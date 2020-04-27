Kanye West Shares Official Bank of America Documents With Forbes, Confirming Billionaire Status

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Artist and mogul Kanye West has confirmed his billionaire claims and been recognized by Forbes after sharing documents detailing his assets. In this photo, West talks on his smartphone as he arrives to attend Dries van Noten’s Fall Winter 2015 /2016 Ready to wear fashion collection as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, Wednesday, March 4, 2015. (AP Photo/Binta)

Kanye West has been confirmed a billionaire. The “Jesus Is King” artist and mogul had a bone to pick with Forbes after being left off its billionaire list a couple of times. Now he’s provided receipts.

The hip-hop icon expressed his disdain of Forbes’ failure to classify him with official billionaire status at last year’s Fast Company Innovation Festival.

“When I did Forbes, I showed them a $890 million receipt and they still didn’t say ‘billionaire.’ They don’t want us to know that we can buy land; they don’t want us to have the 100 percent ownership [that] I have at Yeezy,” West said according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

According to Forbes, West sent their reporter a personal text in which he called his cover story a “disrespectful article” that was “purposely snubbing me.” When the billionaire list excluded him again this year, Forbes said West sent another text which read, “You know what you’re doing. You’re toying with me and I’m not finna lye [sic] down and take it anymore in Jesus name.”

Well snub no more. In a recent article, Forbes confirmed West’s financial status. They said after months of requests, West has finally provided documentation to confirm his status, or as Forbes puts it, he has given them “an official look into Kanye, Inc.”

With his 100 percent ownership stake in Yeezy, West’s assets give him an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion, Forbes reported. However, West himself said it is actually over $3 billion.

“It’s not a billion. It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count,” Forbes said West texted them.

Forbes disagrees with West due to the liquidity of his assets. They said the documentation he provided listed assets including $17 million in cash, $35 million in stocks, $81 million in “buildings and improvements,” $21 million in land, and music and publishing rights of at least $90 million.

Even before Forbes’ official validation, West wasn’t budging on his billionaire staus.

“When people say it’s crass to call yourself a billionaire, I say I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year until y’all understand exactly what it is … It will be on the license plate,” West said.

