Kamala’s KHive Goes Off On Charlamagne: Coonamagne Won’t Tell The Truth If It Looks Good For Democrats

Well-known radio host Charlamagne the God has been very vocal about his disapproval of President Joe Biden’s administration. Even before the 2020 presidential election, Charlamagne was pushing fans to consider MAGA and not vote Democrat.

Biden and the “Breakfast Club” co-host have had a contentious relationship as evidenced by Charlamagne’s infamous 2020 interview with then-presidential candidate Biden who told him “you ain’t Black” if he didn’t vote Democrat.

Charlamagne has also come at odds with Vice President Kamala Harris. Back in 2021, when Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) was holding up the passage of Biden’s far-reaching spending bill, the Build Back Better Act. During an interview with Harris, Charlamagne asked if Manchin was the “real president.” Harris and Charlamagne had a tense exchange.

“It’s Joe Biden. And don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president,” Harris told Charlamagne during an interview on Charlamagne’s late-night program “Tha God’s Honest Truth.”

“It’s Joe Biden,” Harris repeated. “And I’m vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris.”

Most recently, Charlamagne said many people would blame Biden for the failed student loan forgiveness program. This time, the KHive swarmed after Champagne following the criticism.

The KHive is an online community of Harris, who have been known to badger Harris’ critics with online attacks. The KHive launched when Harris was a California senator and became prominent when she was a presidential contender. It is known for being not only protective of Harris but also for being vicious.



Black Americans Have the Highest Mortality Rates But Lowest Levels of Life Insurance

Are you prioritizing your cable entertainment bill over protecting and investing in your family?

Smart Policies are as low as $30 a month, No Medical Exam Required

Click Here to Get Smart on Protecting Your Family and Loves Ones, No Matter What Happens

On March 1, Charlamagne asked political influencer Angela Rye, the principal and CEO of political advocacy firm IMPACT Strategies about the student loan forgiveness program proposed by Biden, but has been in Supreme Court limbo since the program was legally challenged by two students who have already paid off their student loan debt. Republicans have been fighting its passage as well.

Myra Brown and Alexander Taylor sued, saying they were deprived of their “procedural rights” by the Biden administration and they would lose out because they paid their debts. Experts say a decision from the Supreme Court may come by late June.

Most experts say canceling the student loan debt would benefit Black students, who hold disproportional high debt. Canceling $50,000 in student debt for households with income below $100,000 would increase Black borrowers’ wealth to 33 percent of white borrowers’ wealth, up from 5 percent, according to “A Pathway to Racial Equity.” Bumping it to $75,000 in forgiveness would raise it to 42 percent, a report from Brookings Institution found.

https://twitter.com/authorrandallb/status/1631679391485837313?s=61&t=kpT5gGxRlYsdM_4B5WLIaA

“All folks are going to say is this administration just gave us more lip service…another promise that didn’t come through,” Charlamagne said.

When Rye challenged Charlamagne to use his platform to explain to listeners who was really behind the hold-up, Charlamagne shot back, “I would if it wouldn’t look like I’m caping for Democrats, I will.”

“Caping” is used to describe when someone comes to the defense of a person.

Rye responded, “You should look like you’re caping for people to get some kind of restorative and reparative justice.”

https://twitter.com/reeciecolbert/status/1631759850400088072?s=61&t=kpT5gGxRlYsdM_4B5WLIaA

The KHive went in on Charlamagne. Twitter user 2RawTooReal went as far as to call Charlamagne “Coonemagne.”

He tweeted, “Why do y’all give large platforms to people like Coonemagne the goddess?”

https://twitter.com/2rawtooreal/status/1632015238714335232?s=61&t=kpT5gGxRlYsdM_4B5WLIaA

Charlamagne is “not smart enough. I am trying to figure out why telling the truth is “caping”? Stupid as hell,” tweeted Sam ‘Giving You The Real ea’ Young.

https://twitter.com/mochanight/status/1632016087364644864?s=61&t=kpT5gGxRlYsdM_4B5WLIaA

But Twitter user Randall Barnes noted it’s not up to people like Charlamagne to defend the Democrats.

“It isn’t the media’s responsibility to make the Democrats’ case for them. It’s the Democrats’ responsibility to make their own case. I agree that the media does a lousy job in general, but Democrats can’t just sit back and say “welp, the media sucks, what can we do?” he asked.

https://twitter.com/clistonbrown/status/1631819653277417472?s=61&t=kpT5gGxRlYsdM_4B5WLIaA

https://twitter.com/authorrandallb/status/1631708923798355972?s=61&t=kpT5gGxRlYsdM_4B5WLIaA

Charlamagne Tha God attends the 75th annual Writers Guild Awards at the Edison Ballroom on March 5, 2023 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)/Vice President Kamala Harris gives remarks on broadband internet expansion on Feb. 27, 2023, at Benedict College in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)