolitical content.

92. Depzman: British teen MC had just gotten first taste of success

Eighteen-year-old British hip-hop artist Depzman, whose real name is Joshua Ribera, was stabbed to death after attending a tribute night for a knife murder victim. He died one day later at an area hosital on September 21, 2013.

Depzman had been attending a fundraising event in memory of another teen killed a year prior. An 18-year-old man has been arrested in Depzman’s murder, BBC reported.

Depzman was described “a young, talented MC,” who by accounts was on the rise as a local artist.

According to his mother, Alison Cope, on the day he was killed he had received his first royality check for his debut album, “2Real.”

“I shouted up to him ‘Josh, Josh, your money has gone in’ and he shot out of bed. You know the first thing he did was buy me this gold Michael Kors watch,” she recalled to Birminham Mail in 2018.

93. Flabba: Killed by girlfriend

Flabba (born: Nkululeko Habedi) was intentionally killed by his girlfrind on March 9, 2015, in South Africa. Sindisiwe Manqele was later found guilty of murder.

According to prosecutors, Manqele was jealous of seeing him talking to an ex-lover. An argument ensued and Manqele stabbed him through the chest, BBC reported.

He died at his home in a Johannesburg township.

Flabba was a member of Skwatta Kamp, considered the pioneers of South African hip hop. Founded in 1996, Skwatta Kamp had hits such as “uMoya” and “Clap Song.”

94. Smoke Dawg: Toured with Drake

A shooting outside of a Toronto nightclub on June 30, 2018, resulted in the death of 21-year-old artist Smoke Dawg (real name: Jahvante Smart).

Local news outlet CP24 reported that three people, two men and a woman, were shot in broad daylight outside of the Cube Nightclub.

Smoke Dawg was best known for 2015’s “Trap House.” In 2017, his exposure grew iwhen he traveled alongside fellow Candian Drake for his Boy Meets World tour.

Following the news of Smoke Dawg’s death, Drake posted on Instagram: “All these gifts and blessed souls and inner lights being extinguished lately is devastating,” Drake captioned a performance photo with Smoke Dawg. “I wish peace would wash over our city. So much talent and so many stories we never get to see play out. Rest up Smoke.”

95. Lil John: Filipino battle rhymer

Filipino battle MC Lil John was 35 when he was shot and killed in the Philippines province of Cavite on Oct. 20, 2019. Born John Ross Delos Santos, he was sitting on a motorbike when a gunman approached and shot him twice in the head, according to ABS-CBN News (via Coconuts Manila).

96. Dimzordimma: UK Drill artist on the rise

UK Drill artist Donovan “Dimzordimma” Allen was killed in London on Feb. 7, 2022. The 18-year-old emerging artist was fatally stabbed after being chased on foot by his killer with a machete.

Having just enjoyed his first public performance days before, the artist was “chilling with friends” at the time of the attack, Evening Standard reported.

The 14-year-old assailant was reportedly arrested by local police two days later.

“Bare wheelups wow man my first show thanks to everyone who came to support really appreciate it still feels unreal!!!! Big up to the fits team 100x,” he posted on social media on Jan. 24.

Dimzordimma’s last release was “Juggin” at the top of 2022.

97. Einár: Top Swedish hip-hop artist

One of the biggest hip-hop artists in Sweden was murdered on Oct. 21, 2021. Besides making music, the 19-year-old was also caught up in gang violence, according to news reports.

Nils Kurt Erik Einár Grönberg, who was commonly known as Einár, was shot execution-style outside his apartment building in Stockholm, NDTV reported.

Einár was due in court to testify about being kidnapped by rival rappers in 2020. Two other musicians were ultimately sentenced to prison for kidnapping Einár, holding him at gunpoint for hours and robbing him of valuable jewelry, Pop Culture reported. The kidnappers also photographed him in humiliating positions and shared the pictures on social media.

Einár also had a very public feud with fellow Swedish rapper Yasin, who was arrested and held in jail for nearly a year over a conspiracy to kidnap Einár. However, the plan went forward without Yasin’s involvement.

98. Houdini: Tops in Toronto

Toronto hip-hop artist Houdini (born Dimarjio Antonio Jenkins) was shot and killed in downtown Toronto on May 26, 2020. He was 21. Around 4 p.m. that afternoon, gunfire erupted around outside the Bisha Hotel in Toronto’s entertainment district.

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders said it appeared the shooting was targeted.

“It turns out the suspect vehicle, based on the evidence we have right now, was waiting for about 40 minutes,” Saunders said.

Houdini, who grew up in Brampton, Ontario, was one of the most streamed independent Canadian rappers with 9.2 million plays on Spotify in 2019, Global News reported.

He started rhyming and writing his own music at age 15. His last EP was “underGROUND.” He was best-known for his tracks “Late Nights with Burna Bandz,” “Myself,” and “Backseats and Big Time.”

99. Kevin Fret: Openly gay Latin Trap artist

Puerto Rican hip-hop artist Kevin Fret, who billed himself as the first openly gay Latin trap artist, was fatally shot in San Juan on Jan. 10, 2019, according to the police reports.

Fret, 25, was riding on a motorcycle in the Santurce neighborhood at about 5:30 a.m. when he was shot twice. He was hit in the head and the hip, the police said. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hopsital, The New York Times reported.

In April 2019 he released a hit single titled “Soy Así,” or “I’m Like This.”

No arrests were made, but Fret’s mother accused Latino trap singer Ozuna and his manager, Vicente Saavedra, of ordering the death of her son. The two artists reportedly were involved and then had a falling out. Fret was accused of blackmailing Ozuna over a leaked pornographic video that Ozuna appeared in as a minor, Newsweek reported.

100. Feis: Netherlands hip-hop artist, innocent bystander

Feis, born Faisal Mssyeh, was murdered on New Year’s Day 2019 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Police quickly arrested the shooter.

Feis, 32, was shot at about 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2019, following an apparent argument in a nightspot on the Gouvernestraat in Rotterdam, according to NL TImes.

Authorities said Feis and his 31-year-old brother had nothing to do with the disagreement, but the shooter opened fire on the street and Feis was hit.

Feis died at a nearby hospital soon after the shooting.