Kanye West Claims He Put $140M Into JP Morgan Chase But Couldn’t Get Call From CEO Jamie Dimon

On Aug.6, hip-hop billionaire Kanye West used his Instagram to once again express his anger at someone. This time was James Dimon, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of JP Morgan Chase, one of the largest banks in the U.S.

Ye wrote: “I moved 140 million dollars to Chase and Bill Grouse still never put Jamie Diamon on call or a in a meeting with me.”

Bill Grouse is a managing director at JP Morgan Chase.

He added in the comments that, “I feel it’s because of the overlapping board members with JP MORGAN and adidas.”

Over the past few weeks, West has railed on a number of people via Instagram, especially Adidas.

West, 45, has been in a public feud with Adidas and Gap — two companies he had previously signed agreements with to carry his Yeezy brand. He is now accusing them of leaving him out of meetings regarding his products and stealing his designs. Hip-hop heavyweights Sean “Diddy” Combs and Swizz Beatz have both called for a boycott of Adidas in support of Kanye.

A message that seems to be from Combs to West, Combs asks West, “please can [you] send me something I could post in support of you! I [will] never wear Adidas again for the rest of my life if they don’t make you right!!!!”



“Please God. Love you,” West responded in the private message exchange.

“This the energy this the love,” West wrote in his Instagram post, which features a photo of Combs sharing a photo of a pair of Yeezy-resembling Adidas shoes with a red X drawn over them.

West added his support on his own social media account.

Sharing the same screenshots on his own account, Combs wrote: “Since the era of Run-DMC, @Adidas has always used Hip Hop to build its brand and make billions off of our culture. BUT WE ARE MORE THAN JUST CONSUMERS NOW, WE’RE THE OWNERS.

“@KanyeWest and YEEZY are the reason Adidas is relevant to culture. WE KNOW OUR VALUE! I’m done wearing Adidas products until they make this right!! We have to support each other!! Everybody repost this please!!”

Swizz wrote on his social media account, “I usually mind my business but this is DEAD WRONG! If we let them do this to @kanyewest it will happen to us also! This man created this groundbreaking innovation and it should be respected as a creative!”

JP Morgan Chase board of directors includes: Linda B. Bammann, Stephen B. Burke, Todd A. Combs, James S. Crown, James Dimon, Timothy P. Flynn, Alex Gorsky, Mellody Hobson, Michael A. Neal, Phebe N. Novakovic and Virginia M. Rometty. Hobson, the wife of filmmaker George Lucas, is president and co-CEO of Ariel Investments, and the chairwoman of Starbucks Corporation. She has close ties to Michelle and former President Barack Obama, having raised money during his campaigns.

On Adidas’ executive board are: Kasper Rorsted, Roland Auschel, Brian Grevy, Harm Ohlmeyer, Amanda Rajkumar, and Martin Shankland.

Back in 2018, Ye was praising JP Morgan Chase and he posted on Twitter that he had just had a meeting at J.P. Morgan Chase and Co headquarters in New York. He included a photo of himself with a portrait of the late banker JP Morgan. He wrote, “Me and JP heal the world.”

Photo: Kanye West attends the Cannes Film Festival (zz/DP/AAD/STAR MAX/IPx) / JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Paris, June 29, 2021(AP/Michel Euler)