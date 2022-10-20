Al Sharpton: Any Black Man That Doesn’t Vote For Stacey Abrams Is An Insecure Man



The Reverend Al Sharpton, the host of the MSNBC show “PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton,” has joined the Democrats’ call for Black men to vote for Stacey Abrams.

Abrams herself has said that if she loses on Nov. 8 the blame will be on the Black male vote.

“If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said during a campaign event titled “Stacey and the Fellas” at Forks & Flavors, a Black-owned eatery in Cobb County. The event was to help her connect with Black male voters.

Black men have hit back, questioning what the DNC has done for them lately and they have been looking at other options.

Abrams has 90 percent of the Black female vote but just 80 percent of the Black male vote, with another 10 percent, found the most recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll from late August.

She had trouble attracted the Black male vote in her first run for governor as well. In 2018, Abrams lost to Kemp by less than 1.5 percentage points despite garnering 97 percent of the Black female vote and 88 percent of the Black male vote.

The Dems were counting on Abrams besting Kemp this time around. She helped get President Joe Biden into office after rallying voters and is credited with turning the Southern state blue. In 2019 she founded Fair Fight Action, an organization focused on addressing voter suppression.



Al Sharpton says that if you don't vote for Stacey Abrams then "you are so insecure as a man." pic.twitter.com/Bjo0Ww1SS1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 10, 2022

Now Sharpton has challenged Black men to vote for Abrams, who is trailing her opponent for the role of the governor of Georgia, incumbent Brian Kemp. Sharpton appeared as a guest on “Morning Joe” and said men who do not want to vote for Stacey Abrams in the 2022 Georgia gubernatorial election are “insecure” and “manipulated” men.

Sharpton appeared on the show on Oct. 17 with All in Together Founder Lauren Leader, who referred to the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade as a case to “undermine democracy” by limiting women’s rights, Sharpton suggested that “misogyny” ran deeper than that, Fox News reported.

@TheRevAl this isn't it, what have these women in power done for black men? What is the agenda for black men we all know that agenda for black girls and women. Why are black men voting for her? Especially when none of our needs or once are taken in account. https://t.co/FlyPgxUD6r — C.B. Real ✊🏿🔴⚫🟢 (@CbTooReal06) October 13, 2022

Shapton weighed in saying, “The thing that speaks to me from what you are saying is I’m hearing it both in the faith community and the Black community: misogyny becoming more acceptable. I literally have Black men call my radio show saying, ‘well, we got enough Black women in power, you know Kentaji Brown-Jackson in the Supreme Court. We have vice President Kamala Harris. I don’t know if I want Stacey Abrams.”

He added that these callers are “so insecure as a man” that they oppose Abrams.

“Who would not be proud of Stacey Abrams unless you are so insecure as a man that you feel that you’ve got to be manipulated by probably some provocateurs or the faith community that I don’t believe in women’s right to choose and women ought to be subordinate not leading? Did you read the Bible and forget the book of Esther and Ruth? Did they edit that out of your Bible? It’s becoming disturbing,” Sharpton said.

Who is running her campaign and suggested they get folks to shame and guilt BM into voting for Stacey Abrams? https://t.co/G4OMWjlFst — Vida 🌟 AKA Podcast Bae 🎙️🎧 (@LifeStarMedia) October 12, 2022

This buck dancing has to be called out https://t.co/oS7MxFXE3U — Igboking (@kudaigbokid) October 12, 2022

Georgia gubernatorial candidate and former state Rep. Stacey Abrams and TV commentator Rev. Al Sharpton attend the Harry Belafonte Voices For Social Justice Awards at the Tribeca Festival, June 19, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)