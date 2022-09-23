MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross: If Black Voters Don’t Keep Voting Democrat No Matter What, They Align With Oppressors

There has been a growing debate about whether Black voters should continue to support the Democratic Party as they have done for decades. MSNBC host Tiffany Cross has weighed in.

Cable news veteran Cross is the host of “The Cross Connection” on MSNBC and was most recently a 2020 Resident Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics. The Clark Atlanta University alum has also worked as the D.C. Bureau Chief for BET Networks, an Associate Producer for CNN, and a freelance field producer, according to her website.

So according to @TiffanyDCross, black men shouldn’t critically think for themselves, they should just get BEHIND black women? Lol.



This is one heck of a message 😂😭pic.twitter.com/G5dFuASJ28 — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) September 17, 2022

Cross recently declared on her on Sept. 17 that Black men should support Democrats.

“Black men sometimes feel like they are ignored and out down…but you feel ignored and then you go to the other side. The oppressed feel oppressed then you go and align with the oppressor?” Cross asked.

She added, “Please…get in line with some the Black women…some of you go to people that advance policies that harm your people. I just don’t understand that.”

So the white democrats are sending their plantation flunkies in the media to encourage Black people to vote (without getting anything for your vote) while calling me out by name, telling you all NOT to listen to me pic.twitter.com/GRDtP7ewsf — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) September 17, 2022



Pundit and show host Roland S. Martin, who in the past has been criticized for being overly supportive of the Dems, advised Cross to be more critical of the DNC. He was on the show with Terrance Woodbury of Hit Strategies and Cliff Albright.

Martin, author of the book “White Fear: How the Browning of America Is Making White Folks Lose Their Minds,” told Cross that the “fundamental problem” with the Democratic Party is that “white strategists” control the money.

Cross spoke with Martin and her guests of Black Voters Matter about the Georgia race between Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker, as well as the idea of a “gender gap” among Democrat voters, Mediaite reported.

Martin pointed out that “Black men are the second most loyal voting bloc for the Democratic party,” after Black women.

“So what you’re seeing are Black men who are saying you’re not paying attention to me, you’re ignoring what’s happening when it comes to economics, you’re ignoring me when it comes to the critical issues,” he said. “And so what the Democratic Party has not done is create a specific strategy to target those individuals.”

SMH. @TiffanyDCross with a new version of the shame black men into voting for the do-nothing-for-us Democrats that morphed back into the same old line of attack. This wont make us vote for them. This LIE that we are just going to vote for racist Repubs wont work either Tiffany… https://t.co/jFNmyUA0Uf — Nyhiem (Lord Abba) Freedmen 🇺🇸 ☪️7️⃣ (@RealNyhiem) September 17, 2022

Martin then slammed the DNC for not ridding itself of white supremacists.

“And I’m just going to go ahead and put it out here because someone has to say it,” he continued. “The fundamental problem with the Democratic Party is that White strategists are controlling the money, controlling the strategy.”

He continued, “Yes, African-Americans are having input. But if you’re trying to win, you better listen to Black people. You better fund these initiatives. Otherwise, you’re going to lose and that gap is going to widen.”

Black men are a key voting demo. Yet rarely are they centered in political conversations. We're discussing Black men next on The #CrossConnection



Tune in! Weigh in!! — @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) September 17, 2022

Labeling Black men who want some thing in exchange for their votes as “aligned with the oppressor” because they won’t ‘shut up and vote Democrat’ is simply plantation politics.



Y’all would rather shame Black men than to hold Democrats accountable for failing Black voters. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) September 17, 2022

Pathetic Democrat shill Tiffany Cross acts like if we don’t vote Democrat we must be voting Republican. No we’re voting for TANGIBLES.



She speaks like Democrats R not ALSO the #oppressor.



She speaks of Dems as “our ppl.”



She acts like Dems don’t ALSO have policies that hurt us pic.twitter.com/QEAKlqrv5y — All on one Accord 🇺🇸 (@BlacksOrganize) September 18, 2022

Thank you for this. The data does not indicate a reactionary conservative turn nor does Black men's criticism of the racist & misandric policies of Democrats indicate a dumbing down of the Black electorate. https://t.co/u9M4Z0wvb6 — Prof. TJCurry Ph.D MPH (@DrTJC) September 20, 2022

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks at a news conference, Sept. 20, 2022 (Jose Luis Magana AP) / President Joe Biden in London, Sept. 18, 2022. (Jonathan Hordle/AP) / Tiffany Cross attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards Nov. 8, 2021, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) / House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks on Capitol Hill, Sept. 14, 2022 (AP/Mariam Zuhaib)