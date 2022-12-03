Dr. Lamont Hill On Kanye West Telling Alex Jones ‘I Like Hitler’ And Nazis Did Some Good: ‘This Is Mental Illness’

Kanye West, who changed his name to Ye, continues to double down on his criticism of Jewish people. His numerous remarks, deemed antisemitic, have cost him more than a billion dollars in corporate partnerships. He has just been banned again from Twitter. Even zealous free speech advocate Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, declared Ye went overboard when on Dec. 2 he tweeted an altered image of the Star of David with a swastika inside.

The Star of David is a generally recognized symbol of both Jewish identity and Judaism. The swastika, which was actually an ancient religious and cultural symbol for some African cultures, is now also widely recognized for its appropriation by the Nazi Party and by neo-Nazis.

The Twitter ban came after an interview Ye did with Infowars in which Ye focused on his controversial thoughts about Jewish people.

Ye’s unhinged interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on the Infowars platform is a sure sign he mentally spirally says educator and activist Marc Lamont Hill.

During the Dec. 1 interview, Ye, who wore a full-face black mask, praised the Nazis and Adolf Hitler.

“I see good things about Hitler, also,” Ye told Jones. “Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

He continued, “I was thinking about Satan. Whether it’s the Zionists or Hitler — it’s not the person. It’s Satan using the people, who are controlled by demonic forces.”



Ye went on to tell Jones: “The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world.”

Ye appeared alongside Nick Fuentes, the white nationalist, who is working on Ye’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Even Jones had to push back on Ye, telling him: “I think most Jews are great people. But I agree there’s a Jewish mafia.”

Jones added: “I’m not on that whole Jew thing.”

Hill went to Twitter to note the interview was a sure sign Ye is suffering from mental illness.

“Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, just went on Alex Jones. On the topic of Nazis, he said “They did good things too, we’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time.” Ye is a terrible person. He’s not misunderstood. This isn’t just mental illness,” Hill tweeted, adding a symbol of a basket to allude to Ye being a basket case.

A basket case is a person who is unable to cope.

Hill, the host of BET News, is a professor of media studies and urban education at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Hill is also the host of UpFront on Al Jazeera English.

“And for the record, contrary to what @kanyewest says, Hitler did not invent the highway or the microphone. That’s actually ridiculous. Even if it were true, it wouldn’t make Ye’s Nazi-sympathizing any less disgusting. But it’s worth noting that it’s absolutely not true,” Hill tweeted about Ye’s inaccurate remarks.

Hill added, “Last month, some of y’all said we were crazy for saying Kanye’s remarks were anti-Black and antisemitic. Today, he said that he loves Hitler and Nazis. No amount of intellectual gymnastics will make this make sense. Some stuff just is what it is. Kanye don’t love us.”

Hill continued to dissect Ye’s state of mind.

“What’s even more frustrating about Ye is how anti-intellectual and incurious he is about the issues he discusses. He doesn’t read. He doesn’t me analyze. He doesn’t ask serious questions. He just spouts unfounded opinions and parrots unfactual and facile propaganda,” he tweeted.

Hill stressed Ye’s lack of ‘love” for Black people.

“Here’s the thing… Kanye could’ve interrupted Alex Jones to correct him as he misrepresented the reparations movement. He could’ve cut him off in defense of Black people. Nope. He only felt the need to correct him about… HITLER. Kanye don’t love us, man. Stop caping for him,” Hill tweeted.

In 2016 West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Now he is claiming he was “mentally misdiagnosed.”

“So I will say this again I was mentally misdiagnosed and nearly drugged out of my mind to make me a manageable well behaved celebrity,” he said.

Bipolar disorder, formerly called manic depression, is a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings that include emotional highs (mania or hypomania) and lows (depression), according to the Mayo Clinic. When you become depressed, you may feel sad or hopeless and lose interest or pleasure in most activities.

Kanye West performs in a mask on the main stage at Wireless festival in Finsbury Park, north London, July 4, 2014. The first festival took place in June 2005 and was staged in Hyde Park. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)