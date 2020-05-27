Charlamagne Tha God: Joe Biden Will Bring ‘Voter Depression’

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Charlamagne Tha God has never been a man to bite his tongue. Now the influential radio host and author has expressed his concern that former Vice President Joe Biden will bring a “voter depression” on Election Day in November, Newsweek reported.

“On top of possible Russian interference and voter suppression, [Democrats] have to worry about voter depression; that’s people staying home on Election Day because they just aren’t enthused by the candidate,” Charlamagne said during an interview with Joy Reid on MSNBC.

The “Black Privilege” author made the comments Sunday – two days after Biden came under immense fire for his comments during an interview Charlamagne did with him on “The Breakfast Club.” He has also been critical of Biden in the past.

“Well I tell you what, If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black,” Biden said with a laugh.

Though Biden apologized, Charlamagne and other critics said the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s gaffe underscores the need for Democrats to deliver on a true Black agenda.

“We need substance and significance over symbolism,” Charlamagne told Reid, adding Black voters want “some really major policy commitments in the Black community … in the form of economic justice so we can tip the scales on some of this wealth inequality in America.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 71: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin Martin discusses how J. Edgar Hoover’s goal to water down and neutralize strong Black politics involved informants and agents trading money and status for the water-down.

After highlighting many Black voters’ desire for Biden to choose a Black running mate and Biden’s commitment to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court, Charlamagne said the time for empty promises is over.

“I just want him and the Democratic Party to know that it’s time to give back to the Black community in a very tangible way,” Charlamagne said.

When Reid asked if he felt like Democrats were just taking the Black vote for granted, Charlamagne said they absolutely were.

“I know that’s the attitude; That’s why I don’t even care about the words and the lip service, and the apology is cool, but the best apology is actually a Black Agenda,” Charlamagne said. “They gotta make some real policy commitments to Black people. We gotta stop acting like the fact that Blacks are overrepresented in America when it comes to welfare, poverty, unemployment, homelessness, drug addiction, crime, coronavirus … that’s no accident. The whole function of systemic racism is to marginalize Black people.”

Since his interview was cut short, Charlamagne said he didn’t get a chance to ask Biden about other topics including: reparations for Black Americans, legalizing marijuana, and how he will ensure Black communities are not left behind during the long-term recovery from the global coronavirus pandemic.

He challenged voters, Black and white alike, to stop trying to silence Black citizens who are demanding the Democratic nominee actually do something to earn their vote.

“It’s like you got whites telling us to stay in our place and you got Black people saying, ‘Oh stop, now is not the time, you’re gonna get Trump reelected,’” Charlamagne said. “It has to come to a point where we stop putting the burden on Black voters to show up for Democrats and start putting the burden on Democrats to show up for Black voters.”

