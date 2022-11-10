ADOS Co-Founder Yvette Carnell: Georgia Gov. Kemp Got 48% Of Latino Vote, Will Latinos Be Blamed Like Black Men?

This year, there were an estimated 34.5 million Hispanic Americans who were eligible to vote this year. Although the group has not been broken down by race, Latinos are the fastest-growing ethnic group in the U.S. electorate since the last midterm elections, according to Pew Research.

Because of this, both the Democrats and Republicans have been vying for this voting bloc. There are worries, however, by the Dems. The DNC has traditionally been more attractive to the Latino voter, that Latinos, like Black men, are shifting to the GOP.

American Descendants of Slavery (ADOS) co-founder Yvette Carnell has noticed this trend of Latinos leaving the DNC. She tweeted about Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp attracting Latino voters to pull of a win against Democrat Stacey Abrams on Nov. 8.

“Kemp got 46% of the Ga Latino vote? Are Dems ready to blame Latinos for Abrams loss? The way they (wrongly) did Black men?” Carnell asked.

The signs of the Latino policy shift were evident during the 2016 presidential race when Donald Trump won 29 percent of all Hispanic voters – 2 points higher than Mitt Romney had done in 2012, according to exit polling by Edison Research.

But Latinos have jumped to the GOP before. In 1984 Ronald Reagan won 37 percent, and in 2000 and 2004, George W. Bush won 35 percent and 40 percent, respectively, Christian Science Monitor reported.

The Republican Party is luring in non-college-educated Hispanics, who make up more than 80 percent of the Hispanic population, Pew Research reported.

But many Hispanic voters remain loyal Democrats. A survey Pew conducted in September 2022 found that 71 percent of Latinos say the Democratic Party works hard for Latinos’ votes, 63 percent say the DNC “really cares about Latinos,” and 60 percent say the Democratic Party represents the interests of people like themselves.

