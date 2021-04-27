7 Points Made On Joe Biden By Dr. Umar Johnson On The Breakfast Club

Well-known Black thought leader Dr. Umar Johnson recently had more than a few things to say about President Joe Biden’s first months in office. During a recent interview on “The Breakfast Club” the clinical psychologist who specializes in working with the parents of African-American children, explained why he thinks Biden hasn’t done anything for Black people.

Dr. Johnson also revealed that he is still raising funding to open a school for boys in Delaware, The Frederick Douglass Marcus Garvey Academy.

Here are seven points Dr. Johnson made on Biden during the interview:

1. Protection for everyone but Black people

According to Dr. Johnson, Biden has gone out of his way to protect the rights of other groups but not Black people. Johnson pointed to the Senate’s recent passage of an anti-Asian hate crime bill and the Biden executive order that will protect transgender people and others based on gender identity or sexual orientation.

“President Biden, on your first day in office, you signed an executive order to protect the life and safety of transgenders,” Johnson said. “I have no problem with that, but you did it on your first day.”

He added, “So if you went out of your way begging Black people to vote for you, why haven’t we got an executive order, or any other activity, coming out of the Oval Office from President Biden to protect Black people from police?”

2. Prioritizing legislation over people

Johnson noted that Biden has had to decide to either “stand up for Black people” or “to keep white people comfortable enough to approve” his legislation.

Johnson charged, “He’s choosing his legislation over the lives of Black folks.”

3. Anti-lynching bill, a non-starter

Johnson accused Biden of passing other protective legislation and not focusing on laws to protect Black people. “Why was the Emmett Till Antilynching Act not passed? There have been over 300 anti-lynching bills introduced…and not one has been approved by Congress yet,” he said.

The Emmett Till Antilynching Act was introduced in the House of Representatives on Jan. 3, 2019, by Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.).

4. Catering to Asia

The U.S. needs to make nice with Asia and they are doing so through legislation, according to Johnson.

“The continent of Asia is a big problem for America. You have three power countries in Asia. You have Russia, which America can’t stand. You have China, which America can’t control. And you have India which is one of the fastest-growing populations and is quickly becoming the IT giant of the world,” said Johnson. “Kamala Harris is not vice president by accident. She is vice president on purpose because America needed to send an olive branch to India.” Harris’s mother was Indian.

5. Distractions

“The Asia agenda is a distraction to the issues affecting Black people,” Johnson said.

6. Police killings continue

Johnson said there has been little done on the issue of the police killings of Black Americans.

“There have been at least five notable police terrorist attacks (against Black people) on Joe Biden’s watch,” Johnson said, listing the attacks. They include the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, the police harassment of Black Army officer Caron Nazario, the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. during the execution of a warrant, the police shooting of 17-year-old Anthony J. Thompson Jr. in Tennessee, and the police killing of Daunte Wright.

7. No police reform

Despite the continued police shootings and brutality, Johnson said Biden has failed to act. “It’s acceptable in America for police to kill Blacks.”

