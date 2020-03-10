Charlamagne Tha God: ‘Biden Or Bernie Don’t Really Have A Specific Black Agenda’

Written by Ann Brown

Where’s the Black Agenda? That’s what New York Times bestselling author and the host of “The Breakfast Club,” Charlamagne Tha God is asking from the two Democratic candidates, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Craig Melvin, Charlamagne spoke of the politicians as well as what voters are telling him.

“I think young voters want ideas and not individuals, they want policies more than personalities. I know in the Black community people are looking for those with a Black agenda and Biden nor Bernie have a Black agenda…and that’s a turnoff…I think after Obama I thought the Democratic party would get younger, Blacker, Browner, more diverse…and now we’re just stuck with two white men almost 80 years old,” Charlamagne said.

He added that of all of the politicians, Biden should have presented a plan. “Black people saved his life in the past couple of weeks, his campaign would be dead” if it wasn’t for Black people.

In a different interview with Stephen Colbert on his late show, Charlamagne called out Biden for not coming on his show when most of the other candidates have, The Hill reported. “I have no idea. It goes back to what I said, Joe Biden owes black people his political life. You know what I’m saying? So don’t disrespect that base by not showing up, especially when, you know, all your other former opponents did,” he responded. “But I definitely got it on great authority that a lot of the black surrogates around him don’t want him to come on ‘The Breakfast Club’ for whatever reason.”

During his interview with Melvin, Charlamagne noted that while Biden nor Sanders had a specific place for the Black community, Pete Buttigieg, Michael Bloomberg, and Elizabeth Warren all had plans for the Balck community.

And while Warren did present her “Working Agenda For Black America ” last year during her campaign, the agenda not once mentioned reparations even though she called for the passage of H.R. 40 and said she supported Texas Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s legislation for the establishment of a commission to study the possibility of reparations.

“Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts Warren has been calling for a full-blown national conversation about reparations since early in her campaign, but the R-word is missing from her agenda,” Moguldom reported.

And while Charlamagne did note that Warren had a Black Agenda, he ripped her for claiming to be Native American, comparing her to Rachel Dolezal, a white woman who for years passed herself off as a Black woman.

During a visit to his show, Warren faced tough questions from Charlamagne over her past claims to Native American ancestry. Warren said, “It’s what I believed. Like I said, it’s what I learned from my family. I learned about my family the same way most people learn about their family, from my mama and my daddy and my aunts and my uncles.”

When pressed by Charlamagne, she admitted: “I’m not a person of color. I’m not a citizen of a tribe, and tribal citizenship is an important distinction and not something I am.”

“You’re kind of like the original Rachel Dolezal a little bit,” Charlamagne pushed back.

“This is what I learned from my family,” the senator replied.

“Warren in October said that a DNA test that showed ‘strong evidence’ that she has Native American ancestry, prompting strong pushback. She has since apologized to the Cherokee Nation for doing so,” The Hill reported.

