ADOS Co-Founder Yvette Carnell To Speak On Reparations For Black America At Yale, Dec. 14

Written by Ann Brown

Yvette Carnell, co-founder of American Descendants of Slavery (ADOS), has been invited by Yale to speak as part of its #Reparations speaker series.

Carnell will speak on Dec. 14 from 3:45-5:00 p.m. The #Reparations series is sponsored by the Psychiatry department at Yale School of Medicine’s Biological Sciences Training Program (BSTP).

Carnell co-founded the ADOS movement with attorney Antonio Moore and she writes about politics, wealth and race. She is the founder of the weekly BreakingBrown political show. Before embarking on a career in news media, she served as a Congressional aide, first to Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA), and later to former Rep. Marion Berry (D-AR), according to the ADOS website.

ADOS, as its website states, seeks to reclaim or restore the critical national character of the African American identity and experience, one grounded in it group’s unique lineage, and which is central to it continuing struggle for social and economic justice in the United States. One of the ways to achieve this goal is through reparations for Native Black Americans.

Students at Yale have been pushing for Carnell to come and speak at the University about reparations for it speaker series, #Reparations. Reparations scholar and advocate William “Sandy” Darity is among the past speakers.

Darity, the director of the Samuel DuBois Cook Center on Social Equity at Duke University, delivered the third lecture of the BSTP-Sponsored Reparations Speaker Series — “155 Years Overdue: Black Reparations in the United States.” Dr. Darity and A. Kirsten Mullen co-wrote “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the 21st Century.”

Carnell was invited to give a public lecture on the national movement for Reparations for Black American Descendants of Slavery (ADOS).

One issue Carnell most likely will address is the need for reparations in order to close the racial wealth gap.

For every $100 dollars in wealth the average white family has, the average Black family has $10, according to various studies conducted by Yale psychology professor Jennifer Richeson and Michael W. Kraus, associate professor of organizational behavior.

“In fact, the wealth gap has gotten larger since 1963, the earliest time point we used,” Kraus said in an interview with Yale Insights. “The result is that people are overestimating equality in 1963 by 40 percentage points. At the most recent time point, 2016, the estimates are off now by 80 percentage points.”

Inequality creates a societal cost for all of us, Richeson said. “It’s certainly not just a cost to people of color who are on the wrong side of this gap.”

Universities are among the first U.S. institutions to address reparations and how they might have benefited from slave labor.

Nationwide, universities have been “leading the charge to pay reparations — including renaming buildings, addressing controversial monuments and issuing public apologies,” AP reports.

Between 2015 and 2017, Yale erased the names of slavery supporters from its buildings, Axios reported.