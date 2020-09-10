Dr. Umar Johnson Says Give Me Your ‘Grit Money’ For School: Black America Gives Quaker Oats $20 Million A Year For Grits

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Dr. Umar Johnson said Black people spend millions on grits annually and, if redirected, the money could help fund his school. Photo: Twitter

Dr. Umar Johnson is trending again and this time it’s about grits. That’s right, grits. In an Instagram Live, Johnson said Black people spend millions on grits annually and, if redirected, the money could help fund his school.

“Quaker grits is $20 million dollars a year off Black folks, Quaker Grits … Give me your grit money for one year and I will build 10 schools across this country,” Johnson said. “Can we sacrifice our grits for one year? … Give me your grit money. I don’t want your Louis bag money, I don’t want your Mercedes money, I don’t want your weed, perm, haircut, Air Jordan, Timberland money, give me your grits.”

Known for touting some wild theories, Johnson first said Black people spend $20 million per year on grits collectively, then changed the number to $19 million.

“We spend $19 million a year on grits and I don’t have enough money to renovate the Garvey building. … Go to your CashApp $fdmgschool right now,” Johnson said repeating the last part with his CashApp info over and over. He also gave users his PayPal information.

“Make a Labor Day donation to the future of Black boys right now. … for the renovation of the Marcus Garvey Building. Let’s get it done,” Johnson continued. “We got the architectural plans, but we ain’t got enough money to pay the electrician and the H-Vac and the fire alarm and the sprinkler company. Make a donation!”

According to his website, Johnson is an activist, doctor of clinical psychology and certified school psychologist who works with the parents of African-American children who receive special education or are diagnosed with disruptive behavior disorders.

Over the years some have publicly challenged his credibility. Users immediately began poking fun at him for the viral video.

“Hahaha, I’m sorry, but I’m from the south and I’ll donate the hell out of my money to causes and I do, but no one can have my grit money. Like that’s beyond disrespectful to even suggest. What does he want next, my shrimp money?! Who is this clown?” user @kreeevka tweeted in response.

“Bruh we could have this institution of grits if hotep Twitter come through in the clutch for they boy lol,” producer Dibiase tweeted. “Tellin you right now if he makes ‘no more grits’ merch I’m copping that tee,” responded another user Max FD. “Someone in the comments said “grits is what’s keeping them on low frequency,” wrote another.

Other users said Johnson had gotten tons of money in donations in the past but hasn’t built a school yet.

“Sir, you’ve been taking people’s milk money, cereal money, bacon and eggs money for the past 10 years and you haven’t purchased a door. Why would we trust you with our grits money? I’m drawing the line. I said, good day, sir,” tweeted user @SalenaMichelle1.

Moral of the story: Don’t mess with Black folks’ grits.

