As Kanye West Has Another Mental Breakdown, Some Call for More Prayers Than Laughs

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Kanye West is having another episode. This time instead of simply dismissing it as Kanye just being Kanye, some social media users are calling for prayer. In the original photo, West talks on his smartphone as he arrives to attend Dries van Noten’s Fall Winter 2015 /2016 Ready to wear fashion collection as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, Wednesday, March 4, 2015. (AP Photo/Binta)

Kanye West is having another episode. This time instead of laughing it off or simply dismissing it as Kanye just being Kanye, some social media users are calling for prayer for the billionaire artist.

During his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina, West cried about almost killing his daughter North, said his father didn’t want him and insulted historical icon Harriet Tubman.

Then he took to Twitter and accused his wife, Kim Kardashian West, of trying to have him committed for his transparency and said Jordan Peele’s movie “Get Out” was about him. He also said he’s been trying to divorce Kardashian West and her mother Kris Jenner was not welcome around their children.

The now-deleted tweets set off a firestorm of reactions. While some publicly criticized West and laughed at his latest episode, others pointed to them as blatant examples that the “Jesus Is King” MC really needs support and prayers.

“I called it…Kanye West has a diagnosis of Bipolar, I would say type II…but y’all pray for dude, mental health is NO JOKE,” tweeted another.

I called it…Kanye West has a diagnosis of Bipolar, I would say type II…but y’all pray for dude, mental health is NO JOKE‼️ — Tunchie (@Ma_IMadeIt) July 22, 2020

“Here is all of Kanye West’s tweets including the deleted ones from tonight,” tweeted one fan, along with screenshots of West’s deleted tweets. “The ones that were replying with some shit that they found funny are f**king disgusting. He clearly doesn’t have someone effective to talk to. Everybody please Pray for Ye.”

Here is all of Kanye West's tweets including the deleted ones from tonight. The ones that were replying with some shit that they found funny are fucking disgusting. He clearly doesn't have someone effective to talk to. Everybody please Pray for Ye pic.twitter.com/hlIbZ5AZNP — ALFREDO 🍝 احمد 🇵🇸 (@YeezyBound) July 21, 2020

“Genuinely praying for Kanye West I understand the instability of the mind while having Jesus. That brother been through so much instead of bashing him I’ll use my platform to ask everybody to pray for Ye. He needs it as we ALL do,” tweeted another.

Genuinely praying for Kanye West I understand the instability of the mind while having Jesus. That brother been through so much instead of bashing him I’ll use my platform to ask everybody to pray for Ye. He needs it as we ALL do. — Young Rockstar (@RockstarJt) July 20, 2020

“Pray for @kanyewest. Dont criticize. Dont ridicule. Dont even try to understand because its not meant for you to decipher. Just pray,” tweeted another fan.

Kardashian West also came to her husband’s defense Wednesday morning.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. … I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions,” Kardashian West wrote in a lengthy statement posted to her Instagram stories. “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times (sic) do not align with his intentions. Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams or creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.”

She asked people to give him grace, empathy and compassion.

“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most,” Kardashian West wrote in the conclusion of her Instagram plea. “I kindly as that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding. With love and gratitude.”

Many people are already obliging.

One of the major reasons I stepped back from Hip Hop and the music industry, simply put was the importance of my mental health. https://t.co/uGAbAnpjYt I pray for you @kanyewest God bless you. Some things just aren't worth your sanity.



Love + Blessings brother.



imjustdonny. — imjustdonny (@imjustdonny) July 22, 2020

I know this is just a numbers account



I pray Kanye West is ok… seeing him go through this publicly is hard for us – imagine what it must be like inside his mind atm



Be kind if you can 💙🙏 I hope he is ok or on the way to it — Hip Hop By The Numbers (@HipHopNumbers) July 21, 2020

The New Blacks are more concerned w/ Kanye's wallet and commercial success than his peace of mind and well-being. There is a lack of empathy and psychopathy that has been injected into the New Blacks, culturally. I'm not getting on the ELITE ROCKETSHIP. Keep following that BAG. pic.twitter.com/yDTAss5Etu — Jamarlin Martin (@JamarlinMartin) July 19, 2020

I really believe Kanye is dealing with some satanic forces and witchcraft. We must pray for our brother in Christ.



We’re here for you bro @kanyewest — Bloodstain Lane (@BloodstainLane7) July 21, 2020

I hope he gets help and treatment. During manic episodes, people with bpd will say a lot of things. Most of it is paranoid ramblings that aren't true. Take it with a grain of salt and hope he gets treatment soon. 😟 — Amanda Peters (@AmandaPeters02) July 22, 2020

