KHive Defends Biden, Attacks Dr. Umar Johnson As Breakfast Club Interview Reaches 1M Views

Black thought leader Dr. Umar Johnson stirred up the KHive when he said that Kamala Harris, whose mother was Indian, was selected as vice president to advance the U.S. government’s Asian agenda.

“The continent of Asia is a big problem for America,” Johnson said during an interview on The Breakfast Club. He singled out Russia, which he said “America can’t stand,” China, “which America can’t control,” and India, “which is one of the fastest-growing populations and is quickly becoming the IT giant of the world.”

“Kamala Harris is not vice president by accident,” Johnson insisted. “She is vice president on purpose because America needed to send an olive branch to India.”

Johnson also called out President Joe Biden for not doing enough for Black Americans. The controversial interview has now surpassed 1 million views online.

“The Asia agenda is a distraction to the issues affecting Black people,” Johnson said.

According to Dr. Johnson, Biden has gone out of his way to protect the rights of other groups but not Black people. He cited the Senate’s recent passage of an anti-Asian hate crime bill and the Biden executive order to protect transgender people and others based on gender identity or sexual orientation.

Now Johnson is being attacked by the KHive, an online community that supports Harris and doesn’t seem to like his comments about Harris or Biden.

“Dr. Umar Johnson is purposely misleading black people in regards to What Joe Biden & Kamala Harris have actually donesince they took office. He’s counting on your inability to fact check & understand how government works to stop you from getting politically involved,” 2RawTooReal tweeted. “Remember when they said Barack Obama didn’t do anything for black people this is the same exact tactic.”

But others posted support for Johnson. “Umar addressed the elephant in the room on the breakfast club…” @wealth__forever tweeted.

The KHive, launched when Harris was a California senator, became prominent when she was a presidential contender. It is known for being not only protective of Harris but also for being vicious.

“The KHive aims to amplify and support the Democratic vice presidential nominee, but some of its members have crossed the line from ardent fandom to overt harassment,” The Huffington Post reported in early 2020.

The KHive has been accused of spewing slurs about people’s ethnicity and sexuality, including calling Black people “house slaves” for backing other Democrats. There have been reports of the KHive harassing gay people.

Before the 2020 presidential election, KHivers were said to comprise up to 50,000 to 60,000 Twitter accounts.

The term “KHive” was formally branded by MSNBC pundits such as Joy Reid. Private citizen Bianca Delarosa is said to have organized Harris supporters in a Facebook group in 2017, according to Vox.

After that, “Democratic Party-connected Twitter bots helped drive KHive,” The Gray Zone reported. The KHive was found to have several fake and suspicious accounts. KHive members such as Delarosa created several accounts, which violates Twitter’s rules. Yet the KHive has survived.

“In fact, KHive uses the very same tactics that Twitter banned Q-Anon accounts for using. Yet still to this day, KHive proudly admits to circumventing suspensions as far back as 2015, and remains on Twitter,” The Gray Zone reported.

He want a DC job so bad…Smdh. Biden/Harris ain’t did a damn thing for Black America. https://t.co/8Wgi7pjUcw — Maxwell Little 🇺🇸 (@MaxHPF) April 28, 2021

really!??? a million views using Tone and Yvette’s talking points. shit ain’t fair. pic.twitter.com/9Gknin7trZ — IV 🦅🖤🇺🇸 (@NileRoss) April 27, 2021

Umar been saying this same stuff for a decade. Long before Yvette and Tone even knew each other. I rock with all of them but stop that. Umar is a pan-africanist. He has been talking about black only when Yvette was still working for Boyce on economics stuff — The Regular Podcast (@TheRegPodcast) April 27, 2021

Umar addressed the elephant in the room on the breakfast club and all some us could come up with was..what happened to the school he was supposed to be building. smh — Marquis Robinson (@wealth__forever) April 27, 2021

I really want to get into why he is stupid and how he omitted certain aspects of these bills that Black people have found problematic in order to seem that his points are relevant.. But im chilling with the Grands🥰🥰🥰.. Maybe later I'll do a deep dive https://t.co/ESVQn7StAU — A Negro with A Flag🗽 (@__treyslay) April 27, 2021

He is beyond stupid. That equity bill is full of "people of color" language unlike that Covid Haye Crimes Bill which is SPECIFIC for AAPI. Whatever, he blocked me ages ago. The Khive is weak and incapable of defending their non-arguments. — Uhlume 🇺🇸 A.D.O.S.👊🏽 (@Behembaba) April 27, 2021

They all doing this, playing dumb or jumping over the point to defend Biden/Harris… is these hoes getting paid or what? — Crouching Kamala Hidden Biden (@_maximumpink) April 27, 2021

I’M WITH STUPID!!! Get the memo. And like clockwork that’s how they feel about UMAR! Not what he spitting because they will love him if he supported Jim Crow Joey and scandalous KAMALA!!! That’s fact, the hell with the edu-ma-CATION shit! Smh 😒😒😒 — J. Williams (@JeromeW92688) April 27, 2021

Remember when they said Barack Obama didn’t do anything for black people this is the same exact tactic pic.twitter.com/PzRG7Szuym — 2RawTooReal 💛🐝 (@2RawTooReal) April 26, 2021

They want the bill to say..black the black blackity black black for blacks only, with the black for blacks not you but blacks or by blacks with blacks but blacks on the blackity black black! — MpressT 🇯🇲 (@MpressT) April 26, 2021

