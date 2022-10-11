Kanye West Suspended From Twitter After Threats About Going ‘Death Con 3’ On Jewish People

It’s not unusual lately to hear about a rant from hip-hop billionaire Kanye West. But his latest got him suspended from his Twitter and Instagram social media accounts.

On Oct. 7, Ye, who is also battling business partner Adidas in a series of public outbursts, decided to spout off a rant about Jewish people. Twitter locked his account for antisemitic remarks.

After West realized he had been restricted from posting on his Instagram account, West popped up on Twitter for the first time since November 2020, tweeting, “Look at this Mark, How you gone kick me off Instagram” with a blurry photo of himself and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg singing karaoke.

Meta confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Instagram indeed removed content from West’s account and placed restrictions on it following repeated policy violations.

West’s post that broke Instagram’s rules appears to have been a conversation with Sean “Diddy” Combs in which he made antisemitic comments, accusing the Diddy of being controlled by “the Jewish people.” Diddy, a former ally of West, recently spoke out against West’s decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at a recent Paris Fashion Week event.

After being locked out of Instagram, West returned to Twitter. And Future Twitter owner Elon Musk welcomed him back West, despite West’s antisemitic remarks.

In a now-deleted tweet, West posted: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jews also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”



West seems to be making a wordplay on the military term “Defcon 3.”

Defcon is a military term, and is an abbreviation of the phrase “Defence readiness condition,” The Sun reported.

The U.S. armed forces’ alert system has five levels, with Defcon 1 being the most serious, signaling nuclear warfare. Defcon 3 means “increase in force readiness above normal readiness.” This level warning would be used in situations that may not pose immediate danger but warrant significant alert. During a Defcon 3 stage, the military must be prepared to launch operations within 15 minutes of warning.

In other words, it would appear that West is readying to go to war with Jewish people.

Twitter removed the tweet and locked West’s account “due to a violation of Twitter’s policies,” a Twitter spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch.

Musk also said he spoke with West personally after the lockout.

“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart,” Musk tweeted on Oct. 10.

Kayne West arrives at Dries van Noten’s Fall Winter 2015-2016 Ready to wear fashion collection as part of Paris Fashion Week, March 4, 2015. (AP Photo/Binta)