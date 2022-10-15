Kanye West Confirms JP Morgan Account Closure, Denies He’s Anti-Semitic

Kanye West attended a screening of conservative podcast host Candace Owens’ new documentary blasting Black Lives Matters, “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM,” on Oct. 12 night. On his way out of the event West spoke with the media about all of the brands that have dropped him since his most recent social media rants, including Adidas and JP Morgan Chase. His appearance with Owens at a Paris Fashion Show wearing “White Lives Matter” T-shirts also didn’t help his business relationships.

West confirmed he will no longer have $140 million from his business account with Chase. And Adidas announced it was reviewing its apparel partnership with West.

“Hey, if you call somebody out for bad business, that means you’re being anti-Semitic. I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea so we can speak openly about things like getting canceled by a bank,” he told our photographers before calling himself “the richest Black man in American history,” Page Six reported.

West, 45, said he is “happy” to have called out bad business, even if it gets him labeled as anti-Semitic.

Kanye West says he’s glad he crossed the line with Anti-Semitic comment and explains why 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/4XtMf9gI8Q — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 13, 2022

On Oct. 7, Ye decided to spout off a rant about Jewish people. Twitter locked his account for antisemitic remarks.



After West realized he had been restricted from posting on his Instagram account, West popped up on Twitter for the first time since November 2020, tweeting, “Look at this Mark, How you gone kick me off Instagram” with a blurry photo of himself and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg singing karaoke.

West’s post that broke Instagram’s rules appears to have been a conversation with Sean “Diddy” Combs in which he made antisemitic comments, accusing the Diddy of being controlled by “the Jewish people.” Diddy, a former ally of West, recently spoke out against West’s decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at a recent Paris Fashion Week event.

In a now-deleted tweet, West posted: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jews also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

West seems to be making a wordplay on the military term “Defcon 3.”

Defcon is a military term, and is an abbreviation of the phrase “Defense readiness condition,” The Sun reported.

The U.S. armed forces’ alert system has five levels, with Defcon 1 being the most serious, signaling nuclear warfare. Defcon 3 means “increase in force readiness above normal readiness.” This level warning would be used in situations that may not pose immediate danger but warrant significant alert. During a Defcon 3 stage, the military must be prepared to launch operations within 15 minutes of warning.

It turns out, however, that neither the “White Lives Matter’ T-shirt nor the anti-Semitic remarks was the reason Chase decided it didn’t need West as a client.

A Twitter post Owens on Oct 2. of a letter fro Chase to Ye was actually a letter written Sept. 20, The Daily Beast reported. The letter said that West had until November to find a new banking institution for his multibillion-dollar company, Yeezy.

The letter read, “Dear Ye, We are sending this letter to confirm our recent discussion with [redacted name] that JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. (The Bank) has decided to end its banking relationship with Yeezy LLC and its affiliated entities.”

Chase sent the letter out after Kanye made remarks about moving his money during an interview with CNBC in September, in which he announced his intention to stop banking with JPMorgan.

“I’m moving my money over from JPMorgan over to Bank of America, possibly, because I go and move $140 million over to JPMorgan, and [CEO] Jamie Dimon never calls me,” West said at the time. “I find out Jing Ulrich is one of the heads of the board at Adidas and one of the heads of the board at JPMorgan, and they already treat me a certain way at Adidas. It doesn’t matter how much money you move over there.”

Image: Screenshot from Page Six video