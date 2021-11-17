Popular Memphis Rapper Young Dolph Murdered In Cookie Shop, Some Eye Soulja Boy Beef

Popular Memphis hip-hop artist and entrepreneur Young Dolph was murdered in his hometown in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday. Three independent law enforcement agencies have confirmed that the “King of Memphis” MC was the victim, according to Fox 13 Memphis. He was 36.

The shooting occurred at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, a local business Young Dolph supported, according to reports. The shop’s owner, Maurice Hill, said Young Dolph walked into the store to buy cookies and someone drove up, shot and killed him around 1 p.m. Dolph’s Lamborghini could be seen parked at the scene.

Young Dolph was born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. in Chicago and was raised in Memphis. He was a husband and father who was well known and loved in his community, where he was a philanthropist.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

There was an outpouring of tributes on social media and condolences from locals gathered at the crime scene.

One fan tweeted that Young Dolph had held a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway moments before his death. “I’m keep posting this bc people should know he just unloaded a truck filled with turkeys moments before he died. It’s important for his fans to know he was doing something good with his last moments here. Please spread the word. They always forget the good. #ripdolph #memphis,” @CoolEsthetician wrote.

She followed it with a series of tweets saying she knew as much because one of her relatives delivered the turkeys.

I'm going to keep tweeting about Young Dolp last moments alive so people can know he was doing something good despite it all. He has just order & unloaded a truck filled with turkeys. I know for fact bc my family member delivered them & he came out with his team. #RIPDolph — Las Vegas Esthetician (@CoolEsthetician) November 17, 2021

Another fan, Ms Darlin, tweeted support for Young Dolph’s wife. “Dolph’s wife has a non-profit that assist families with information that helps instill a healthy eating lifestyle for children. It’s called Fresh Start Kidz 🙏🏽 Let’s keep her in prayers and support her venture.”

Dolph’s wife has a non-profit that assist families with information that helps instill a healthy eating lifestyle for children. It’s called Fresh Start Kidz 🙏🏽 Let’s keep her in prayers and support her venture. — Ms Darlin 🍯 (@msdarlin_) November 17, 2021

“This is gon’ grow into something even more. This is not the end. This is gonna cause a slew of retaliations because that was for nothing. That’s a father, that’s a brother, that’s a son, that’s a nephew. Other than being a superstar, that’s somebody’s child right there,” a resident told Fox 13 reporter Jeremy Pierre.

On the scene of a shooting on Airways. I’m hearing Memphis rapper Young Dolph may be a victim in the shooting. Shooting happened at Makeda’s Cookies. pic.twitter.com/Dw1nTcKV3C — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) November 17, 2021

Many fans said it is extremely sad that hip-hop artists are often killed in their own communities. “Lil Boosie Said it best “Wherever you from you will get hated the most. Most Rappers die in their own city.” RIP Young Dolph,” @Vada_Fly tweeted.

Lil Boosie Said it best “Wherever you from you will get hated the most. Most Rappers die in their own city.” RIP Young Dolph 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/MAUWgp5ezQ — Vada_Fly (@Vada_Fly) November 17, 2021

“Rappers plz Stay Away from your home stomping grounds after you make it. There’s never anything left for you back there except for the ill feelings of those you didn’t take with you to the top. So Sad, Man,” @BigKorro tweeted.

Rappers plz Stay Away from your home stomping grounds after you make it.



There's never anything left for you back there except for the ill feelings of those you didn't take with you to the top. 🤧 So Sad, Man. — Da 0nly M1ster (@BigKorri) November 17, 2021

Others wondered if Young Dolph’s beef with Soulja Boy had anything to do with it since the latter took to Instagram last week and said Young Dolph was lying about how much money he made per show and called him a “stupid-a** ni**a.”

Soulja Boy also did a follow-up Instagram post in which he said, “Young Dolph if you don’t get your bi***h-ass artists out my motherf***in’ DMs, n***a. F**k Paper Route, f**k Key Glock, f**k Young Dolph, f**k all y’all n***as.”

“A month into a beef wit souljaboy and Dolph dead …. Ion know but that’s real interesting,” @Monnracksz tweeted. “Now @souljaboyjust was talking about Dolph and Key Glock dying on his IG story last week Something ain’t adding up,” @thehighnessz chimed in.

A month into a beef wit souljaboy and Dolph dead 😳…. Ion know but that’s real interesting 🤔 — 🦉💙🦋 (@Moonracksz) November 17, 2021

https://twitter.com/thehighnessz/status/1461060392793292807?s=21

“Big Draco aka @souljaboy Just Dissed @youngdolph @keyglock & @paperroutejayfizzle & All Of PRE On IG Live This Is Coming After He Said Dolph Was Cap About Getting 100K A Show Is Soulja Trippin ?” @KillaCamREacts tweeted.

😳🤯🥩 Big Draco aka @souljaboy Just Dissed @youngdolph @keyglock & @paperroutejayfizzle & All Of PRE On IG Live‼️‼️ This Is Coming After He Said Dolph Was Cap About Getting 100K A Show🤔 Is Soulja Trippin ? 🤐 pic.twitter.com/OLZbKLAAe0 — KillaCamReacts (@KillaCamReacts) November 11, 2021

Others asked Yo Gotti – whom Young Dolph also beefed with – if he was responsible for the “Play Wit Yo B**ch” MC’s murder. Shortly after noon, Yo Gotti tweeted, “I got a question.” Twitter user @Far4rmdausual replied, “Me too did you have @YoungDolph killed? I feel it in my spirit. Everything you do on earth will be answered too….How can you hate someone that much to take a life you didn’t give? This could’ve been resolved man.”

This is a developing story.