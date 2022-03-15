You’re Headed For Self-Destruction: Kanye West Threatens DL Hughley ‘I Can Afford To Hurt You’

The artist formerly known as Kanye West is trending again. This time it’s because Ye publicly threatened comedian D.L. Hughley.

Ye made the threats in the caption of a now-deleted Instagram post in which he expressed his frustration that his daughter, North, joined by her mother Kim Kardashian and cousin Penelope, are in heavy dark make-up and singing Machine Gun Kelly lyrics, “I fell in love with an emo girl.”

“I told y’all before about this TikTok stuff. Now my 8 year old on here singing she fell in love with an emo girl. Leftist don’t want fathers to have no say in our children’s lives,” Ye wrote. He then went on to say he didn’t want his kids at “godless Sierra Canyon school,” adding, “I got a voice and I’m not having this.” Then he turned his attention to Hughley.

“And never put my name next to the word abuse Don’t play with my name like that I’m a real person who wants the best for my children,” Ye’s caption continued. “And DL Hughley is a pawn Yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and find addresses DL. Don’t speak on me or my children, I can afford to hurt u.”

Kanye West is threatening to pay people to hurt DL Hughley now. For some reason I don’t think @RealDLHughley is scared, lol. (We have 15 million witnesses if anything happens to him. 🥴) The person who took Ye’s phone must be on vacation. 🤦🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Gn9uJUN3BY — Delilah Benson (@DelilahBenson12) March 13, 2022

The billionaire hip-hop and fashion icon has been lashing out for months at his estranged wife Kim, voicing his displeasure with how he believes she is raising their kids wrong as the couple goes through a very public divorce.

Ye has vented his frustrations on social media several times. In addition to the aforementioned incident, the rapper went off about a prior one that involved an image posted to social media of his youngest daughter Chicago wearing makeup (likely from a beauty filter) in which Ye said he felt she looked “too grown.”

The “Donda” MC also threatened Kardashian’s current flame, Pete Davidson, several times and made a music video in which he kidnaps, decapitates and buries Davidson alive.

Kanye’s issues a lot bigger than Xanax. I’m talking Inpatient Psychiatry for a minute. — april (@adwill123) March 13, 2022

Hughley likely drew Ye’s wrath when Hughley spoke about the Yeezy creator’s divorce from Kardashian in a recent interview with DJ Vlad.

“I think that I’ve watched too many times when things like that happened and a woman or somebody is not believed. And then things escalate,” Hughley told Vlad when asked about Kanye West and Kim’s divorce. “He is stalking her. You can think it’s cute. If it was my daughter, I’d do something about it. I don’t think it’s funny. I think that you can’t write a beat so good that you get to do these things. And society laughs it off because they say, ‘Well, she’s showing her ass all the time and he’s this and he’s that.’”

“At a certain point it is not unusual for men like that … The difference between him and a restraining order is about 20 hits and a couple of hundred million dollars,” Hughley continued. “I just don’t think its funny. I think that Kanye wouldn’t get no pu**y at all if he didn’t write no hits.”

Hughley went on to say that since Kardashian was wealthy in her own right and Kanye West threatening Davidson was only going to make the Saturday Night Live star “f**k’ Kardashian“ harder.

“If you want your family stop doing the sh*t you did that. Made her leave” Hughley said. “How about take your medicine?”

Clearly, the comments didn’t go over well with Kanye. In addition to the perceived threat against Hughley, Ye took to Instagram in a separate now-deleted post and accused Hughley of being used by the “leftist” crowd.

The Sunday Service founder appeared to describe Hughley as one of the “drug addict House niggas” that are used as pawns and told Hughley directly, “God does not like you” as shown in a repost of the comments on The Shade Room.

Hughley, however, made it clear he isn’t scared of Ye’s threats. He even joked about the superstar’s bipolar disorder.

“Hmmm! Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled? Here’s a thought while you’re on your way to kill me in Calabasas, how about somebody drop by CVS and pick up his Xanax! Lol #TeamDl”

Hmmm! Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled? Here’s a thought while you’re on your way to kill me in Calabasas, how about somebody drop by CVS and pick up his Xanax! Lol #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 13, 2022

Hughley followed up with a tweet that said, “Ain’t no way in hell I’d ever be scared of a dude who wears #IKnowWhatDidLastSummerBoots!!! #TeamDl”

Ain’t no way in hell I’d ever be scared of a dude who wears #IKnowWhatDidLastSummerBoots!!! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 13, 2022

Photos: Kanye West at the Donda 2 listening Party at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Feb. 22, 2022. Credit: Walik Goshorn/MediaPunch /IPX / D.L. Hughley speaks during TV One’s “Uncensored” and “The D.L. Hughley Show” panel, Feb. 13, 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)