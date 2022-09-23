MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross: If Black Voters Don’t Keep Voting Democrat No Matter What, They Align With Oppressors

There has been a growing debate about whether Black voters should continue to support the Democratic Party as they have done for decades. MSNBC host Tiffany Cross has weighed in.
Cable news veteran Cross is the host of “The Cross Connection” on MSNBC and was most recently a 2020 Resident Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics. The Clark Atlanta University alum has also worked as the D.C. Bureau Chief for BET Networks, an Associate Producer for CNN, and a freelance field producer, according to her website.
Cross recently declared on her on Sept. 17 that Black men should support Democrats.
“Black men sometimes feel like they are ignored and out down…but you feel ignored and then you go to the other side. The oppressed feel oppressed then you go and align with the oppressor?” Cross asked.
She added, “Please…get in line with some the Black women…some of you go to people that advance policies that harm your people. I just don’t understand that.”
Pundit and show host Roland S. Martin, who in the past has been criticized for being overly supportive of the Dems, advised Cross to be more critical of the DNC. He was on the show with Terrance Woodbury of Hit Strategies and Cliff Albright.
Martin, author of the book “White Fear: How the Browning of America Is Making White Folks Lose Their Minds,” told Cross that the “fundamental problem” with the Democratic Party is that “white strategists” control the money.
Cross spoke with Martin and her guests of Black Voters Matter about the Georgia race between Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker, as well as the idea of a “gender gap” among Democrat voters, Mediaite reported.
Martin pointed out that “Black men are the second most loyal voting bloc for the Democratic party,” after Black women.
“So what you’re seeing are Black men who are saying you’re not paying attention to me, you’re ignoring what’s happening when it comes to economics, you’re ignoring me when it comes to the critical issues,” he said. “And so what the Democratic Party has not done is create a specific strategy to target those individuals.”
Martin then slammed the DNC for not ridding itself of white supremacists.
“And I’m just going to go ahead and put it out here because someone has to say it,” he continued. “The fundamental problem with the Democratic Party is that White strategists are controlling the money, controlling the strategy.”
He continued, “Yes, African-Americans are having input. But if you’re trying to win, you better listen to Black people. You better fund these initiatives. Otherwise, you’re going to lose and that gap is going to widen.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks at a news conference, Sept. 20, 2022 (Jose Luis Magana AP) / President Joe Biden in London, Sept. 18, 2022. (Jonathan Hordle/AP) / Tiffany Cross attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards Nov. 8, 2021, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) / House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks on Capitol Hill, Sept. 14, 2022 (AP/Mariam Zuhaib)