Black America Condemns Van Jones’ Tap Dancing For Jewish Community Over Kanye West: He’s Lying, We Weren’t Silent

During a recent speech, political commentator Van Jones apologized to the Jewish community “for the silence of my community” on Kanye West.

West, who changed his name to Ye, has been making disparaging remarks about Jewish people over the last few months. His remarks have led to the cancellation of several business partnerships he had. Most recently, Ye said that while he loves Jewish people, he also liked Adolf Hitler. On Dec. 1, West told conspiracy theoretic Alex Jones, host of InfoWars, that Hitler really wasn’t that bad of a person, that Hitler created good things and that society needs to “stop dissing the Nazis.”

In October, Ye tweeted he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Jones is also an author and a lawyer. He is the co-founder of several non-profit organizations as well as a three-time New York Times bestselling author.

Jones made the apology during a Dec. 5 speech at the United Jewish Appeal Federation of New York, Real Clear Politics reported. UJA-Federation of New York is a local philanthropy that raises and allocates funds annually to fulfill a mission to “care for Jews everywhere and New Yorkers of all backgrounds, respond to crises close to home and far away, and shape our Jewish future,” according to its website.

Keynoting the @UJAfedNY Wall St dinner, @VanJones68 apologizes to the Jewish community “for the silence of my community” allowing “an African American icon praising Hitler and Nazis, and we act like we don't know where that hatred came from.”



But he says “the silence is over.” pic.twitter.com/kYxLO7Jikf — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) December 6, 2022



“We feel awful as long as we’re turning against each other,” Jones said. “We feel awful. But when we come together, we’re awesome. And we’re going to be awesome together.”

He added, “The reason this country is a democracy at all is because Black and Jewish people have loved each other, and helped each other, and supported each other, and stood up for each other,” Jones said.

Black Twitter did not appreciate Jones inserting himself into the Ye drama and speaking on behalf of Black America.

“Van Jones LYING on Black folks and claiming that our community has been silent on Kanye’s anti-Semitism is offensive & anti-Black. As far as *allowing* Ye to say these things, he praised H*tler on a man’s show & was unsuspended on Twitter by a man, so why are we in it?” asked Reecie.

Many defended Black America, claiming Black people have been speaking out against Ye.

“This is absurd. No community was silent in the aftermath of Ye’s antisemitic rants. But especially not Black people. Celebrities, athletes, scholars, and journalists all denounced his actions. We can acknowledge how awful Ye has been without shaming and scapegoating Black people,” tweeted Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Marc Lamont Hill, who is also the host of BET News.

Hill continued his thread, “Frankly, the Black community was far more silent about Ye’s misogyny against Amber Rose, harassment of Kim Kardashian, mocking of slavery, declaring “white lives matter,” and absolving the cops who killed George Floyd than we were about his ugly antisemitism.”

But in response to Hill, Rainbow Piece Pie asek, “And what bout the Jewish communities silence regarding Us?’

Others had similar thoughts to Rainbow Peace Pie.

“Van Jones apologized to the Jewish community for the “silence” of Black people regarding comments by Kanye West. No one from the Jewish community has apologized to Black people for the silence of Jewish people regarding the systemic murder and oppression of Black people,” tweeted Bishop Talbert Swan, a prelate of the Church of God in Christ serving as the bishop of the Greater Vermont Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction in the United States.

But some agreed with Jones.

“I’m so glad someone apologized for Black America’s silence on Ye. If not for this hero, how would anyone know where Black people stand on Hitler, hate or white supremacist rhetoric?” asked journalist Michael Harriot.

Others wondered why Black America has to apologize for the actions of an individual.

American Descendants of Slavery co-founder Yvette Carnell tweeted, “Nobody blames us for Kanye because we do not control millionaire celebrities. I wonder why @VanJones68 didn’t blame those who’ve spent the most personal time around Kanye for his behavior? Like his ex wife, ex mother ‘n law & super rich friends?”

TV personality Beverly “Bevy” Smith called out Van Jones for pushing Black America under a bus.

“This is why we just can’t deal with Van Jones because this is utter bullshit! First off many of us on this platform spoke out against that sick tirade, but I also want to know did he call out his Jewish friends for not speaking up about police brutality & systemic racism?” she asked.

This is why we just can’t deal with Van Jones because this is utter bullshit! First off many of us on this platform spoke out against that sick tirade, but I also want to know did he call out his Jewish friends for not speaking up about police brutality & systemic racism? https://t.co/o6eJwSgXOo — bevysmith (@bevysmith) December 7, 2022

Jones went to Twitter to defend his words, saying he wasn’t apologizing for Black America.

“If I HAD said Black folks weren’t holding Kanye/Ye accountable, that woulda been a lie—coz zillions of us HAVE condemned Ye. Let’s stick together and get louder vs hate,” he clarified.

