Charlamagne Tha God Says Biden Should ‘Shut The Eff Up Forever’ After Calling Trump 1st Racist POTUS

Written by Ann Brown

73 SHARES Share Tweet

Charlamagne Tha God said on air that Biden should “shut the eff up forever” after Biden called Trump the first racist POTUS. Charlamagne Tha God attends Politicon at The Pasadena Convention Center on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP)/ In this March 12, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus in Wilmington, Del. With the launch of his live-streamed web videos, weekly podcast and a new email newsletter, Joe Biden is building an online media presence since the coronavirus outbreak essentially froze traditional campaigning. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)a

The Charlamagne Tha God-Joe Biden beef continues. Recently the former vice president called President Trump the “first” racist president to be elected. “The Breakfast Club” radio host Charlamagne Tha God took exception to it and said Biden should “shut the eff up forever,” Fox News reported

“No sitting president has ever done this…No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists and they’ve existed and they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has,” Biden said.

But, Charlamagne declared the presumptive Democratic candidate Thursday’s “Donkey of the Day” for his comments.

Others besides Charlamagne called out Biden for his remarks, given that some former presidents owned slaves and others openly supported the Ku Klux Klan, The Blaze reported.

“I really wish Joe Biden would shut the eff up forever and continue to act like he’s starring in the movie ‘A Quiet Place’ because as soon as he opens his mouth and makes noise, he gets us all killed, OK?” the radio host said. “There’s already so many people who are reluctantly only voting for Joe Biden because he’s the only option and because Donald J. Trump is that trash.”

Charlamagne continued: “Old white male leadership has failed America and there is nothing worse than an old white male [who] can’t recognize the faults and flaws of other old white males. Racism is the American way. Donald Trump is not the first. And sadly, he won’t be the last, right? He’s just more overt with his racism than most presidents in recent times.”

Charlamagne Tha God directed to Biden, “Joe, you got to hurry up and announce your Black woman VP [vice president] so I can be enthused about voting for her because I will never be enthused about voting for you, and you know America is a terrible place when Kanye West seems like a viable option.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

The beef between the two started back in May when Biden was interviewed by Charlamagne.

At the conclusion of the short interview, the former VP suggested to Charlamagne that “you ain’t Black” if Black voters were considering voting for Trump. Biden later apologized.