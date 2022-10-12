Top Scholar Dr. Curry: The Left And Feminists Dumped Democrat Failings On Black Men

It’s no secret that the Democrats are worried about the midterms and seem to be getting more so as the Nov. 8 date approaches. The Black vote has been one the party has consistently depended upon, but a growing number of Black male voters are keeping their choices open. Many are questions if the DNC cares about their concerns, including Black male studies expert Dr. Tommy J. Curry.

This being so, are the left and feminists blaming Democrat failings on Black men? Some seem to think so.

In the 2020 Presidential election, the DNC saw a slight shift in the Black male vote. And they are worried this trend is continuing. While 82 percent of Black men voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, only 80 percent showed up for Joe Biden on Election Day 2020, an NBC survey reported.

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross recently weighed in on the voting pattern.

Cable news veteran Cross is the host of “The Cross Connection” on MSNBC. She recently declared on her show on Sept. 17 that Black men should support Democrats.

“Black men sometimes feel like they are ignored and out down…but you feel ignored and then you go to the other side. The oppressed feel oppressed then you go and align with the oppressor?” Cross asked.

Author Dr. Tommy J. Curry, a professor of philosophy who holds a personal chair in Africana philosophy and Black male studies at the University of Edinburgh, responded to Cross in a tweet.



He tweeted on Sept. 25, “The fact that we are having this conversation shows how insidious BM demonization is. The punditry from the left & feminists dumped all democrat failings on BM when not only do BM vote majority Democrat but the conservative BM are not Blk American. Ethnicity matters in this case.”

Curry is considered one of the U.S.’s most prolific race philosophers whose research focuses on the Black male experience. Curry is the author of “The Man-Not: Race, Class, Genre, and the Dilemmas of Black Manhood“, among other books.

Curry’s tweet could also apply to recent remarks made by Georgia Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, a Democrat.

In her battle against incumbent Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, Abrams has lost some ground with Black men, who provided crucial backing in her narrow loss to Kemp in 2018, The New York Times reported. She knows she must get Black men on her side and out to the polls on her behalf.

“If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said during a campaign event titled “Stacey and the Fellas” at Forks & Flavors, a Black-owned eatery in Cobb County. The event was to help her connect with Black male voters.

Abrams has 90 percent of the Black female vote but just 80 percent of the Black male vote, with another 10 percent, found the most recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll.

Dr. Tommy Curry. Image: Department of – Philosophy – Texas A&M University